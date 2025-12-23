New 2025 Tata Sierra One-Above-Base Pure Variant Explained In 10 Images

The Pure variant gets some crucial feature additions over the base model, including an infotainment system

Tata has launched the new-generation Sierra with prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the hottest launches of 2025. The Sierra is offered across many variants and powertrain options. After taking a detailed look at the entry-level and top variant in previous reports, here’s a quick look at all the details of the one-above-base Pure variant of the Sierra.

One step above the entry-level Smart+ trim, the Sierra Pure brings meaningful upgrades in tech, convenience and driving aids, making it a compelling choice for buyers who want more than the basics without stepping up to the mid-range variants.

Is this variant for you? Let’s find out.

Exterior

The fascia of the Pure variant looks very much like the higher variants, thanks to LED lighting elements, including bi-LED projector headlights and full-width LED DRLs. You get a chunky bumper and piano black finishes, giving it a premium effect.

In profile, you get covers for the 17-inch steel wheels, something you don’t get in the base variant. However, you still don’t get alloy wheels which are available from the Pure+ (one higher) variant onwards. Adding a sense of premiumness are flush door handles that give it a minimalist look. Roof rails still remain a miss even in this variant.

At the rear, the Sierra Pure gets LED tail lamps, as seen on the higher trims. It sports a chunky rear bumper with a gloss black finish that goes well with the overall modern design of the SUV. From this variant onwards, you get a shark fin antenna as well. Rear wiper with washer and rear defogger are not offered with this variant.

Colour options include – Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud. Check them out in real-life images here.

Interior And Features

The interior of the Sierra Pure dials up the premiumness from this variant onwards as you get a proper infotainment system (10.25-inch display), along with a reverse parking camera. As with most modern cars, the infotainment also features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It even comes with an 8-speaker sound system.

Unlike the top model that gets a black / beige interior colour combination, the Pure gets a black / grey colour scheme which looks super cool (and should be easier to maintain as well).

If you want a detailed look at the base-spec variant of the Sierra, then head over to this story.

From this variant onwards you also get drive modes (City and Sport), steering-mounted audio controls, USB charging ports, paddle shifters (automatic only), cruise control and auto-fold ORVMs.

In addition to the parking camera, you get a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as a safety feature from this variant onwards. Other important safety features include ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, manual IRVM, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, cornering stability control, 6 airbags, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Features carried over from the entry-level variant include a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, rear window sunshade, all four power windows, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, extendable sun visor, rear AC vents, keyless entry, front sliding armrest with storage, front height-adjustable seat belts, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Here’s a closer look at the variant-wise features of the Tata Sierra, taking you through the amenities that you get with each variant.

Some of the main features that you miss out on include a fully digital driver display, ventilated and powered seats, a manual Boss mode, a premium sound system, ADAS features, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

Powertrain

Here’s a quick look at the engine options of the new Sierra Pure variant:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 106 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

From the Pure variant onwards, you get an automatic transmission, available with both petrol and diesel options. The petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel one comes with a 6-speed AT. Higher variants also get the more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which caters to the enthusiasts. The turbo-petrol engine only has an automatic transmission.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Pure variant range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra’s closest rivals include the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

The Sierra’s prices range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and here’s a detailed look at the variant-wise prices of the Sierra.