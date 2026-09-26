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    2026 Tata Aeris Vs Maruti Dzire: How Different Are These Two Compact Sedans?

    Two familiar names, but plenty of differences. Here’s how the new Aeris stacks up against the Dzire

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 26, 2026 15:24 IST
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    Published OnSep 26, 2026 14:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 26, 2026 15:24 IST
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    Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire

    The Maruti Dzire has long been the undisputed leader of the sub-4m sedan segment. It always was comfortable, practical, reliable and efficient, but the latest update infused some aspiration in it with feel-good features. It was evident that no other rival had what it took to challenge it, until now.

    Enter Tata Aeris, the transformed version of the Tata Tigor, which has received an update so thorough that it might just be the new segment benchmark. But how does it stack up against the Maruti Dzire? Let’s compare the two on paper:f

    Price

    Model

    Tata Aeris 

    Maruti Dzire

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh

    Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh

    • The Tata Aeris undercuts the Maruti Dzire by nearly Rs 1 lakh for the entry-level variant.

    • The story for the top-spec prices, however, is different, where the Dzire is more affordable by Rs 20,000.

    Dimensions

    Specification

    2026 Tata Aeris

    Maruti Dzire

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1684 mm

    1735 mm

    (- 51 mm)

    Height

    1532 mm

    1525 mm

    + 7 mm

    Wheelbase

    2450 mm

    2450 mm

    No difference

    Boot space

    419 litres

    382 litres

    + 37 litres

    • Surprisingly, there is nothing to separate the two sedans in terms of their length and wheelbase. Both parameters are identical.

    • However, the Maruti Dzire has a clear advantage in terms of the width of the cabin, which might lead to better space for three occupants at the rear.

    Tata Aeris
    Maruti Dzire

    • The Tata Aeris stands taller than the Maruti Dzire with an advantage of 7mm.

    Tata Aeris
    Maruti Dzire

    • The Tata Aeris also has an advantage in terms of boot space, where not only is the space on offer much bigger than what the Dzire offers, but the Aeris also uses struts which do not intrude inside the boot itself. As a result, you can actually store luggage without any obstruction. In the case of the Dzire, the hinge actually takes up space, so you need to pack luggage around it. 

    Tata Aeris
    Maruti Dzire

    • In the CNG version too, you will be able to fit more suitcases inside the Aeris as it gets a dual-cylinder layout, which does leave some space. In the Dzire, you get a single tank which takes up almost all the boot. 

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Aeris

    Maruti Dzire

    Dandeli Drizzle*

    Gallant Red

    Dune Glow*

    Alluring Blue

    Nitro Crimson*

    Nutmeg Brown

    Pure Grey*

    Magma Grey

    Daytona Grey*

    Splendid Silver

    Pristine White*

    Arctic White

    -

    Bluish Black

    *Also available with dual-tone colour scheme with black roof

    While both the sedans share the usual blue, black, grey and white shades, Tata goes beyond the contemporary colours and also offers a purple/lavender shade called the Dandeli Drizzle. 

    You might get one colour option less in the Tata Aeris, but all its colour options are available with a dual-tone black roof.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    2026 Tata Aeris

    Maruti Dzire

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Front Foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Alloy wheels

    15-inch

    15-inch

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Adjustable front and rear headrests

    ❌(front only)

    Infotainment

    10.25-inch touchscreen 

    9-Inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    5-inch semi-digital display

    Analogue Dials With MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system

    6-speaker audio system

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Sunroof

    Keyless entry

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Rear USB Type-C Charging port

    Paddle shifters

    ❌ 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    Dashcam

    Rear Defogger

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    • The feature comparison between both the cars is pretty neck and neck. In some cases, the Dzire offers more features, but in other cases, the Aeris offers better creature comforts.

    • In the Tata, you get front ventilated seats, bigger screens, a cooled glovebox, and rain-sensing wipers, which aren’t offered in the Dzire.

    Tata Aeris
    Maruti Dzire

    • The Dzire, on the other hand, offers a single-pane sunroof and adjustable headrests for both front and rear passengers.

    • The safety kit is stronger in the Tata, with features like an in-built dashcam and a blind-spot monitor.

    • Notably, the Dzire has previously scored a 5-star rating in both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests, while the Tata Aeris is yet to be crash tested.

    • Overall, both the cars offer all the modern features that you expect from a car in 2026. You can also check out what the Aeris offers over the car it replaces, the Tata Tigor, in this story.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    2026 Tata Aeris

    Maruti Dzire

    Engine

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    Cylinders

    3

    3

    3

    3

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS 

    82 PS

    70 PS 

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency 

    NA

    NA

    25.15 kmpl (MT), 26.13 kmpl (AMT)

    35.63 km/kg (MT), 36.47 km/kg (AMT)

    • The powertrain options of the two sedans are comparable, with barely anything to separate them when it comes to the output figures. The Aeris does inch ahead in terms of output figures, both in the petrol and CNG versions.

    • There is literally nothing to separate the cars in terms of the transmission options because both offer a manual and an AMT with both their petrol and CNG versions.

    Tata Aeris
    Maruti Dzire

    • Tata has not revealed any claimed fuel efficiency figures for the Aeris yet. 

    Point To Note: 

    While Tata has launched the Aeris in a petrol version, an all-electric version will follow soon. The Dzire does not have an electric version. Another point to note is that the Aeris has a bigger CNG tank capacity of 70 litres compared to the Dzire’s 55-litre tank.

    CarDekho Says…

    In all fairness, this story has been one of the closest on-paper specification comparisons ever. The price is competitive; there isn’t any clear winner in terms of dimensions, and neither is there in the feature package.

    Tata Aeris

    The powertrain options are identical, and the output figures just tilt in favour of the Aeris, but it could be a different story in real life. 

    Maruti Dzire

    Ultimately, it’ll come down to which design you are inclined towards, and which brand you prefer. Because on paper, a convincing verdict is tough to dish out. That being said, no matter what option you choose, these two are the best sub-4m sedans on sale in India under Rs 10 lakh, and you wouldn’t go wrong with either.

    Other Cars To Consider

    • Hyundai Aura: A dated option in the segment, but still offers a polished experience with refined engines and plush ride quality.

    • Honda Amaze: Offers a sophisticated package with premium looks, smooth CVT automatic transmission and a comprehensive segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite.

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