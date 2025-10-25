All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed

    Published On Oct 25, 2025 03:15 PM By Bikramjit

    14.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue now offers an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission paired with its diesel engine

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been revealed in full ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. It is being offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Bookings are already underway, and the automaker has also shared details about the powertrain options available with each variant. But before diving into the variant-wise breakdown, let’s take a closer look at its specifications.

    Powertrain Specifications

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The new Venue comes with the same set of petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque 

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    As we expected, the diesel engine now also comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

    Also See: Take A Look At The New Hyundai Venue In These 10 Detailed Images

    Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

    Variant

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    1-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    1.5-litre diesel MT

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 5

    HX 6

    HX 6T

    HX 7

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Features And Safety

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai has equipped the new-gen Venue with features like dual 12.3-inch screens, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, moon white ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Amenities such as automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver-seat, and keyless entry with push-button start have been retained. 

    Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The 2025 Hyundai Venue now also comes with front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Also Check Out: 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Exterior Design Spied Undisguised

    Expected Price And Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue could be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the likes of the subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue 2025

    1 comment
    1
    Y
    yogesh baldev mainavat
    Oct 25, 2025, 4:46:15 PM

    CNG mein option hai kya

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      Car Sold

      Every 4 minute

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience