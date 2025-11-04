2025 Hyundai Venue Booking Details: Bookings Amount, Website, Delivery Timeline Explained

The Hyundai Venue has received its first generational update in India, featuring comprehensive exterior and interior enhancements, along with bigger dimensions

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has recently been launched with prices starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Customers can book the new Venue via Hyundai’s official website or at your nearest dealership, for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries are also expected to start soon. If you are planning to bring one home, here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Venue.

How To Book?

You can book the 2025 Hyundai Venue in two ways:

Venue Booking On Official Website

The compact SUV can be booked directly on Hyundai’s website. You will need to select the following

Engine, gearbox preference

Variant

Exterior Colour

Interior Colour

You can select a preferred dealer based on your location.

The booking amount is Rs 25,000. To make the payment, log in using your mobile number and OTP. Complete the payment, and your booking is done.

Dealership

You can also book the Venue at your nearest Hyundai dealership. Check your nearest Hyundai dealer.

Showrooms usually charge Rs 25,000 - Rs 50,000 to book the car.

Please ask for terms of cancellations and delivery timelines without fail.

Expected Delivery Timelines

Since the Hyundai Venue has just launched, chances of getting immediate delivery is extremely high. Currently, our dealer sources report no waiting period for the Venue for select variants. However, as demand increases, we expect the Venue to have a 2-4 week waiting period depending on the location.

Tip: It’s best to check with the dealer for ‘ready stock’ in case you want the car immediately.

2025 Hyundai Venue: An Overview

With the generation update, the 2025 Hyundai Venue now boasts a stronger road presence, standing 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than its predecessor. In terms of design, it now aligns more closely with Hyundai’s latest family design language, as seen on the Alcazar, Creta, and Exter.

Up front, it gets connected LED DRLs along with quad-beam LED headlights placed below. There is a new rectangular gloss black front grille that seems inspired by the Exter and Alcazar. It also gets a rugged bumper design which also integrates a silver skid plate. In profile, it now has a raked A-pillar design and gets chunkier wheel arches which look very similar to those on the Exter. Another new highlight is its 16-inch aerodynamically styled 5-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the Venue now comes with redesigned connected LED tail lights, and a rugged bumper which integrates a silver skid plate.

Want to take a closer look at the new 2025 Hyundai Venue? Check out our in-depth image gallery.

Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Venue boasts a completely new cabin layout finished in dual-tone blue and grey theme. One of the major highlights inside is its new dual screen setup (12.3-inch each for the infotainment and the driver’s display). It looks more upmarket than before thanks to the new steering wheel with Morse code for Hyundai logo, and leatherette seat upholstery.

Other features on board the 2025 Venue includes wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof (single-pane), automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, 4-way power adjustment driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. In fact, the new Venue comes equipped with 8 new features that are a first for the nameplate.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors. The Venue now also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain Options

The new Venue comes with the same set of petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (new)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The diesel engine now also comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT). To know which variant comes with which engine option, check out this report.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Rivals

Hyundai will share the entire price list for the 2025 Venue soon. It continues to take on the sub-4 metre SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.