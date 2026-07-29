Kia Syros EV HTX Plus Variant Explained: Is Upgrading From The HTX Variant Worth It?

The Kia Syros EV was launched recently amidst the growing EV market in India, as buyer segment in the compact car market is warming up to EVs.

The Syros EV hence is among the most practical and feature-loaded sub-4-metre cars available in India. With a modern and quirky styling, the Syros EV appeals to a niche audience. But once you get in, it sure pampers you with comfort and oodles of space.

The Syros EV is offered in a total of 5 variants. They include HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line.

Price

The Kia Syros EV HTX Plus comes only with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. And its price details are as follows:

Model HTX Plus 51.4 kWh Price Rs 19.50 lakh

Price is ex-showroom pan-India

To understand the full pricing details of the Syros EV, head to our launch story.

Exterior

The Kia Syros EV is based on the styling of the ICE Syros. This means the fascia of the Syros EV carries the quirky upright face with the boxy SUV-like proportions.

The front bumper of the HTX Plus has an X-like design theme which neatly integrates the vertically stacked headlamps on either corner. While the upper fascia is kept simple yet bulbous, the lower half includes the slim lower air dams for cooling and also integrates the triangular body coloured accents and fog lamps.

Side

The side profile of the Syros screams practicality. While similar boxy shapes usually look boring, Kia has made the Syros EV look interesting thanks to the body coloured B-pillar, and the rising body line towards the D-pillar also breaks the otherwise streamlined look of the Syros EV.

Exterior features include dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, flush-fit door handles, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors, which are available even on the lower HTX variant as well.

Rear

The rear profile of the Syros EV looks tall and has a silhouette typical of a practical and spacious compact car. The subtle roof spoiler and the L-shaped tail lamps give the Syros EV a tall stance. The rear bumper carries over the design theme from the front with the triangular body-coloured accents. The bumper also houses a subtle centre-mounted reversing light on the very bottom.

Notable features here include all LED tail lamps, rear wiper with washer, and rear parking sensors with camera.

Colour Options: The Syros EV is available in a total of 9 colour variants. However, one of them is reserved for the top X-Line variant only. Check out the detailed colours-explained story of the Syros EV here.

Interior

The Kia Syros EV has among the best interiors in the sub-4-metre EV segment. It feels well put together, feature-rich, spacious and airy and has a sense of quality with the materials. The HTX Plus variant is no different. However, this variant gets upgrades over the HTX variant like leatherette wrapping on the steering wheel, door trims and the centre armrest. The seats also come finished in a black and beige dual-tone colour scheme, which is only available in this variant.

The layered dashboard on the front includes a floating triple display panel that includes the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, the 5-inch touchscreen climate control display and the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

Another notable feature is the floating centre console panel, which frees up room for small bags and adds to the sense of space.

The rear seats of the Syros EV include a 60:40 split feature, rear centre armrest, side window curtains and a massive panoramic sunroof, which adds to the already impressive sense of airiness in the cabin. This variant only loses out on footwell lamps and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Features And Safety

The Syros EV is a typical Kia, which packs in a long list of features to pamper its customers. The HTX Plus trim, being as good as a top-of-the-line variant, includes front and rear ventilated seats, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, a premium Harman Kardon 8-speaker sound system, connected car technology, and automatic pop-out door handles. All of which are not available in the lower trims.

This variant, however, does not get puddle lamps and vehicle-to-load (V2L) reverse charging.

In the safety department, the HTX Plus variant includes an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), built-in front and rear dashcam and front parking sensors. However, this variant misses out on side parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS features.

Drivetrain Option

The HTX Plus variant comes with only one drivetrain option, including a 51.4 kWh battery. Specifications of which are mentioned below:

Battery Pack 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) Power 171 PS Torque 255 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 526 km

The Syros EV comes with a 100 kW DC fast-charging option, which is capable of charging the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. Click here to learn more about the Syros EV’s variant-wise battery pack details.

Rivals

The Syros EV goes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV, each providing different tastes in the compact EV segment.

CarDekho Says…

The Syros EV is among the most practical and feature-loaded compact EVs in the segment. If you are looking for a family city runabout and occasionally drive to the outskirts, the Syros EV could do it all without breaking a sweat and could keep you satisfied for a long time given the oodles of features on offer.