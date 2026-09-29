JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch! Is This New PHEV SUV Coming By Diwali?

JSW Motors is preparing for its brand launch later this year, and its first product will be based on the Jetour T2. While many details of this SUV remain under wraps, we know it will feature almost identical styling, a lot of features, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, now we have spied the SUV in its final stages of testing, and here is what these detailed spy shots show:

JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing: What Can Be Seen

Exterior

In these detailed images, we can see a lot of key details about the SUV. Starting from the design, the front fascia is almost identical to the Jetour T2, with a five-slat grille, rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs and LED fog lamps.

From the sides, we can see large squared-off ORVMs, a boxy silhouette and the same 20-inch alloy wheels as its international version. Tall roof rails and black side steps are also present that add to the road presence of this SUV. However, bucking the recent trend of flush door handles, the JSW Jetour T2 instead gets the conventional pull-type units.

The rear-end styling features a chunky bumper that adds to its off-road focus, while the slim LED taillamps are mounted vertically to add a touch of retro feel. There’s also a squared-off tailgate-mounted spare wheel cover to add more drama.

Interior

Inside, we can see the central infotainment screen dominating the dashboard with slim AC vents below it. The centre console features a tough look with exposed screws as well as the crystal-like gear shifter and silver inserts all around. This test mule was finished in the all-black interior theme with red stitching, which is one of the many cabin themes offered globally.

Features

In terms of features, these images confirm the presence of a comprehensive ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, with the camera for the same mounted on the front windshield as well as the warning sticker at the rear for the automatic emergency braking (AEB) feature. You also have the same large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster inside. An electronic parking brake (EPB) will also be offered, as will customisable drive modes and a 360-degree camera setup. It will also get front and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain Options

Globally, various engine and transmission options are available with the Jetour T2. However, the test mule spied here was the plug-in hybrid version, which gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with plug-in hybrid Power 156 PS Torque 220 Nm Transmission 3-speed DHT Drivetrain FWD

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Besides this, a turbo-petrol engine is also offered internationally in multiple tunes, with an optional four-wheel drive setup as well, although it is not known if this powertrain will make it to India.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

JSW Motors is expected to launch its version of the Jetour T2 by the end of this year. It will have a new name for India, and the carmaker has already trademarked a few monikers. It is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

When on sale, the JSW Jetour T2 will have only one direct rival in the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV. It may also be compared to cars like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.

CarDekho Says…

JSW Motors really wants to launch its brand with a bang, and so far the Jetour T2 seems like a good fit for this event. With plug-in hybrid tech still in its nascent stage in India, it sure has the opportunity to disrupt a segment traditionally dominated by diesel SUVs. What will also work in its favour is its retro-cool looks and feature-loaded interior that may woo enough buyers from established rivals.

However, being its first product, it's even more critical that JSW Motors price it attractively, and that enough variants and powertrains are offered to cater to the diverse range of buyers in this segment.

Are you waiting for the JSW Jetour T2? Let us know in the comments below!