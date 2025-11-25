Check Out The Interior Of The 2025 Tata Sierra In 10 Real-life Images

Tata has gone for an all-new cabin layout for the 2025 Sierra that not only looks upmarket but also packs in plenty of tech

The 2025 Tata Sierra is finally here! New design, a new-turbo-petrol from the house of Tata, and most importantly, a cabin design that’s not just new for Tata, but arguably looks best. The new Sierra also packs in a lot of tech, including an all-new triple screen setup. Let’s have a detailed look at the cabin of the newly launched Tata SUV in 10 real-life images.

Sierra Dashboard

Tata has given the new Sierra an all-new dashboard layout featuring a layered design finished in a dual-tone black-and-white theme. There’s a black trim running below the chrome-finished centre AC vents, stretching across the width of the dashboard. It also gets a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, similar to what we’ve seen on other Tata models.

On the driver’s side, the dashboard corner houses the terrain-mode controls, along with buttons for auto-hold, boot release, and Sport mode. The push-button engine start/stop is positioned just below the driver’s side AC vent.

It comes equipped with dual-zone AC, and the climate control panel has been directly borrowed from other modern Tata cars like the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. Interestingly, controls for fog lights, hill descent function, hazard lights, door lock/unlock, and 360-degree camera have also been placed on the same panel.

Small Details A chrome bar just above the climate control panel adds to the premium touch.

By shifting the terrain-mode control to the driver’s side, Tata leaves the centre console clutter-free.

Screens

The 2025 Sierra is the first-ever Tata to come with a triple screen setup, including a fully digital driver’s display, a centre infotainment screen, and a dedicated screen for the co-driver.

From the co-driver screen, you can basically control all the entertainment-related stuff, including music, video, and even games from Tata’s Arcade app suite.

Small Details The infotainment screen is expected to get Tata’s latest UI (user interface) for a smoother experience.

Power Windows

What else is fresh in the new Sierra is the power window switches. This panel also has controls for ORVMs (outside rear view mirror), lock/unlock power window for other doors.

Front Seats

The new Sierra gets leatherette seat upholstery and is also the first-ever Tata to get extendable under-thigh support. The front seats are also equipped with a ventilation feature, while the driver’s seat gets 6-way electric adjustment, memory and welcome functionality.

Small Details The Sierra also features extendable sun visors for front passengers.

Another highlight feature visible in the image above is the panoramic sunroof.

The extendable thigh support is also the first-in-segment feature!

Rear Seats

For rear passengers, the Sierra offers amenities like rear window sunblinds and rear AC vents as standard across the board. It features a rear centre armrest with cupholders and two 65W Type-C USB ports.

Small Details It also features ‘Boss Mode’, which lets you slide the co-driver’s seat forward without even stepping into the front row.

2025 Tata Sierra Features And Safety Tech

Other features on board the new Sierra include a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a soundbar, mood lighting, and connected car tech. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, hill ascent and hill descent control, and a complete suite of level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Check out what each of the 7 variants of the 2025 Tata Sierra offers in terms of features in this story.

2025 Tata Sierra Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 108 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Also, check out how these powertrains are distributed across each of the 7 variants of the 2025 Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra Prices & Rivals

The 2025 Sierra is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), while Tata is set to announce the full prices for the new Sierra in December 2025. Also, check out the booking and delivery details for the same in this story. The 2025 Tata Sierra competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.