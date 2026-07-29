Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Skoda Kylaq: Japanese Simplicity Or German Power?

The Maruti Brezza has received a facelift, featuring new equipment, enhancements, and a turbo-petrol engine. With Maruti now making the Brezza in line with current car trends, there’s also one car that everyone is talking about: the Skoda Kylaq. The Kylaq is the smallest car from Skoda, which also has a turbo petrol engine and a feature-packed cabin as well.

So let's compare them and find out which one would be a better pick for you.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Skoda Kylaq Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh

The Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh for the base turbo-petrol manual and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh for the top-spec petrol automatic.

The Kylaq starts at Rs 7.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant.

The Brezza offers a dual-tone option with a black roof for an additional Rs 15,000 based on the variant you select.

Dimensions

Parameter Maruti Brezza Skoda Kylaq Difference Length 3995 3995 - Width 1790 1783 +7 mm Height 1685 1619 +66 mm Wheelbase 2500 2566 (-66 mm)

Both the SUVs are similar in terms of length and width.

In terms of height, the Brezza is 66 mm taller than the Kylaq.

The Brezza has a shorter wheelbase by 66 mm than the Kylaq.

If you want to know how the Brezza compares with the previous model as well, check our comparison of it.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Skoda Kylaq Vivacious Orange Candy White Lustrous Beige Brilliant Silver Pearl Arctic White Cherry Red Bluish Black Carbon Steel Splendid Silver Deep Black Magma Grey Lava Blue Sizzling Red -

The Brezza offers seven colours to choose from, which include Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, and newly introduced Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige.

The Kylaq provides six colours, which are Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Cherry Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue.

The Brezza also offers a dual-tone option with a black roof in Sizzling Red, Lustrous Beige, and Pearl Arctic White.

Powertrain Options

Model Maruti Brezza Skoda Kylaq Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with mild hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power (PS) 110 PS 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 178 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

The Brezza now offers a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG

The Kylaq offers a single powertrain, which is a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.

The Brezza now gets a new 6-speed manual gearbox across the lineup.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Skoda Kylaq All-LED headlights ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 16-inch wheels 17-inch wheels ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ (LED) Roof rails ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ (connected) Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ❌ ❌ Dual-tone cabin ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ (sliding, storage) ✅(sliding, storage, leatherette) Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (64-colour) ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ❌ ✅ (6-way driver + co-driver) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ (AT only) ✅ (AT only) PM2.5 air filter ✅(with AQI display) ❌ Air purifier ✅ (Auto Purify w/ PM2.5 display) ❌ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Sunroof ✅Electric sunroof ✅Electric sunroof Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ (auto-fold) ✅ (auto-fold with car lock) Wireless smartphone charger ✅ (with active cooling) ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ✅ ❌ Digital driver’s display (TFT colour MID) ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 10.1-inch Screen 10.1-inch Screen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ (Next Gen Suzuki Connect) ❌ Sound system ✅ (ARKAMYS Surround Sense) ✅4-speaker + tweeters 6 airbags (as standard) ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅ (front + rear) ✅ (rear only) Parking camera ✅ 360-degree ✅ Reverse View Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ Rear wiper with washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Level-1 ADAS ✅ (Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Warning) -

The Brezza with the facelift offers new equipment such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

The Kylaq, in addition to a similar-sized infotainment system, has 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats.

With the Brezza, you also get leatherette upholstery, a new automatic climate control switch, and a front centre armrest with storage.

The Kylaq is also well equipped with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, and even paddle shifters.

In terms of safety, both are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear wiper with a washer as well.

The Kylaq adds convenience features like rain-sensing wipers, while the Brezza has additional safety features, which include rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and safe exit warning with the higher variants.

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