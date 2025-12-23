All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    New 2025 Tata Sierra One-Above-Base Pure Variant Explained In 10 Images

    Modified On Dec 23, 2025 02:37 PM By Yashein

    7.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Pure variant gets some crucial feature additions over the base model, including an infotainment system

    Tata Sierra Pure

    Tata has launched the new-generation Sierra with prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the hottest launches of 2025. The Sierra is offered across many variants and powertrain options. After taking a detailed look at the entry-level and top variant in previous reports, here’s a quick look at all the details of the one-above-base Pure variant of the Sierra. 

    One step above the entry-level Smart+ trim, the Sierra Pure brings meaningful upgrades in tech, convenience and driving aids, making it a compelling choice for buyers who want more than the basics without stepping up to the mid-range variants.

    Is this variant for you? Let’s find out. 

    Exterior

    The fascia of the Pure variant looks very much like the higher variants, thanks to LED lighting elements, including bi-LED projector headlights and full-width LED DRLs. You get a chunky bumper and piano black finishes, giving it a premium effect. 

    Tata Sierra Pure

    In profile, you get covers for the 17-inch steel wheels, something you don’t get in the base variant. However, you still don’t get alloy wheels which are available from the Pure+ (one higher) variant onwards. Adding a sense of premiumness are flush door handles that give it a minimalist look. Roof rails still remain a miss even in this variant. 

    Tata Sierra Pure
    Tata Sierra Pure

    At the rear, the Sierra Pure gets LED tail lamps, as seen on the higher trims. It sports a chunky rear bumper with a gloss black finish that goes well with the overall modern design of the SUV. From this variant onwards, you get a shark fin antenna as well. Rear wiper with washer and rear defogger are not offered with this variant. 

    Tata Sierra Pure

    Colour options include – Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud. Check them out in real-life images here

    Interior And Features

    The interior of the Sierra Pure dials up the premiumness from this variant onwards as you get a proper infotainment system (10.25-inch display), along with a reverse parking camera. As with most modern cars, the infotainment also features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It even comes with an 8-speaker sound system. 

    Unlike the top model that gets a black / beige interior colour combination, the Pure gets a black / grey colour scheme which looks super cool (and should be easier to maintain as well). 

    Tata Sierra Pure
    Tata Sierra Pure

    If you want a detailed look at the base-spec variant of the Sierra, then head over to this story. 

    From this variant onwards you also get drive modes (City and Sport), steering-mounted audio controls, USB charging ports, paddle shifters (automatic only), cruise control and auto-fold ORVMs. 

    In addition to the parking camera, you get a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as a safety feature from this variant onwards. Other important safety features include ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, manual IRVM, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, cornering stability control, 6 airbags, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

    Tata Sierra Pure
    Tata Sierra Pure

    Features carried over from the entry-level variant include a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, rear window sunshade, all four power windows, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, extendable sun visor, rear AC vents, keyless entry, front sliding armrest with storage, front height-adjustable seat belts, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

    Tata Sierra Pure

    Here’s a closer look at the variant-wise features of the Tata Sierra, taking you through the amenities that you get with each variant.    

    Some of the main features that you miss out on include a fully digital driver display, ventilated and powered seats, a manual Boss mode, a premium sound system, ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.  

    Powertrain

    Here’s a quick look at the engine options of the new Sierra Pure variant: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    106 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    From the Pure variant onwards, you get an automatic transmission, available with both petrol and diesel options. The petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel one comes with a 6-speed AT.  Higher variants also get the more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which caters to the enthusiasts.  The turbo-petrol engine only has an automatic transmission. 

    Price And Rivals

    Prices for the Pure variant range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra’s closest rivals include the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. 

    Tata Sierra Pure

    The Sierra’s prices range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and here’s a detailed look at the variant-wise prices of the Sierra.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New 2025 Tata Sierra One-Above-Base Pure Variant Explained In 10 Images
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience