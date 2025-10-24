Take A Look At The New Hyundai Venue In These 10 Detailed Images

The 2025 Venue, now in its second-generation, has taken a lot of design inspiration from existing Hyundai offerings such as the Exter, Creta and Alcazar

Shortly after sharing the first teaser of the second-generation Hyundai Venue, the Korean carmaker has now taken the wraps off the India-spec model. The 2025 Venue will be sold in eight broad variant lines, with both petrol and diesel engines on offer. Bookings for the new Hyundai Venue are now open for Rs 25,000 at both Hyundai dealerships and online. In this story, let’s check out the 2025 Hyundai Venue in 10 detailed images:

Exterior

Front

One look at the fascia of the new Venue is all it takes to make out that its design is similar to Hyundai’s other SUVs such as the Exter, Creta and Alcazar. It gets a split-headlight setup, with the LED DRL strip above and the main quad-LED projector units located below. Below the LED DRLs, you can notice the internal 3-piece lighting elements, which look similar to those on the outgoing Venue.

The LED DRLs extend down to the bumper to form a C-shape-like pattern and flank the rectangular-ish grille, which features subtle chrome inserts. The front camera, which is a part of the 360-degree setup, is also housed in the grille.

Further down, the 2025 Venue comes with a massive silver-finished skid plate with two vertical black inserts, front parking sensors, and a slatted air dam in the centre. There’s also the square radar for the Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) functions placed in the bumper, while the camera for the ADAS is positioned right behind the front windshield.

Side

You can observe the prominent silver-finished roof rails and the muscular wheel arch claddings when viewing the SUV from its sides. Keen observers will also notice that the second-gen Venue is provided with only a single-pane sunroof unlike a panoramic unit as was expected earlier.

The new Hyundai SUV will come equipped with aerodynamically designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are the same units that were seen on the model that was spied undisguised recently. There’s a ‘Venue’ moniker on the contrasting silver trim insert on the C-pillar as well. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) get a camera each on the underside as part of the 360-degree setup, which is a first for the Venue nameplate.

Rear

The rear of the SUV, however, is relatively less polarising than the front end of the new Hyundai Venue. It features wraparound LED tail lights with 3-piece internal lighting elements and the ‘Venue’ badge is placed in the gloss-black connecting portion.

Hyundai has also given it a roof-extended spoiler, a wiper and washer, and a defogger, along with a chunky silver-finished skid plate as seen on the fascia of the new SUV.

It will be available in six monotone shades: Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey. The first two are new colourways for the SUV. If you want the new Venue in a dual-tone paint option (with an Abyss Black roof), your only choices are either the Hazel Blue or the Atlas White.

Interior

It’s on the inside that you will notice the biggest upgrade for the Venue. The 2025 model has a dual-tone Dark Navy Blue and Dove Grey cabin theme with leatherette seat upholstery.

Hyundai is offering it with a layered dashboard layout that looks more premium and minimalistic over that of the outgoing model, while the co-driver side of the dashboard features ‘Venue’ inscribed over it. Below the ‘Venue’ inscription, there’s a small portion to stack your knick-knacks and the glovebox is located further below it. The new Venue is provided with vertical side AC vents and sleek central AC vents.

The surround for the side AC vents and the fresh climate control panel features a light bronze finish. In the centre console, it gets two cup holders along with the gearstick and various buttons for multiple purposes such as seat ventilation, an electronic parking brake, and even a rotary dial for drive and traction modes.

That said, the main feature highlight inside the Venue is the curved 12.3-inch dual-displays setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation) atop the central vents. You can also notice the presence of a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel that sports the Morse code (four dots meaning the letter ‘H’) design instead of the traditional logo.

Features

In terms of equipment, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is packing a lot of technology some of which are a first for the Venue as well, including ventilated front seats (with three levels of cooling), white ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system in addition to existing features such as a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

A 360-degree camera and front parking sensors aside, its safety suite also comprises six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Like we mentioned above, Hyundai has confirmed that the Venue will get an upgraded suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

It’s now been confirmed that the new Venue will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, along with their respective manual and automatic gearbox choices. Here are the complete details:

Specification 2025 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Venue has now gained the diesel-auto combination from its platform sibling, the Kia Sonet, to make it an even more versatile offering for buyers. The naturally aspirated (N/A) and turbo-petrol engines remain unchanged over the outgoing model.

Expected Price And Competition

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is slated to go on sale on November 4 in India. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV will continue to fight it out with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It will also take on sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.