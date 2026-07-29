Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Skoda Kylaq: Japanese Simplicity Or German Power?
The Brezza and the Kylaq are offering feature-loaded cabins in their respective styles
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The Maruti Brezza has received a facelift, featuring new equipment, enhancements, and a turbo-petrol engine. With Maruti now making the Brezza in line with current car trends, there’s also one car that everyone is talking about: the Skoda Kylaq. The Kylaq is the smallest car from Skoda, which also has a turbo petrol engine and a feature-packed cabin as well.
So let's compare them and find out which one would be a better pick for you.
Price
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Model
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Maruti Brezza
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Skoda Kylaq
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh
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Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh
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The Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh for the base turbo-petrol manual and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh for the top-spec petrol automatic.
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The Kylaq starts at Rs 7.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant.
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The Brezza offers a dual-tone option with a black roof for an additional Rs 15,000 based on the variant you select.
Dimensions
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Parameter
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Maruti Brezza
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Skoda Kylaq
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Difference
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Length
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3995
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3995
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Width
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1790
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1783
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+7 mm
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Height
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1685
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1619
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+66 mm
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Wheelbase
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2500
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2566
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(-66 mm)
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Both the SUVs are similar in terms of length and width.
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In terms of height, the Brezza is 66 mm taller than the Kylaq.
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The Brezza has a shorter wheelbase by 66 mm than the Kylaq.
If you want to know how the Brezza compares with the previous model as well, check our comparison of it.
Colour Options
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Maruti Brezza
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Skoda Kylaq
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Vivacious Orange
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Candy White
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Lustrous Beige
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Brilliant Silver
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Pearl Arctic White
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Cherry Red
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Bluish Black
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Carbon Steel
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Splendid Silver
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Deep Black
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Magma Grey
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Lava Blue
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Sizzling Red
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The Brezza offers seven colours to choose from, which include Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, and newly introduced Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige.
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The Kylaq provides six colours, which are Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Cherry Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue.
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The Brezza also offers a dual-tone option with a black roof in Sizzling Red, Lustrous Beige, and Pearl Arctic White.
Powertrain Options
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Model
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Maruti Brezza
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Skoda Kylaq
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Engine
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1-litre turbo petrol
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid
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1.5-litre petrol+CNG with mild hybrid
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1-litre turbo-petrol
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Transmission
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
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Power (PS)
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110 PS
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103 PS
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88 PS
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116 PS
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Torque (Nm)
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170 Nm
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139 Nm
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121.5 Nm
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178 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-wheel drive
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Front-wheel drive
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Front-wheel drive
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Front-wheel drive
*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic
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The Brezza now offers a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG
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The Kylaq offers a single powertrain, which is a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.
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The Brezza now gets a new 6-speed manual gearbox across the lineup.
Features & Safety
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Feature
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Maruti Brezza
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Skoda Kylaq
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All-LED headlights
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✅
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✅
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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LED front fog lamps
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✅
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✅
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Alloy wheels
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16-inch wheels
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17-inch wheels
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ORVM-mounted turn indicators
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✅
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✅ (LED)
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Roof rails
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✅
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✅
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LED taillights
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✅
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✅ (connected)
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Rear spoiler
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✅
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✅
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Rear fog lamps
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❌
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❌
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Dual-tone cabin
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✅
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✅
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Front centre armrest with storage
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✅ (sliding, storage)
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✅(sliding, storage, leatherette)
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Rear centre armrest with cupholders
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✅
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✅
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Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel
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✅
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✅
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Ambient lighting
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✅ (64-colour)
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✅
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Automatic climate control with rear AC vents
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✅
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✅
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Power-adjustable front seats
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❌
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✅ (6-way driver + co-driver)
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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All four power windows
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✅
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✅
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Paddle shifters
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✅ (AT only)
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✅ (AT only)
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PM2.5 air filter
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✅(with AQI display)
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❌
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Air purifier
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✅ (Auto Purify w/ PM2.5 display)
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❌
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Cruise control
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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✅Electric sunroof
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✅Electric sunroof
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Push-button start/stop
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✅
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✅
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Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
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✅ (auto-fold)
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✅ (auto-fold with car lock)
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Wireless smartphone charger
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✅ (with active cooling)
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Heads-up display
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✅
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❌
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Digital driver’s display
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(TFT colour MID)
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✅
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Touchscreen infotainment system
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10.1-inch Screen
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10.1-inch Screen
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Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Connected car tech
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✅ (Next Gen Suzuki Connect)
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❌
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Sound system
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✅ (ARKAMYS Surround Sense)
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✅4-speaker + tweeters
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6 airbags (as standard)
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✅
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✅
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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✅
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✅
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Parking sensors
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✅ (front + rear)
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✅ (rear only)
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Parking camera
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✅ 360-degree
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✅ Reverse View
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
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✅
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✅
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Hill-hold assist
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX child seat mounts
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✅
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✅
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Rain-sensing wipers
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❌
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✅
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All-wheel disc brakes
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❌
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❌
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Rear wiper with washer
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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✅
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✅
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Level-1 ADAS
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✅ (Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Warning)
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The Brezza with the facelift offers new equipment such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.
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The Kylaq, in addition to a similar-sized infotainment system, has 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats.
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With the Brezza, you also get leatherette upholstery, a new automatic climate control switch, and a front centre armrest with storage.
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The Kylaq is also well equipped with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, and even paddle shifters.
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In terms of safety, both are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear wiper with a washer as well.
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The Kylaq adds convenience features like rain-sensing wipers, while the Brezza has additional safety features, which include rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and safe exit warning with the higher variants.
Other Cars To Consider
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Tata Nexon: The most popular SUV, which has multiple powertrain options and offers a feature-loaded and tech-loaded cabin as well.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment.
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Hyundai Venue: Offers a modern cabin experience, plenty of convenience features, and multiple engine choices to suit different requirements.
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Kia Sonet: Stands out with its stylish design and feature-rich interior, while offering both petrol and diesel engine options.
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Kia Syros: Offers a quirky personality, with a roomy and high-quality interior, a plethora of equipment, and competent turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
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Nissan Magnite/ Renault Kiger: With accessible pricing, essential features, and a stylish look, these SUVs offer a value-for-money option in this segment.
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Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: With a crossover look and powerful turbo-petrol engine, these SUVs provide power with the Japanese reliability and practicality as well.