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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx: Which Maruti SUV Is A Smarter Choice?

    Now the Brezza shares a core powertrain with its sibling!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 19:49 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 19:49 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 19:49 IST
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    Maruti Brezza vs Fronx

    The Brezza has been a go-to option in the sub-compact SUV segment. The SUV has been in the market for a while and has its own position in the sales chart. With the Brezza Facelift, Maruti has made the SUV even better with cosmetic updates and interior updates. The Brezza Facelift is being sold through the Maruti Arena showrooms. However, Maruti has another crossover-styled SUV alternative, the Fronx, which is being sold through the Nexa wing. In this comparison, we are looking at how well the Brezza goes against its sibling, the Fronx. Which one gives you more value for the money you spend? Let’s take a look!

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh

    Rs 6.85 Lakh to Rs 11.98 Lakh
    • The Brezza Facelift price starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fronx starts at Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping a gap of Rs 55,000.

    • The top-end Brezza Facelift is priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Fronx is priced at Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping a gap of Rs 1.82 lakh. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    DIfference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3995 mm

    -

    Width

    1790 mm

    1765 mm

    25 mm

    Height

    1685 mm

    1550 mm

    135 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2520 mm

    (-20mm)
    • The Brezza Facelift and the Maruti Fronx have the same length of 3995 mm. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx

    • Coming to the width and height, the Brezza Facelift is wider by 25 mm and is also taller by 135 mm. 

    • In wheelbase, the Fronx takes the lead by 20 mm. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Vivacious Orange

    NEXA Blue (Celestial)

    Lustrous Beige *

    Artic White

    Arctic White*

    Splendid Silver*

    Sizzling Red*

    Grandeur Grey

    Splendid Silver

    Earthen Brown*

    Magma Grey

    Opulent Red*

    Bluish Black

    Bluish Black

    *Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    • The Brezza Facelift and the Maruti Fronx are being offered in 7 colour options. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Fronx

    • Both the SUVs offer dual-tone black roof colour options in multiple shades. 

    Brezza Facelift vs Fronx

    Powertrain

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Engine 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.2-litre NA petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    90 PS

    100 PS

    77.5 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    113 Nm

    148 Nm

    98.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/6-speed AT^

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), AMT- Automated Manual Transmission.

    • The Brezza Facelift is being offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG powertrain option, and a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. 

    • The Fronx is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

    • The Fronx was already available with the turbo-petrol engine, which is a new addition to the Brezza.

    • The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol gets a 6-speed MT and AT, whereas the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are mated to a manual gearbox only. 

    • The Fronx’s naturally aspirated petrol engine is offered with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, and the turbo petrol option is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, whereas a 5-speed manual transmission is the only choice for the CNG model.

    • Both the Brezza Facelift and Fronx are being offered in front-wheel drive configurations. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Fronx

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    9-inch 

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Cabin Air Filter

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6 Airbags

    6-airbags

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅ (Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    Safe Exit Warning

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ Select Level-1 ADAS functions. 

    • Both the Brezza Facelift and the Fronx get features such as auto LED headlamps, a 16-inch wheel setup, height-adjustable driver seats, a head-up display, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and keyless entry. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx

    • The Brezza Facelift gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Fronx gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx

    • Both the SUVs get a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system. 

    • Being equipped with Select Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), the Brezza Facelift gets some additional safety features such as rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot warning.

    • In Addition, the Brezza adds features such as ventilated front seats, a cooled glove box, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors (rear-only for Fronx), and a cabin air filter. 

    Brezza Facelift vs Maruti Fronx

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

    Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. 

    If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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