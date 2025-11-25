Check Out The Interior Of The 2025 Tata Sierra In 10 Real-life Images
Modified On Nov 25, 2025 07:17 PM By Shreyash
Tata has gone for an all-new cabin layout for the 2025 Sierra that not only looks upmarket but also packs in plenty of tech
The 2025 Tata Sierra is finally here! New design, a new-turbo-petrol from the house of Tata, and most importantly, a cabin design that’s not just new for Tata, but arguably looks best. The new Sierra also packs in a lot of tech, including an all-new triple screen setup. Let’s have a detailed look at the cabin of the newly launched Tata SUV in 10 real-life images.
Sierra Dashboard
Tata has given the new Sierra an all-new dashboard layout featuring a layered design finished in a dual-tone black-and-white theme. There’s a black trim running below the chrome-finished centre AC vents, stretching across the width of the dashboard. It also gets a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, similar to what we’ve seen on other Tata models.
On the driver’s side, the dashboard corner houses the terrain-mode controls, along with buttons for auto-hold, boot release, and Sport mode. The push-button engine start/stop is positioned just below the driver’s side AC vent.
It comes equipped with dual-zone AC, and the climate control panel has been directly borrowed from other modern Tata cars like the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. Interestingly, controls for fog lights, hill descent function, hazard lights, door lock/unlock, and 360-degree camera have also been placed on the same panel.
Small Details
Screens
The 2025 Sierra is the first-ever Tata to come with a triple screen setup, including a fully digital driver’s display, a centre infotainment screen, and a dedicated screen for the co-driver.
From the co-driver screen, you can basically control all the entertainment-related stuff, including music, video, and even games from Tata’s Arcade app suite.
Small Details
Power Windows
What else is fresh in the new Sierra is the power window switches. This panel also has controls for ORVMs (outside rear view mirror), lock/unlock power window for other doors.
Front Seats
The new Sierra gets leatherette seat upholstery and is also the first-ever Tata to get extendable under-thigh support. The front seats are also equipped with a ventilation feature, while the driver’s seat gets 6-way electric adjustment, memory and welcome functionality.
Small Details
Rear Seats
For rear passengers, the Sierra offers amenities like rear window sunblinds and rear AC vents as standard across the board. It features a rear centre armrest with cupholders and two 65W Type-C USB ports.
Small Details
2025 Tata Sierra Features And Safety Tech
Other features on board the new Sierra include a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a soundbar, mood lighting, and connected car tech. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, hill ascent and hill descent control, and a complete suite of level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).
Check out what each of the 7 variants of the 2025 Tata Sierra offers in terms of features in this story.
2025 Tata Sierra Powertrain Options
Engine
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
1.5-litre diesel engine
Power
108 PS
160 PS
118 PS
Torque
145 Nm
255 Nm
260 Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
6-speed AT
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
Also, check out how these powertrains are distributed across each of the 7 variants of the 2025 Tata Sierra.
Tata Sierra Prices & Rivals
The 2025 Sierra is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), while Tata is set to announce the full prices for the new Sierra in December 2025. Also, check out the booking and delivery details for the same in this story. The 2025 Tata Sierra competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.