2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed

The 2025 Hyundai Venue now offers an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission paired with its diesel engine

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been revealed in full ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. It is being offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. Bookings are already underway, and the automaker has also shared details about the powertrain options available with each variant. But before diving into the variant-wise breakdown, let’s take a closer look at its specifications.

Powertrain Specifications

The new Venue comes with the same set of petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

As we expected, the diesel engine now also comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel MT 1.5-litre diesel AT HX 2 ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HX 4 ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX 5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 6 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 6T ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX 7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ HX 8 ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 10 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

Features And Safety

Hyundai has equipped the new-gen Venue with features like dual 12.3-inch screens, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, moon white ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Amenities such as automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver-seat, and keyless entry with push-button start have been retained.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The 2025 Hyundai Venue now also comes with front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue could be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the likes of the subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.