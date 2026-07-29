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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Skoda Kylaq: Japanese Simplicity Or German Power?

    The Brezza and the Kylaq are offering feature-loaded cabins in their respective styles

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 29, 2026 16:01 IST
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    Published OnJul 29, 2026 16:01 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 29, 2026 16:01 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Vs Skoda Kylaq

    The Maruti Brezza has received a facelift, featuring new equipment, enhancements, and a turbo-petrol engine. With Maruti now making the Brezza in line with current car trends, there’s also one car that everyone is talking about: the Skoda Kylaq. The Kylaq is the smallest car from Skoda, which also has a turbo petrol engine and a feature-packed cabin as well. 

    So let's compare them and find out which one would be a better pick for you.

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza

    Skoda Kylaq

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

    Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh 

    • The Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh for the base turbo-petrol manual and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh for the top-spec petrol automatic. 

    Maruti Brezza Front Quarter

    • The Kylaq starts at Rs 7.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant. 

    Skoda Kylaq Front Quarter

    • The Brezza offers a dual-tone option with a black roof for an additional Rs 15,000 based on the variant you select. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Maruti Brezza

    Skoda Kylaq

    Difference

    Length

    3995

    3995

    -

    Width

    1790

    1783

    +7 mm

    Height 

    1685

    1619

    +66 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500

    2566

    (-66 mm)

    • Both the SUVs are similar in terms of length and width.

    Maruti Brezza Side
    Skoda Kylaq Side

    • In terms of height, the Brezza is 66 mm taller than the Kylaq.

    Maruti Brezza Front
    Skoda Kylaq Front

    • The Brezza has a shorter wheelbase by 66 mm than the Kylaq.

    If you want to know how the Brezza compares with the previous model as well, check our comparison of it

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza

    Skoda Kylaq

    Vivacious Orange

    Candy White

    Lustrous Beige

    Brilliant Silver

    Pearl Arctic White

    Cherry Red 

    Bluish Black

    Carbon Steel

    Splendid Silver

    Deep Black

    Magma Grey

    Lava Blue

    Sizzling Red

    -

    • The Brezza offers seven colours to choose from, which include Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, and newly introduced Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige. 

    • The Kylaq provides six colours, which are Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Cherry Red, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue. 

    • The Brezza also offers a dual-tone option with a black roof in Sizzling Red, Lustrous Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. 

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Maruti Brezza

    Skoda Kylaq

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG with mild hybrid

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Power (PS)

    110 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    116 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    170 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    178 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

    • The Brezza now offers a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Maruti Brezza Engine   

    • The Kylaq offers a single powertrain, which is a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.

    Skoda Kylaq Engine

    • The Brezza now gets a new 6-speed manual gearbox across the lineup. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza 

    Skoda Kylaq

    All-LED headlights

    LED DRLs

    LED front fog lamps

    Alloy wheels

    16-inch wheels

    17-inch wheels

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (LED)

    Roof rails

    LED taillights

    ✅ (connected)

    Rear spoiler

    Rear fog lamps

    Dual-tone cabin

    Front centre armrest with storage

    ✅ (sliding, storage)

    ✅(sliding, storage, leatherette)

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (64-colour)

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ 

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (6-way driver + co-driver)

    Ventilated front seats

    ✅ 

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    ✅ (AT only)

    ✅ (AT only)

    PM2.5 air filter

    ✅(with AQI display)

    Air purifier

    ✅ (Auto Purify w/ PM2.5 display)

    Cruise control

    Sunroof

    ✅Electric sunroof

    ✅Electric sunroof

    Push-button start/stop

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    ✅ (auto-fold)

    ✅ (auto-fold with car lock)

    Wireless smartphone charger

    ✅ (with active cooling)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Heads-up display

    Digital driver’s display

    (TFT colour MID)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    10.1-inch Screen

    10.1-inch Screen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    ✅ (Next Gen Suzuki Connect)

    Sound system

    ✅ (ARKAMYS Surround Sense)

    ✅4-speaker + tweeters 

    6 airbags (as standard)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Parking sensors

    ✅ (front + rear)

    ✅ (rear only)

    Parking camera

    ✅ 360-degree

    ✅ Reverse View

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Hill-hold assist

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ✅ 

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Level-1 ADAS

    ✅ (Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Warning)

    -

    • The Brezza with the facelift offers new equipment such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. 

    Maruti Brezza Infotainment System
    Maruti Brezza Ventilated Seats

    • The Kylaq, in addition to a similar-sized infotainment system, has 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats.

    Skoda Kylaq Powered Seat

    • With the Brezza, you also get leatherette upholstery, a new automatic climate control switch, and a front centre armrest with storage.

    Maruti Brezza Climate Control

    • The Kylaq is also well equipped with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, and even paddle shifters. 

    Skoda Kylaq Digital Driver's Display

    • In terms of safety, both are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear wiper with a washer as well. 

    • The Kylaq adds convenience features like rain-sensing wipers, while the Brezza has additional safety features, which include rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and safe exit warning with the higher variants. 

    Other Cars To Consider

    • Tata Nexon: The most popular SUV, which has multiple powertrain options and offers a feature-loaded and tech-loaded cabin as well. 

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. 

    • Hyundai Venue: Offers a modern cabin experience, plenty of convenience features, and multiple engine choices to suit different requirements.

    • Kia Sonet: Stands out with its stylish design and feature-rich interior, while offering both petrol and diesel engine options.

    • Kia Syros: Offers a quirky personality, with a roomy and high-quality interior, a plethora of equipment, and competent turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

    • Nissan Magnite/ Renault Kiger: With accessible pricing, essential features, and a stylish look, these SUVs offer a value-for-money option in this segment. 

    • Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: With a crossover look and powerful turbo-petrol engine, these SUVs provide power with the Japanese reliability and practicality as well.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    1 comment
    1
    S
    sanjay malhotra
    Jul 29, 2026, 4:46:01 PM

    Brezza is not even near to kylaq or nexon . Check the features of these two product . Brezza is out of race . Just costly without reason .

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