The N Line version looks sportier inside out

Hyundai has unveiled the sporty N Line variant of the 2025 Venue. This version will be launched alongside the standard Venue on November 4, 2025. In this article, let’s take a closer look at the new 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line in 10 detailed images.

Exterior

Front

Just like the previous model, the N Line version looks more fun and sporty. The lighting setup is identical to the standard Venue, consisting of a full-width daytime running lamp setup and vertical quad-beam LED headlights.

Major changes are observed in the grille that now has a different design and the signature ‘N Line’ badge. The design of the bumper is also different, appealing visually wider thanks to the ‘vents’ next to the headlights and the red stripe on the cladding. The skid plate is finished in silver and has a sleeker look than the one found in the standard car. Speaking of which, do check out our in-depth image gallery of the standard 2025 Hyundai Venue if you fancy taking a closer look at the standard car.

Side

From the side, there are three tiny details that stand out: sportier red brake calipers, ‘N Line’ badging on the fender, and the red stripe that’s continued from the front bumper. Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the cladding around the wheel arches have been deleted in the Venue N Line.

It features a set of sporty-looking 17-inch alloy wheels, which are one size larger than the standard Venue.

Interesting details

The wheels do not have a Hyundai logo, but feature a ‘N’ logo instead.

Red highlights are present even on the roof rails!

Other details such as the ‘Venue’ branding on the C-pillar, the 360-degree camera placement on the mirrors and the pronounced fender design are shared with the standard Venue.

Rear

Changes at the rear are relatively minor in comparison. However, they’re enough to give the Venue N Line its distinct sporty personality. The connected LED lighting setup and boot is shared with the standard Venue.

There are three elements that stand out:

A sporty spoiler

‘N Line’ badging on the boot

Dual-exhaust tips

Tying all of these together is a sharper bumper with a red stripe and triangular reflectors placed higher up. Like the front, the skid plate is majorly finished in silver with contrasting black elements for a racy look.

Check this out for a side-by-side image comparison between the Venue and Venue N Line.

Colour options on the Venue N Line include:

Hazel Blue

Dragon Red

Abyss Black

Titan Grey

Atlas White.

It must be noted that the blue, red, and white hues can be paired with a black roof for a dual-tone roof.

These are different from the colour options offered on the standard Venue.

Interior

This is our favourite aspect of the new Venue N Line. It features a wide-looking upright dashboard that is likely to give a big car feel to the driver. Hyundai hasn’t held back from making this cabin feel special and sporty.

To start with, the sober white-navy blue colour combination of the standard interior has been replaced with a racy all-black colour theme, highlighted by bold red accents and stitching.

A major visual highlight is the new steering wheel (which looks very similar to the Ioniq 5 N!) — that features buttons for the drive and traction modes, and larger paddle shifters. It also gets red stitching to add to the racer vibe.

Some more red can be found in the stitching on the seat, the exclusive gear knob and the ambient lighting.

Other design and practicality elements including the twin curved screens, the storage in the floor console remains identical to the standard Venue.

Features

The Venue N Line does not get any major feature additions compared to the Venue HX10.

Highlights here include:

Single pane sunroof

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

8-speaker Bose sound system

Ventilated front seats

4-way Power adjustable driver’s seat

Wireless phone charger

Automatic climate control

Safety is a strong point with the new generation of the Venue. The 2025 Venue N Line model also gets a strong safety package with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also on offer with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and auto emergency braking.

We feel Hyundai could have differentiated the Venue N Line better by offering a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain Details

As before, the Venue N Line will be offered with a single 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine option. The standard Venue gets two more engine options, which you can read about here.

Parameter 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

Expected Price and Competition

The Venue N Line 2025 is offered in two broad variants: N6 and N10. Prices are expected to start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the sporty Skoda Kylaq, the fun Mahindra XUV 3XO and the feature loaded Kia Syros.