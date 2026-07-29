2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift On-road Prices In India: How Much Does The New Maruti SUV Cost On-road?
The Brezza facelift is expensive in Chennai, and Bangalore is expensive compared to the other cities!
-
- Write a comment
The Maruti Brezza is one of the popular choices in this segment, and with a recent facelift update, it has added new equipment and a design refresh. But how much does it actually cost to take it home? Let’s find out:
How Is The On-road Price Calculated?
The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. To know the booking details of the Brezza, check out the article which explains it.
The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:
-
Insurance
-
TCS (Tax Collected at Source)
-
Road Tax
-
Registration Fees
-
FASTag charges
-
Logistics charges, where applicable
|
What is TCS?
Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.
So, let’s have a closer look at the prices in the top cities in India.
Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Mumbai
|
Charges
|
Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT
|
Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
|
-
|
Rs 13,550
|
Insurance
|
Rs 35,294
|
Rs 54,666
|
Registration Fees and Road Tax
|
Rs 85,387
|
Rs 1,68,210
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 8,61,966
|
Rs 15,92,709
The Brezza in Mumbai starts at Rs 8.62 lakh for the base LXI Turbo manual variant and goes up to Rs 15.93 lakh for the top-spec ZXI Plus 1.5 AT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to shell out Rs 7.31 lakh more than the entry-level trim.
Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Delhi
|
Charges
|
Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT
|
Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
|
-
|
Rs 13,550
|
Insurance
|
Rs 31,255
|
Rs 44,932
|
Registration Fees and Road Tax
|
Rs 54,123
|
Rs 1,18,880
|
Parking Charges
|
Rs 4,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 600
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 8,29,978
|
Rs 15,36,962
In Delhi, the LXI Turbo manual variant is priced from Rs 8.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.37 lakh for the ZXI Plus 1.5 AT.
Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Chennai
|
Charges
|
Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT
|
Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
|
-
|
Rs 13,550
|
Insurance
|
Rs 30,209
|
Rs 43,103
|
Registration Fees and Road Tax
|
Rs 1,00,237
|
Rs 2,47,932
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 8,70,946
|
Rs 16,60,085
The Maruti Brezza in Chennai starts at Rs 8.71 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.60 lakh.
Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Bangalore
|
Charges
|
Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT
|
Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
|
-
|
Rs 13,550
|
Insurance
|
Rs 24,784
|
Rs 43,428
|
Registration Fees and Road Tax
|
Rs 1,19,144
|
Rs 2,61,090
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 800
|
Rs 800
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 8,84,728
|
Rs 16,73,868
The Maruti Brezza in Bangalore starts at Rs 8.85 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 16.74 lakh. The base variant is more expensive in Bangalore than in the other cities.
|
Highest Registration Fees!
The Brezza in Bangalore city has the highest registration fees compared to other cities, amounting to Rs 2.62 lakh!
Maruti Brezza On-road Price: Kolkata
|
Charges
|
Maruti Brezza LXI Turbo MT
|
Maruti Brezza ZXI Plus 1.5 AT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
Tax Collected at Source (TCS)
|
-
|
Rs 13,550
|
Insurance
|
Rs 26,259
|
Rs 44,590
|
Registration Fees and Road Tax (5 Year)
|
Rs 42,175
|
Rs 75,999
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 400
|
Rs 400
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 8,08,734
|
Rs 14,75,888
The Maruti Brezza in Kolkata starts at Rs 8.09 lakh for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 14.76 lakh.
With the prices for popular cities out, you might want to know which variant has which features with it, so have a look at the variant-wise features explained of the Brezza.
Overview
The Maruti Brezza facelift, that is launched recently, brings new updates to the front with LED headlamps featuring integrated LED DRLs, an updated grille, redesigned bumpers, and repositioned LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains identical to the outgoing model, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate.
The Brezza with this update has a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert.
The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also has the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with ISS (Integrated Start Stop). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space.
Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre N/A Petrol
|
1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
88 PS (in CNG mode)
|
110 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT
^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated
Rivals
The Maruti Brezza primarily competes against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.