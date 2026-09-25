2026 Tata Aeris Sub-4 Metre Sedan Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Replaces Tigor With Refreshed Styling & New Features

Tata Cars is on a roll with launches, and this month’s third product intervention from the carmaker comes in the form of the new Aeris sedan, which has been launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Essentially a replacement for the Tigor, the new sedan brings with it sleek and modern styling, an all-new interior, a long feature list, and versatile powertrain options. Here are all the details you need to know about it:

Price & Variants

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Smart Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 6.29 lakh - Pure Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Pure Plus Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Creative Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Prices for the Aeris start at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 40,000 lower than the Tigor it replaces.

Notably, for fleet buyers, the brand will continue selling the Xpres, and the Aeris will be exclusively sold to private buyers.

Bookings for the sedan are open across authorised Tata dealerships, and via the official Tata website, with deliveries starting on October 11.

Design

Compared to the outgoing Tigor that it replaces, the Aeris gets a comprehensively reworked styling.

Up front, you have a slim gloss-black grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps. The bumper sports a sculpted look and features LED fog lamps as well.

In profile, the ‘notchback’ roofline stays, adding a bit of quirkiness to the package. Besides this, you get to see a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and ‘Aeris’ badging on the lower edge of the front doors.

Interestingly, Tata Cars has also chosen to give the sedan wheel arch cladding.

At the rear, it features a high bootlid, a roof spoiler and a connected LED taillamp setup, resembling the Curvv.

The rear bumper also houses the number plate and a reverse lamp on its bottom edge.

Colour Options

Compared to its rivals, the Aeris gets quite a bold colour palette consisting of 6 colour options:

Dandeli Drizzle (Purple)

Daytona Grey

Nitro Crimson (Red)

Dune Glow (Gold)

Pure Grey

Pristine White

All of these shades are also available in optional dual-tone colour schemes, which add a black roof to the package.

Our Pick: Out of these shades, we would pick the Nitro Crimson hue on the Aeris, which gives it a youthful and sporty look.

Interior

Inside, the Aeris borrows most of its design elements from the recently-facelifted Tiago, but with a much lighter beige and cream cabin theme for an airier experience.

The dashboard continues with its edgy elements, fabric inserts and a two-spoke steering wheel with a matte black finish.

In the AMT versions, you also get paddleshifters to take manual control over the gear shifting.

The centre console remains similar to the Tiago, with rotary controls for climate control, a wireless charger and phone dock, a rotary gear shift dial and a central armrest.

At the rear, it offers a spacious experience for its size, and comfort is enhanced with dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.

Boot Space

According to Tata Cars, the Aeris offers a boot space of 419 litres.

Features

Despite being a budget offering, the Aeris comes across as a well-equipped sedan with all the features you’d expect at this price point.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This is paired to a 6-speaker sound system.

For convenience, Tata also equips it with automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and drive modes.

Safety

The new sedan also offers a strong safety suite with standard features such as 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Higher variants also add electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dashcam, rollover mitigation and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Aeris continues with the same powertrain options as the Tigor, with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearbox options (variant-wise availability can be found here). There’s a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit on offer too. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

CarDekho Says…

The Aeris is certainly an unconventional take on the sub-4 metre sedan segment, and has plenty to woo entry-level buyers into Tata showrooms, including a sleek and mature design, plenty of equipment and versatile powertrain options which make it a complete package. What helps this further is reasonable pricing, making it one of the most value-for-money options in its segment. Stay tuned for our review on the Aeris, as we get to drive it and pass a verdict soon.

If you are shopping for a sub-4 metre sedan, here are a few more options you can consider: