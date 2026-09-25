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    2026 Tata Aeris Sub-4 Metre Sedan Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Replaces Tigor With Refreshed Styling & New Features

    The Aeris is Tata Cars’ mature and elegant, yet feature-loaded and quirky take on the sub-4 metre sedan segment

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 25, 2026 15:21 IST
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    Published OnSep 25, 2026 13:05 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 25, 2026 15:21 IST
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    Tata Aeris

    Tata Cars is on a roll with launches, and this month’s third product intervention from the carmaker comes in the form of the new Aeris sedan, which has been launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Essentially a replacement for the Tigor, the new sedan brings with it sleek and modern styling, an all-new interior, a long feature list, and versatile powertrain options. Here are all the details you need to know about it:

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    Smart

    Rs 5.29 lakh

    		 - Rs 6.29 lakh  -

    Pure

    		 Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh  Rs 7.69 lakh

    Pure Plus

    		 Rs 6.74 lakh  Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh  Rs 8.29 lakh

    Creative

    		 Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh

    Accomplished

    		 Rs 8.19 lakh  Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh  Rs 9.74 lakh

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

    • Prices for the Aeris start at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 40,000 lower than the Tigor it replaces.

    • Notably, for fleet buyers, the brand will continue selling the Xpres, and the Aeris will be exclusively sold to private buyers.

    • Bookings for the sedan are open across authorised Tata dealerships, and via the official Tata website, with deliveries starting on October 11.

    Design

    • Compared to the outgoing Tigor that it replaces, the Aeris gets a comprehensively reworked styling.

    • Up front, you have a slim gloss-black grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps. The bumper sports a sculpted look and features LED fog lamps as well.

    Tata Aeris

    • In profile, the ‘notchback’ roofline stays, adding a bit of quirkiness to the package. Besides this, you get to see a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and ‘Aeris’ badging on the lower edge of the front doors.

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris

    • Interestingly, Tata Cars has also chosen to give the sedan wheel arch cladding.

    • At the rear, it features a high bootlid, a roof spoiler and a connected LED taillamp setup, resembling the Curvv.

    Tata Aeris

    • The rear bumper also houses the number plate and a reverse lamp on its bottom edge.

    Colour Options

    Compared to its rivals, the Aeris gets quite a bold colour palette consisting of 6 colour options:

    • Dandeli Drizzle (Purple)

    • Daytona Grey

    • Nitro Crimson (Red)

    • Dune Glow (Gold)

    • Pure Grey

    • Pristine White

    All of these shades are also available in optional dual-tone colour schemes, which add a black roof to the package.

    Our Pick:

    Out of these shades, we would pick the Nitro Crimson hue on the Aeris, which gives it a youthful and sporty look.

    Interior

    • Inside, the Aeris borrows most of its design elements from the recently-facelifted Tiago, but with a much lighter beige and cream cabin theme for an airier experience.

    • The dashboard continues with its edgy elements, fabric inserts and a two-spoke steering wheel with a matte black finish.

    • In the AMT versions, you also get paddleshifters to take manual control over the gear shifting.

    • The centre console remains similar to the Tiago, with rotary controls for climate control, a wireless charger and phone dock, a rotary gear shift dial and a central armrest.

    • At the rear, it offers a spacious experience for its size, and comfort is enhanced with dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.

    Boot Space

    According to Tata Cars, the Aeris offers a boot space of 419 litres.

    Tata Aeris Boot Space

    Features

    • Despite being a budget offering, the Aeris comes across as a well-equipped sedan with all the features you’d expect at this price point.

    • Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This is paired to a 6-speaker sound system.

    Tata Aeris Boot Space

    • For convenience, Tata also equips it with automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and drive modes.

    Safety

    • The new sedan also offers a strong safety suite with standard features such as 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    Tata Aeris Boot Space

    • Higher variants also add electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dashcam, rollover mitigation and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Aeris continues with the same powertrain options as the Tigor, with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearbox options (variant-wise availability can be found here). There’s a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit on offer too. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG

    Power 

    86 PS

    76 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Tata Aeris Boot Space

    CarDekho Says…

    The Aeris is certainly an unconventional take on the sub-4 metre sedan segment, and has plenty to woo entry-level buyers into Tata showrooms, including a sleek and mature design, plenty of equipment and versatile powertrain options which make it a complete package. What helps this further is reasonable pricing, making it one of the most value-for-money options in its segment. Stay tuned for our review on the Aeris, as we get to drive it and pass a verdict soon.

    If you are shopping for a sub-4 metre sedan, here are a few more options you can consider:

    • Maruti Dzire: The most popular car in this segment by a long shot, the Dzire is quite the all-rounder with a modern feature list, inoffensive styling, very fuel-efficient powertrains and comes with the peace-of-mind and wide sales and service network of Maruti too.

    • Honda Amaze: Positioned as a more premium alternative to rivals, the Amaze gets a high-quality interior, a first-in-segment ADAS suite and a smooth and refined petrol engine.

    • Hyundai Aura: A dated option, although still relevant with silent powertrains, a smooth AMT gearbox and plush ride quality that keep it popular among private and fleet buyers alike.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Tata Aeris Sub-4 Metre Sedan Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Replaces Tigor With Refreshed Styling & New Features
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