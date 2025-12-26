2025 Tata Sierra Pure Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

The mid-spec Pure Plus variant looks nearly the same as the lower-spec variants, but adds some premium amenities including dual-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof

One of the most highly anticipated car launches of 2025 was undoubtedly that of the new Tata Sierra. The second-generation SUV is available in seven broad variant lines: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus. We have already covered the base-spec Smart Plus as well as the one-above base Pure variants in detailed images. In this story, let’s check out how the mid-spec Pure Plus looks like in images:

Exterior

Front

As seen on the base-spec Smart Plus and 1-above-base Pure variants, the Pure Plus trim also gets the same set of bi-LED projector headlights (now with auto function) and a connected LED DRL setup. It has the same chunky bumper and piano black finishes as seen on the lower variants to give it a premium look. It gets the same silver-finished skid plate as well and the big air dam in the bumper with a studded pattern.

Side

The Pure Plus carries on with some shared elements with the Smart Plus and Pure variants, including flush-type door handles, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, and even a sharkfin antenna. One of the biggest changes, however, comes in the form of 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels provided on the lower-spec variants. That said, roof rails are still missing on the Pure Plus trim but are available from the next-in-line Adventure variant, which we have explained in a separate story in detail.

Rear

Tata has equipped the Sierra Pure Plus with the same set of LED tail lights as the lower-spec variants. Other details such as the ‘Sierra’ moniker and the tall bumper with a chunky silver-finished skid plate remain unchanged over the previous variants. A welcome addition from this variant onwards is the provision of a rear wiper with washer (hidden away neatly behind the spoiler) and defogger.

Tata offers the Sierra’s Pure Plus variant in all colourways except the Andaman Adventure. We have already covered the other colour options and their variant-wise availability in a separate story.

Interior

The cabin of the Pure Plus variant of the SUV gets a 2-tone black and grey theme, along with fabric seat upholstery. It has the same 4-spoke steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustments) as offered from the base-spec Smart Plus variant onwards and features multiple brushed-silver accents all around.

There’s a front sliding armrest on offer but a rear centre armrest is missing on the Pure Plus variant. There are headrests for both the front occupants and only for the outer-side rear passengers. While the front headrests are height-adjustable, Tata has omitted it for the rear seats here. That said, the rear occupants do benefit from the availability of sunshades, which are provided from the base-spec variant onwards. We have also covered the interior of the new Tata Sierra in 10 images to give you a clearer picture of what it looks like in the real world.

Features

In terms of amenities, the Pure Plus retains the Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports at the front as the lower-spec trims, and also comes with two 65W Type-C USB slots for the second row. Other feature additions include dual-zone climate control, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and 1-touch up/down driver-side window.

The Sierra Pure Plus carries on with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable and power-folding ORVMs, cruise control, and push-button start/stop from the previous-in-line variants. Its safety kit includes rain-sensing wipers, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Sierra is equipped with multiple first-time features for its segment, all of which we have explained in detail.

Powertrain Details

Tata offers the Sierra with multiple powertrain options, technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre T-GDi Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 108 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

When it comes to the Pure Plus variant, it gets all the engine-gearbox combos except for the 1.5-litre T-GDi powertrain. Our variant-wise engine-gearbox options story should help you finalise the right powertrain for your needs.

Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra Pure Plus variants are priced in the range of Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh. Other variants are priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh. The Sierra fights it out with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, New Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Aircross. It also rivals SUV-coupes like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.