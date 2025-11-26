2025 Tata Sierra: A Closer Look At Its Segment-first Features

The second-generation Sierra – like the original model – packs multiple first-time features for its segment, which include a Triple Screen setup and a 12-speaker JBL sound system as well

The much-anticipated second-gen Tata Sierra was launched recently, at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It marks the nameplate’s return to the market after nearly 35 years since the first Sierra was introduced. Given that the first-gen model was equipped with some new tech for its time, the new Sierra is no different and packs in multiple first-time features even in its segment. Here’s a look at them in detail:

A Triple Screen Setup

A big highlight feature of the 2025 Tata Sierra is its panoramic display on board that is inclusive of three screens. It features a full-digital instrument cluster, a big touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, and a dedicated screen for the co-driver. However, the Triple Screen setup is limited to the top-spec Accomplished Plus trim. To help you pick the right variant, we have also listed out the exact variant-wise features on offer with the 2025 Tata Sierra.

While the touchscreen infotainment and co-driver displays measure 12.3 inches each, the driver’s screen is a 10.25-inch unit. The central touchscreen infotainment system runs Tata’s latest operating software and features the newest user interface (UI) for improved responsiveness and a smoother experience. We had also asked our Instagram family to choose between the two-screen (in lower variants) and three-screen setups, and we were surprised to see the results.

Extendable Sun Visors

Another segment-first feature on board the new Sierra is the extendable sun visors for front seats. Traditional sun visors handle glare reasonably well, but the extendable setup enhances eye comfort for both front occupants. Given that it’s a small but functional upgrade and also that it’s available as a standard fitment makes it's a welcome move by Tata Motors in our books, and we hope other cars get this in the future as well.

A 12-speaker JBL Black Sound System

Until now, we had seen Tata equip its premium offerings with a 10-speaker JBL Black sound system. However, with the Sierra, the Indian marque has dialled up the premiumness by a few notches as it has introduced a 12-speaker JBL music system. It not only gets two additional speakers over Tata’s other models, but it also gets Dolby 5.1 with Dolby Atmos and a soundbar for a more immersive experience.

If you want to truly experience the magic of its audio system, you will have to pick between the higher-specced Accomplished and Accomplished Plus variants. In fact, it is one of the top five features that are executed well on the Tata Sierra in our opinion.

Extendable Thigh Support

Another feature that is not only a first for a Tata car but also makes its debut in the compact SUV segment is the extendable thigh support. It basically is a fold-out extension of the seat base that is adjustable to suit your requirements. Tata is offering the extendable thigh support feature from the mid-spec Adventure Plus trim onwards of the 2025 Sierra.

Blind Spot Monitor

While you may have already heard and seen blind spot monitors work and function efficiently with most of the cars equipped with a 360-degree camera setup, the Sierra’s system takes it up a notch. It also projects what the driver might not see at the front or rear (during turning or overtaking) by using the respective cameras, helping to avoid potential accidents or mishaps. While we would have loved to see this safety and convenience feature available as standard, Tata has reserved it for the mid-spec Adventure and above trims of the new Sierra.

We have also covered the variant-wise colour options available with the Sierra to help you pick the right exterior shade to go with your preferences and personality.

Frequency Dependent Dampeners (FDD)

Tata has also provided the Sierra’s suspension with frequency-dependent dampeners that are made to absorb the undulations of the road to offer a smooth and comfortable drive. It’s also stated to deliver stability on imperfect terrains or while soft-roading in the Tata SUV.

Do note that the FDD-based suspension setup is available from the Adventure Plus trim of the Sierra. Although the current-spec Sierra is available in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) guise only, there’s some good news for those looking to derive more out of the new Tata SUV. Meanwhile, we have also tried to find the reasons the Sierra – in its FWD setup – could be a capable off-road SUV.

Electronic Parking Brake As Standard

While an electronic parking brake on a compact SUV is not a unique feature, Tata’s decision to equip the Sierra with it right from the base variant is what makes it a segment-first amenity. It comes with auto-hold functionality, which should come in handy for new or first-time drivers who wish to get behind the wheel of the SUV.

These are all the segment-first features that the Tata Sierra packs. Which one are you the most interested in trying out? Let us know in the comments below. Our elaborated story on its booking details and delivery timelines should help you get a fair idea of when you could take the new Sierra home.