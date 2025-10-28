2025 Hyundai Venue vs Rivals: Turbo-petrol Engine Specifications Compared

There are as many as eight sub-4m SUVs, including the Hyundai Venue, that get a turbo-petrol engine option. Will the new Venue’s powertrain be enough to put the rest behind, at least on paper? We find out

In the first week of November 2025, we will get to know the full variant-wise prices of the newly unveiled second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue. Its bookings have been opened for Rs 25,000 at both Hyundai’s dealerships and even online. We recently presented to you how its specifications compare with those of its diesel-powered rivals on paper. In this story, let’s check out how it stacks up against its prime nemeses when it comes to the turbo-petrol powertrains:

Price

Model 2025 Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Skoda Kylaq Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Kia Syros Price Range Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected) Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh

The prices mentioned above are for the turbo-petrol variants of these SUVs. That said, we have mentioned the overall expected price range of the new Venue as it has not gone on sale at the time of publishing this story.

From the remaining offerings here, it’s the Mahindra XUV 3XO that has the most affordable entry-level variant with a turbo-petrol engine option, closely followed by the Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq.

It’s the facelifted Renault Kiger that gets the priciest entry-level variant with a turbo-petrol setup at Rs 9.15 lakh here.

When the prices of the fully loaded turbo-petrol variants are considered, it’s the Kia Syros that comes out as the costliest, followed by the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Parameter 2025 Hyundai Venue/ Kia Sonet/ Kia Syros Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Skoda Kylaq Renault Kiger/ Nissan Magnite Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS (turbo-petrol)/ 100 PS (CNG) 110 PS (turbo-petrol), 130 PS (T-GDi) 115 PS 100 PS Torque 172 Nm 170 Nm (turbo-petrol, CNG) 200 Nm (turbo-petrol), 230 Nm (T-GDi) 178 Nm 160 Nm, 152 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT (CNG) 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, CVT

*iMT - Intelligent manual transmission (manual without a clutch pedal), DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AMT - automated manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, and CVT - continuously variable transmission

Being from the same Hyundai-Kia family, the 2025 Venue will come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and manual as well as automatic gearbox choices as the Sonet and Syros. On the other hand, the Sonet misses out on a proper manual gearbox and is only available with the choice of a 6-speed iMT gearbox among the trio.

The Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO get a slightly larger capacity 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine here. It’s Tata who is offering a buffet of transmission choices with the turbo-petrol unit and it’s also the only carmaker to provide a CNG option with the turbo-petrol engine here.

When it comes to performance, the Mahindra XUV 3XO – with its relatively newer 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine – takes the lead as it makes the maximum power and torque of all SUVs in this comparison.

More About The 2025 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai will sell the second-gen Venue in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10. However, the Korean carmaker has yet to disclose the entire variant-wise features list of the new SUV. That said, some key equipment on board includes dual 12.3-inch screens (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Alongside the turbo-petrol engine, the new Venue will also be offered with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) unit and the 1.5-litre diesel engine as the outgoing model. While the transmission options remain unchanged for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, the diesel now gets the Kia Sonet’s 6-speed AT as well. If you want a budget-friendly diesel car, we have separately covered the top 10 most affordable diesel-powered offerings in India.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will likely be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger as well as sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.