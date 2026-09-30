Top 10 Most Affordable Automatic Cars To Buy This Diwali

Automatic cars are no longer limited to buyers with a sizable budget. With AMT gearboxes becoming increasingly common in affordable hatchbacks, getting the convenience of two-pedal driving can now cost only a little more than choosing a manual.

And if an automatic car is on your shopping list this Diwali, there are quite a few options to choose from. In fact, the most affordable automatic car on this list costs Rs 4.77 lakh, while the list also includes a compact SUV and a newly launched sedan. Here’s a look at the 10 most affordable automatic cars you can buy this festive season.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 4.77 lakh

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Optional Rs 4.77 lakh VXI Plus Optional Rs 5.27 lakh

If keeping the budget as low as possible is the priority, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets you an automatic gearbox option for Rs 4.77 lakh. The VXi (O) AGS is the most affordable automatic variant, and it is powered by the 68 PS/ 89 Nm 1-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed AMT. The AMT also returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl.

The S-Presso's tall-boy design also translates into a relatively roomy cabin for its compact size. The higher VXi Plus variant gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering-mounted controls.

Renault Kwid

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 4.90 lakh.

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT Evolution Rs 4.9 lakh Climber Rs 5.6 lakh

The Renault Kwid brings an SUV-inspired design to the entry-level hatchback space, and its automatic version starts from Rs 4.90 lakh. The Climber AMT is powered by the 1-litre petrol engine, which produces 68 PS and 92 Nm, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Kwid also gets a relatively long list of features for its size. Depending on the variant, these include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, powered ORVMs and a reverse parking camera. The Climber version also adds its own styling elements, including roof rails and black cladding.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 4.97 lakh.

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Optional Rs 4.97 lakh VXI Plus Optional Rs 5.44 lakh

The Alto K10 sits above the S-Presso, with its automatic transmission range starting at Rs 4.97 lakh. It is offered with the same 68 PS 1-litre petrol engine and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.90 kmpl. Despite its small dimensions, the Alto K10 makes a case for itself with its easy-to-drive nature.

The automatic transmission variants also get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the car continues to offer a factory-fitted CNG option as well on manual transmission variants.

⁠Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 5.63 lakh.

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Rs 5.63 lakh ZXI Rs 6.18 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 6.75 lakh

The Celerio has long been associated with fuel efficiency, but it also remains one of the more affordable ways to get an automatic hatchback. Its VXi AMT starts at Rs 5.63 lakh and comes with a 1-litre petrol engine producing 68 PS and 92 Nm. The AMT version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26 kmpl.

Its compact dimensions make it well suited for busy streets, while the cabin is relatively comfortable for a small hatchback. Higher-spec variants get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a push-button start/stop button, and keyless entry. A CNG version is also available, although only with the manual gearbox choice.

⁠Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 5.99 lakh.

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT VXI Rs 5.99 lakh ZXI Rs 6.43 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 6.97 lakh

Unlike the smaller hatchbacks above, the Wagon R uses its tall-boy shape to offer more headroom and a different cabin layout. Its automatic transmission range is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh, with both 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines available depending on the variant. The former puts out 68 PS and 91 Nm, while the latter generates 91 PS and 114 Nm.

The Wagon R's design makes it a practical option offering good headroom and a relatively airy cabin. Higher-spec variants get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

⁠Tata Tiago

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 6 lakh.

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with AMT Pure Rs 6 lakh Rs 7.13 lakh Pure Plus Rs 6.65 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh Pure Plus A Rs 7.11 lakh Rs 8.12 lakh Creative Rs 7.61 lakh Rs 8.62 lakh Creative Plus Rs 7.91 lakh -

The Tiago is one of the few cars on this list available with an AMT on both petrol and CNG powertrain choices. The petrol automatic range begins with the Pure AMT at Rs 6 lakh, while CNG-AMT variants are available higher up the range. The petrol engine produces 85 PS, compared to 74 PS in the CNG version.

Tata has also updated the Tiago with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger on higher-spec variants. This gives buyers the choice of an automatic petrol or CNG powertrain, depending on their preference for performance or running costs.

Nissan Magnite

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 6.27 lakh.

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT 1-litre turbo petrol with CVT Visia Rs 6.27 lakh - Acenta Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh N-Connecta Rs 8 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh Tekna Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh Tekna+ Rs 9.27 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh

The Nissan Magnite is the first SUV to appear on this list, and its automatic range starts at Rs 6.27 lakh with the Visia AMT variant. This makes it one of the more affordable ways to get an automatic SUV, while higher-spec variants also bring the option of a turbo-petrol engine and CVT.

Depending on the variant, features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, ventilated front-row seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera.

⁠Tata Aeris

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 6.70 lakh.

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and CNG with 5-speed AMT Pure Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh Pure Plus Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh Creative Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh

The Tata Aeris is the latest addition to this list and is also the only sedan featured here. Its automatic transmission variant range starts from Rs 6.70 lakh with the Pure Petrol AMT, while CNG versions are also available with an AMT.

The Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and also gets a factory-fitted CNG option. It has a 419-litre boot and offers features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control and ventilated front seats. A 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor is also available.

⁠Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 7.21 lakh.

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT Corporate Rs 7.21 lakh Sportz Rs 7.45 lakh Sportz Vibe Rs 7.68 lakh Sportz Optional Rs 7.72 lakh Sports Optional Vibe Rs 7.80 lakh Asta Rs 8.09 lakh

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with a 5-speed AMT paired to the 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82 PS and 114 Nm. Prices for the automatic transmission variants start from Rs 7.21 lakh, making a different proposition from the smaller-engine hatchbacks earlier on this list. Feature highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, a reverse parking camera and wireless phone charging.

⁠Hyundai Exter

Prices for automatic transmission variants start from Rs 6.98 lakh.

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT HX 3 Rs 6.98 lakh HX 4 Plus Rs 8.13 lakh HX 6 Rs 8.62 lakh HX 6 Knight Edition Rs 8.77 lakh HX 6 DT Rs 8.77 lakh HX 8 Rs 9.15 lakh HX 10 Rs 9.49 lakh HX 10 Knight Edition Rs 9.64 lakh HX 10 DT Rs 9.64 lakh

The Hyundai Exter rounds off the list and is the second SUV here after the Magnite. Its automatic range starts from Rs 6.98 lakh with the HX3 AMT, which gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 82 PS and 114 Nm.

The Exter comes equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a dashcam. Higher-spec variants also add a sunroof, while six airbags is a standard safety feature across the range.

CarDekho Says…

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto K10 bring the automatic option closest to the Rs 5 lakh mark, while the Celerio and Wagon R offer another step up in terms of cabin space and practicality.

There is also more variety as you move up the price range. The Tata Tiago offers both petrol and CNG-AMT options, the Nissan Magnite brings an automatic SUV into the mix, and the Tata Aeris gives buyers a sedan with the convenience of an AMT.

So, if you are planning to buy a new car this Diwali and want the convenience of an automatic without spending a large amount, there are now several options to consider. The final on-road price will, of course, vary depending on your city, registration charges, insurance and other costs.

Which of these automatic cars would you consider bringing home this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices ex-showroom