2025 Hyundai Venue vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Dimensions Compared With Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, And Skoda Kylaq

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is now wider and taller, and also boasts a longer wheelbase. But, how does it fare against its key rivals in terms of overall dimensions? Let’s find out…

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to be launched in November 2025, ahead of which the automaker has revealed the key specifications for the SUV, including its dimensions. Over its outgoing counterpart, the Venue has grown to be wider and taller, while it also has a slightly longer wheelbase. Here’s how it fares against its competition – Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, and Skoda Kylaq – in terms of overall dimensions.

Dimensions Compared

Dimensions 2025 Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,990 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,804 mm 1,790 mm 1,821 mm 1,790 mm 1,805 mm 1,783 mm Height 1,665 mm 1,620 mm 1,685 mm 1,647 mm 1,642 mm 1,680 mm 1,619 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,498 mm 2,500 mm 2,600 mm 2,500 mm 2,550 mm 2,566 mm Boot Space TBA. 382 litres 328 litres 364 litres 385 litres 465 litres 360 litres

Key Takeaways

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is now 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than its outgoing version.

Save for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, all other sub-4 metre SUVs here, including 2025 Hyundai Venue, measures 3,995 mm in length. The XUV 3XO is 5 mm shorter than the rest.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is wider than the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet by 10 mm, and the Skoda Kylaq by 17 mm. That said, the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Syros are wider than the new-generation Hyundai by 4 mm, 21 mm, and 5 mm, respectively.

The Maruti Brezza is the tallest of the lot at 1,685 mm, while the Venue stands taller than the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Skoda Kylaq by up to 46 mm.

While the 2025 Venue’s length remains unchanged, its wheelbase has grown by 20 mm, which is 2 mm more than that of the Tata Nexon, and 20 mm more than those of the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet. However, its wheelbase still falls short of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, and Skoda Kylaq.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the boot space figure for the second-generation Venue. Talking about the competition, the Syros offers the maximum boot loading capacity of 465 litres.

So, this is how the 2025 Hyundai Venue stack up against its key subcompact SUV rivals in terms of dimensions. It is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also check out variant-wise powertrain distribution and variant-wise colour options offered with the new Venue.