2026 Tata Aeris Vs Maruti Dzire: How Different Are These Two Compact Sedans?

The Maruti Dzire has long been the undisputed leader of the sub-4m sedan segment. It always was comfortable, practical, reliable and efficient, but the latest update infused some aspiration in it with feel-good features. It was evident that no other rival had what it took to challenge it, until now.

Enter Tata Aeris, the transformed version of the Tata Tigor, which has received an update so thorough that it might just be the new segment benchmark. But how does it stack up against the Maruti Dzire? Let’s compare the two on paper:f

Price

Model Tata Aeris Maruti Dzire Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh

The Tata Aeris undercuts the Maruti Dzire by nearly Rs 1 lakh for the entry-level variant.

The story for the top-spec prices, however, is different, where the Dzire is more affordable by Rs 20,000.

Dimensions

Specification 2026 Tata Aeris Maruti Dzire Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1684 mm 1735 mm (- 51 mm) Height 1532 mm 1525 mm + 7 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference Boot space 419 litres 382 litres + 37 litres

Surprisingly, there is nothing to separate the two sedans in terms of their length and wheelbase. Both parameters are identical.

However, the Maruti Dzire has a clear advantage in terms of the width of the cabin, which might lead to better space for three occupants at the rear.

The Tata Aeris stands taller than the Maruti Dzire with an advantage of 7mm.

The Tata Aeris also has an advantage in terms of boot space, where not only is the space on offer much bigger than what the Dzire offers, but the Aeris also uses struts which do not intrude inside the boot itself. As a result, you can actually store luggage without any obstruction. In the case of the Dzire, the hinge actually takes up space, so you need to pack luggage around it.

In the CNG version too, you will be able to fit more suitcases inside the Aeris as it gets a dual-cylinder layout, which does leave some space. In the Dzire, you get a single tank which takes up almost all the boot.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Aeris Maruti Dzire Dandeli Drizzle* Gallant Red Dune Glow* Alluring Blue Nitro Crimson* Nutmeg Brown Pure Grey* Magma Grey Daytona Grey* Splendid Silver Pristine White* Arctic White - Bluish Black

*Also available with dual-tone colour scheme with black roof

While both the sedans share the usual blue, black, grey and white shades, Tata goes beyond the contemporary colours and also offers a purple/lavender shade called the Dandeli Drizzle.

You might get one colour option less in the Tata Aeris, but all its colour options are available with a dual-tone black roof.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Tata Aeris Maruti Dzire LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Foglamps ✅(LED) ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅ Alloy wheels 15-inch 15-inch Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Adjustable front and rear headrests ❌(front only) ✅ Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 9-Inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 5-inch semi-digital display Analogue Dials With MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker audio system 6-speaker audio system Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Rear USB Type-C Charging port ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree Dashcam ✅ ❌ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅

The feature comparison between both the cars is pretty neck and neck. In some cases, the Dzire offers more features, but in other cases, the Aeris offers better creature comforts.

In the Tata, you get front ventilated seats, bigger screens, a cooled glovebox, and rain-sensing wipers, which aren’t offered in the Dzire.

The Dzire, on the other hand, offers a single-pane sunroof and adjustable headrests for both front and rear passengers.

The safety kit is stronger in the Tata, with features like an in-built dashcam and a blind-spot monitor.

Notably, the Dzire has previously scored a 5-star rating in both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests, while the Tata Aeris is yet to be crash tested.

Overall, both the cars offer all the modern features that you expect from a car in 2026. You can also check out what the Aeris offers over the car it replaces, the Tata Tigor, in this story.

Powertrain Options

Model 2026 Tata Aeris Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG Cylinders 3 3 3 3 Power 86 PS 76 PS 82 PS 70 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency NA NA 25.15 kmpl (MT), 26.13 kmpl (AMT) 35.63 km/kg (MT), 36.47 km/kg (AMT)

The powertrain options of the two sedans are comparable, with barely anything to separate them when it comes to the output figures. The Aeris does inch ahead in terms of output figures, both in the petrol and CNG versions.

There is literally nothing to separate the cars in terms of the transmission options because both offer a manual and an AMT with both their petrol and CNG versions.

Tata has not revealed any claimed fuel efficiency figures for the Aeris yet.

Point To Note: While Tata has launched the Aeris in a petrol version, an all-electric version will follow soon. The Dzire does not have an electric version. Another point to note is that the Aeris has a bigger CNG tank capacity of 70 litres compared to the Dzire’s 55-litre tank.

CarDekho Says…

In all fairness, this story has been one of the closest on-paper specification comparisons ever. The price is competitive; there isn’t any clear winner in terms of dimensions, and neither is there in the feature package.

The powertrain options are identical, and the output figures just tilt in favour of the Aeris, but it could be a different story in real life.

Ultimately, it’ll come down to which design you are inclined towards, and which brand you prefer. Because on paper, a convincing verdict is tough to dish out. That being said, no matter what option you choose, these two are the best sub-4m sedans on sale in India under Rs 10 lakh, and you wouldn’t go wrong with either.

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