All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch! Is This New PHEV SUV Coming By Diwali?

    The test mule spied here is the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 29, 2026 14:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 29, 2026 14:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 29, 2026 14:00 IST
    3.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    JSW Jetour T2

    JSW Motors is preparing for its brand launch later this year, and its first product will be based on the Jetour T2. While many details of this SUV remain under wraps, we know it will feature almost identical styling, a lot of features, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, now we have spied the SUV in its final stages of testing, and here is what these detailed spy shots show:

    JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing: What Can Be Seen

    Exterior

    In these detailed images, we can see a lot of key details about the SUV. Starting from the design, the front fascia is almost identical to the Jetour T2, with a five-slat grille, rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs and LED fog lamps.

    JSW Jetour T2

    From the sides, we can see large squared-off ORVMs, a boxy silhouette and the same 20-inch alloy wheels as its international version. Tall roof rails and black side steps are also present that add to the road presence of this SUV. However, bucking the recent trend of flush door handles, the JSW Jetour T2 instead gets the conventional pull-type units.

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    The rear-end styling features a chunky bumper that adds to its off-road focus, while the slim LED taillamps are mounted vertically to add a touch of retro feel. There’s also a squared-off tailgate-mounted spare wheel cover to add more drama.

    JSW Jetour T2

    Interior

    Inside, we can see the central infotainment screen dominating the dashboard with slim AC vents below it. The centre console features a tough look with exposed screws as well as the crystal-like gear shifter and silver inserts all around. This test mule was finished in the all-black interior theme with red stitching, which is one of the many cabin themes offered globally.

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    Features

    In terms of features, these images confirm the presence of a comprehensive ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, with the camera for the same mounted on the front windshield as well as the warning sticker at the rear for the automatic emergency braking (AEB) feature. You also have the same large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster inside. An electronic parking brake (EPB) will also be offered, as will customisable drive modes and a 360-degree camera setup. It will also get front and rear parking sensors.

    JSW Jetour T2

    Expected Powertrain Options

    Globally, various engine and transmission options are available with the Jetour T2. However, the test mule spied here was the plug-in hybrid version, which gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol with plug-in hybrid

    Power

    156 PS

    Torque

    220 Nm

    Transmission

    3-speed DHT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel Drive

    Besides this, a turbo-petrol engine is also offered internationally in multiple tunes, with an optional four-wheel drive setup as well, although it is not known if this powertrain will make it to India.

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    JSW Motors is expected to launch its version of the Jetour T2 by the end of this year. It will have a new name for India, and the carmaker has already trademarked a few monikers. It is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

    JSW Jetour T2

    When on sale, the JSW Jetour T2 will have only one direct rival in the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV. It may also be compared to cars like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.

    CarDekho Says…

    JSW Motors really wants to launch its brand with a bang, and so far the Jetour T2 seems like a good fit for this event. With plug-in hybrid tech still in its nascent stage in India, it sure has the opportunity to disrupt a segment traditionally dominated by diesel SUVs. What will also work in its favour is its retro-cool looks and feature-loaded interior that may woo enough buyers from established rivals.

    However, being its first product, it's even more critical that JSW Motors price it attractively, and that enough variants and powertrains are offered to cater to the diverse range of buyers in this segment.

    Are you waiting for the JSW Jetour T2? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on JSW Jetour T2

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch! Is This New PHEV SUV Coming By Diwali?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience