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    Kia Syros EV Mid-spec HTX Variant Detailed: Best Pick Of The Lot?

    If you want all the modernities and don’t mind skipping the more advanced equipment, the HTX variant may just be the one for you

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 15:31 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 15:31 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 15:31 IST
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    Kia Syros EV

    Kia’s Syros EV has made its India debut recently, and the carmaker has given it some of the highest range figures in the segment, a long list of features and a roomy cabin in the hopes of grabbing a massive chunk of the sales pie. The eSUV is available in a choice of five broad variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line. 

    However, if you are one of the buyers considering the Syros EV, you may want to take a look at the mid-spec HTX Plus variant that offers a lot without the heftier price tags of higher variants. In this story, we have gone through this variant in detail and explained all you need to know about it:

    Price

    Variant

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    Syros EV HTX

    Rs 16 lakh

    Rs 18 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India, Extended Range- ER

    As seen above, the Syros EV HTX is priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with both the standard range and extended range battery options. Now, let’s take a look at what this price gets you:

    Exterior

    In terms of its exterior design, there are not many ways to distinguish the HTX variant from higher trims. Upfront, you get the familiar quirky nose with bulbous proportions. The LED headlamps are placed in an unusual fashion, vertical and on the edges of the front bumper. You also have body-coloured inserts on the bumper, LED fog lamps and an air vent in the middle for better aerodynamics.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    In profile, you get a noticeable upgrade in the form of larger 17-inch wheels (ER only) compared to the lower HTK and HTK Plus variants. Other elements include a boxy silhouette, black roof rails, flush-fit door handles and thick wheel arch cladding. The charging flap has been placed on the left front fender.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    The rear-end profile also stays uniquely ‘Syros’ with its flat tailgate, two-part taillamps (which now get LED indicators) and similar body-coloured bumper inserts similar to the front-end’s. Making it look smart is also a sharkfin antenna, and a rear wiper and washer, which is a key addition in this trim.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    Colour Options:

    All variants of the Syros EV can be configured in all colour options on offer, except the top-spec X-Line variant that gets an exclusive Matte Graphite colour. You can check out the shades on offer, and their variant-wise split here.

    Interior

    Inside as well, the HTX does not really feel ‘mid-spec’ in any immediately noticeable way. It retains the three-screen setup for the infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and touchscreen climate control display that comes standard on the Syros EV. You also have the dual-tone blue and grey leatherette seat upholstery, which gives it a premium feel. 

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    However, some key additions do make it feel better than lower variants, such as a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a slide and recline function for the rear seats, a panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel airier, rear adjustable headrests and LED cabin lamps. Practicality is also boosted with 60:40 split-folding second row seats.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    Compared to higher trims, the HTX misses out on the three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedal covers and full leatherette upholstery as major items. You can check out the Syros EV’s variant-wise feature split in detail here.

    Features & Safety

    Compared to the lower HTK Plus variant, you get a few added features in the HTX trim like the aforementioned panoramic sunroof, manual day/night IRVM with controls (ER only) and OTA (Over-the-air) software updates capability (ER only). It retains equipment like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and all one-touch up/down power windows. 6-speaker sound system, rear window sunshades, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, drive modes and automatic climate control.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    The HTX trim adds a rear wiper and washer as part of its safety offering, alongside features like 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA) and an electronic parking brake (EPB).

    Powertrain

    Just like the lower HTK Plus variant, the HTX is also available with both the 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs. Here are their detailed specifications:

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    In addition to this, the Syros EV also gets 100 kW DC fast charging capabilities as standard, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 39 minutes. We have detailed its variant-wise split here.

    Rivals

    The Syros EV competes with other eSUVs and electric crossovers such as the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV

    CarDekho Says…

    The Syros EV HTX offers quite a well-equipped package for what is a mid-spec variant, and is quite ideal for buyers who don’t want to spend extra for unnecessary features, but want all the essential and most of the feel-good features. It offers a balanced package that should make it an attractive buy, and with the bigger battery pack, could also be a hit with first-time EV buyers.

    Kia Syros EV HTX

    That said, if your usage is mostly on highways, we strongly recommend an upgrade to the higher variants, which bring in some major safety features such as ADAS, dual dashcam and auto-dimming IRVM, which will make your experience much better.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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