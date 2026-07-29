Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx: Which Maruti SUV Is A Smarter Choice?

The Brezza has been a go-to option in the sub-compact SUV segment. The SUV has been in the market for a while and has its own position in the sales chart. With the Brezza Facelift, Maruti has made the SUV even better with cosmetic updates and interior updates. The Brezza Facelift is being sold through the Maruti Arena showrooms. However, Maruti has another crossover-styled SUV alternative, the Fronx, which is being sold through the Nexa wing. In this comparison, we are looking at how well the Brezza goes against its sibling, the Fronx. Which one gives you more value for the money you spend? Let’s take a look!

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Fronx Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 6.85 Lakh to Rs 11.98 Lakh

The Brezza Facelift price starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fronx starts at Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping a gap of Rs 55,000.

The top-end Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Fronx is priced at Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping a gap of Rs 1.82 lakh.

Dimensions

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Fronx DIfference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm - Width 1790 mm 1765 mm 25 mm Height 1685 mm 1550 mm 135 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2520 mm (-20mm)

The Brezza Facelift and the Maruti Fronx have the same length of 3995 mm.

Coming to the width and height, the Brezza Facelift is wider by 25 mm and is also taller by 135 mm.

In wheelbase, the Fronx takes the lead by 20 mm.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Fronx Vivacious Orange NEXA Blue (Celestial) Lustrous Beige * Artic White Arctic White* Splendid Silver* Sizzling Red* Grandeur Grey Splendid Silver Earthen Brown* Magma Grey Opulent Red* Bluish Black Bluish Black

*Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

The Brezza Facelift and the Maruti Fronx are being offered in 7 colour options.

Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades.

Powertrain

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Fronx Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

The Brezza Facelift is being offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain option, and a 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Fronx is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

The Fronx was already available with the turbo-petrol engine, which is a new addition to the Brezza.

The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed MT and AT, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only.

The Fronx’s naturally aspirated petrol engine is offered with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, and the turbo petrol option is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, whereas a 5-speed manual transmission is the only choice for the CNG model.

Both the Brezza Facelift and Fronx are being offered in front-wheel drive configurations.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Fronx Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Heads-up Display ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Cabin Air Filter ✅ ❌ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof ❌ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 Airbags 6-airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅ (Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ❌ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ Safe Exit Warning ✅ ❌ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. ❌

Both the Brezza Facelift and the Fronx get features such as auto LED headlamps, a 16-inch wheel setup, height-adjustable driver seats, a head-up display, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and keyless entry.

The Brezza Facelift gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Fronx gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Both the SUVs get a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

Being equipped with Select Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), the Brezza Facelift gets some additional safety features such as rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot warning.

In Addition, the Brezza adds features such as ventilated front seats, a cooled glove box, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors (rear-only for Fronx), and a cabin air filter.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country.

If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza.