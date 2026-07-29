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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift On-road Prices In India: How Much Does The New Maruti SUV Cost On-road?

    The Brezza facelift is expensive in Chennai, and Bangalore is expensive compared to the other cities!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 19:56 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 19:54 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 19:56 IST
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    Maruti Brezza On-road Prices In India

    The Maruti Brezza is one of the popular choices in this segment, and with a recent facelift update, it has added new equipment and a design refresh. But how much does it actually cost to take it home? Let’s find out: 

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. To know the booking details of the Brezza, check out the article which explains it.

    The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

    • Insurance

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Road Tax

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable

    What is TCS?

    Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

    So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.

    Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT

    Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    -

    Rs 13,550

    Insurance

    Rs 35,294

    Rs 54,666

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 85,387

    Rs 1,68,210

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 8,61,966

    Rs 15,92,709

    The Brezza in Mumbai starts at Rs 8.62 lakh for the base LXI Turbo manual variant and goes up to Rs 15.93 lakh for the top-spec ZXI Plus 1.5 AT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to shell out Rs 7.31 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

    Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT

    Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    -

    Rs 13,550

    Insurance

    Rs 31,255

    Rs 44,932

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 54,123

    Rs 1,18,880

    Parking Charges

    Rs 4,000

    Rs 4,000

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 8,29,978

    Rs 15,36,962

    In Delhi, the LXI Turbo manual variant is priced from Rs 8.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.37 lakh for the ZXI Plus 1.5 AT. 

    Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT

    Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    -

    Rs 13,550

    Insurance

    Rs 30,209

    Rs 43,103

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,00,237

    Rs 2,47,932

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 8,70,946

    Rs 16,60,085

    The Maruti Brezza in Chennai starts at Rs 8.71 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.60 lakh. 

    Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Bangalore

    Charges

    Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT

    Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    -

    Rs 13,550

    Insurance

    Rs 24,784

    Rs 43,428

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 1,19,144

    Rs 2,61,090

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 8,84,728

    Rs 16,73,868

    The Maruti Brezza in Bangalore starts at Rs 8.85 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.74 lakh. The base variant is more expensive in Bangalore than in the other cities.

    Highest Registration Fees!

    The Brezza in Bangalore city has the highest registration fees compared to other cities, amounting to Rs 2.62 lakh!

    Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT

    Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 7.40 lakh 

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    -

    Rs 13,550

    Insurance

    Rs 26,259

    Rs 44,590

    Registration Fees and Road Tax (5 Year)

    Rs 42,175 

    Rs 75,999

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 400

    Rs 400

    On-road Price

    Rs 8,08,734

    Rs 14,75,888

    The Maruti Brezza in Kolkata starts at Rs 8.09 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 14.76 lakh.

    With the prices for popular cities out, you might want to know which variant has which features with it, so have a look at the variant-wise features explained of the Brezza. 

    Overview

    The Maruti Brezza facelift, that is launched recently, brings new updates to the front with LED headlamps featuring integrated LED DRLs, an updated grille, redesigned bumpers, and repositioned LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains identical to the outgoing model, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate. 

    Maruti Brezza Front Quarter

    The Brezza with this update has a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert. 

    Maruti Brezza Interior

    The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also has the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with ISS (Integrated Start Stop). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space. 

    Maruti Brezza Turbo Badge

    Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:

    Specification

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG

    1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS (in CNG mode)

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    ^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    Rivals

    The Maruti Brezza primarily competes against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift On-road Prices In India: How Much Does The New Maruti SUV Cost On-road?
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