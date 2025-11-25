CONFIRMED! 2025 Tata Sierra To Get All-wheel Drive Soon!

The original 1990s Tata Sierra had four-wheel drive, and it seems like the new one is on track to follow its predecessor's footsteps

Tata has been building anticipation for the Sierra for a long time now, and much of that anticipation was well matched with the carmaker revealing its prices, which start from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bold new styling, fresh cabin layout, segment-first features and multiple engine options, including both petrol and diesel – the hype is real.

But one thing that stood out even more was the announcement of the forthcoming all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain. This would make the Sierra one of the handful of options in the segment to be available with an all-wheel drivetrain. However, this is where the ‘but’ comes in.

Sierra AWD - What’s The Real Deal?

Given that the specifications of the ICE-powered Sierra are already out for everyone to see, with two petrol and one diesel engine option, we feel like this graphic was more of a tease to keep the interest of the people peeking.

We’re not saying that it is incorrect; rather, just very cleverly placed. Let’s connect some dots. The Harrier EV already comes with all-wheel drive, so placing one motor at each axle and making an all-wheel drive setup with the Sierra EV should almost be a given. It would actually be a big surprise if they don’t.

So, saying that the Sierra will soon get all-wheel drive in the presentation that was dedicated to the ICE version of the car could’ve just been a way to keep people intrigued. Because they technically aren’t wrong for saying that it's ‘on the way’, just that they are ambiguous about what version of the SUV will be sporting that option.

While being more on the optimistic side, Tata has confirmed that the new ARGOS architecture is indeed capable of harnessing AWD mechanicals, so we may know the answer, indeed very soon!

Tata Sierra Overview

The new avatar of the Tata Sierra builds on the strengths of the original Sierra but blends modern styling cues in the package. The car looks bold and boxy, but not overly muscular or rugged. The end-to-end single-piece lighting setup at the front and back makes it look properly modern, while the side profile is clearly inspired by the OG’s alpine windows.

But of course, there are tweaks in the formula to comply with modern safety standards and to accommodate the extra set of doors. There are six colour options to choose from, and you can check them out in our Tata Sierra colours story.

Step inside, and the experience is properly rich with a dual-tone cabin that sports generous use of soft-touch leatherette material. The storage options have been reworked, the seats are new, the controls are fresh, and space is plenty. Tata has managed to liberate a good amount of space for rear passengers through clever packaging, and you can check out how much space it has with respect to people of varying heights here.

And in typical Tata fashion, they have equipped it with so much tech that cars sitting in higher price brackets will be questioning their package. Highlights include a three-screen setup, including a 10.25-inch display for the driver, a 12.3-inch infotainment in the middle, and another 12.3-inch display for the passenger. The latter has interesting features, including Tata’s Arcade app that allows you to install various apps, watch shows and even allows you to connect a controller and game!

The rest of the list includes powered front seats with memory function for the driver, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, ventilated front seats, rear sun shades, a wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

As for the safety kit, you get six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and 20+ level-2 ADAS (autonomous driving assistance) features. There is no crash test report just yet, but going by Tata’s track record, the Sierra too should boast a five-star crash test rating.

In the powertrain department, the Sierra gets the option of three engines – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are different transmission options available with each engine, and you can check out the details in the table below.

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Output 106PS / 145Nm 160PS / 255Nm 118PS / 260Nm (MT) and 280Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

As of now, Tata has only revealed the pricing for its base Smart + variant, which starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Full pricing for the Sierra will be out in the first week of December.

In case you are interested, you will have a total of seven variants to choose from, and you can book them starting from December 16th. Deliveries will begin from January 16th, 2026. The Tata Sierra poses as a strong contender in the compact SUV segment rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Check out how the Sierra compares against its peers in the following stories: