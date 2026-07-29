2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift On-road Prices In India: How Much Does The New Maruti SUV Cost On-road?

The Maruti Brezza is one of the popular choices in this segment, and with a recent facelift update, it has added new equipment and a design refresh. But how much does it actually cost to take it home? Let’s find out:

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. To know the booking details of the Brezza, check out the article which explains it.

The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

Insurance

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Road Tax

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

What is TCS? Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) - Rs 13,550 Insurance Rs 35,294 Rs 54,666 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 85,387 Rs 1,68,210 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 8,61,966 Rs 15,92,709

The Brezza in Mumbai starts at Rs 8.62 lakh for the base LXI Turbo manual variant and goes up to Rs 15.93 lakh for the top-spec ZXI Plus 1.5 AT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to shell out Rs 7.31 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) - Rs 13,550 Insurance Rs 31,255 Rs 44,932 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 54,123 Rs 1,18,880 Parking Charges Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 8,29,978 Rs 15,36,962

In Delhi, the LXI Turbo manual variant is priced from Rs 8.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.37 lakh for the ZXI Plus 1.5 AT.

Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) - Rs 13,550 Insurance Rs 30,209 Rs 43,103 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,00,237 Rs 2,47,932 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 8,70,946 Rs 16,60,085

The Maruti Brezza in Chennai starts at Rs 8.71 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.60 lakh.

Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Bangalore

Charges Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) - Rs 13,550 Insurance Rs 24,784 Rs 43,428 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 1,19,144 Rs 2,61,090 FASTag Charges Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 8,84,728 Rs 16,73,868

The Maruti Brezza in Bangalore starts at Rs 8.85 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.74 lakh. The base variant is more expensive in Bangalore than in the other cities.

Highest Registration Fees! The Brezza in Bangalore city has the highest registration fees compared to other cities, amounting to Rs 2.62 lakh!

Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) - Rs 13,550 Insurance Rs 26,259 Rs 44,590 Registration Fees and Road Tax (5 Year) Rs 42,175 Rs 75,999 FASTag Charges Rs 400 Rs 400 On-road Price Rs 8,08,734 Rs 14,75,888

The Maruti Brezza in Kolkata starts at Rs 8.09 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 14.76 lakh.

With the prices for popular cities out, you might want to know which variant has which features with it, so have a look at the variant-wise features explained of the Brezza.

Overview

The Maruti Brezza facelift, that is launched recently, brings new updates to the front with LED headlamps featuring integrated LED DRLs, an updated grille, redesigned bumpers, and repositioned LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains identical to the outgoing model, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate.

The Brezza with this update has a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert.

The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also has the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with ISS (Integrated Start Stop). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space.

Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol (new) Power 103 PS 88 PS (in CNG mode) 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated

Rivals

The Maruti Brezza primarily competes against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.