2026 Tata Aeris Sub-4 Metre Sedan Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh; Replaces Tigor With Refreshed Styling & New Features
The Aeris is Tata Cars’ mature and elegant, yet feature-loaded and quirky take on the sub-4 metre sedan segment
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Tata Cars is on a roll with launches, and this month’s third product intervention from the carmaker comes in the form of the new Aeris sedan, which has been launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Essentially a replacement for the Tigor, the new sedan brings with it sleek and modern styling, an all-new interior, a long feature list, and versatile powertrain options. Here are all the details you need to know about it:
Price & Variants
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Variant
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Petrol
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Petrol+CNG
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MT
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AMT
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MT
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AMT
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Smart
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Rs 5.29 lakh
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|Rs 6.29 lakh
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Pure
|Rs 6.14 lakh
|Rs 6.69 lakh
|Rs 7.14 lakh
|Rs 7.69 lakh
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Pure Plus
|Rs 6.74 lakh
|Rs 7.29 lakh
|Rs 7.74 lakh
|Rs 8.29 lakh
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Creative
|Rs 7.49 lakh
|Rs 8.04 lakh
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Rs 9.04 lakh
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Accomplished
|Rs 8.19 lakh
|Rs 8.74 lakh
|Rs 9.19 lakh
|Rs 9.74 lakh
All prices introductory, ex-showroom Delhi
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Prices for the Aeris start at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 40,000 lower than the Tigor it replaces.
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Notably, for fleet buyers, the brand will continue selling the Xpres, and the Aeris will be exclusively sold to private buyers.
- Bookings for the sedan are open across authorised Tata dealerships, and via the official Tata website, with deliveries starting on October 11.
Design
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Compared to the outgoing Tigor that it replaces, the Aeris gets a comprehensively reworked styling.
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Up front, you have a slim gloss-black grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps. The bumper sports a sculpted look and features LED fog lamps as well.
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In profile, the ‘notchback’ roofline stays, adding a bit of quirkiness to the package. Besides this, you get to see a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and ‘Aeris’ badging on the lower edge of the front doors.
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Interestingly, Tata Cars has also chosen to give the sedan wheel arch cladding.
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At the rear, it features a high bootlid, a roof spoiler and a connected LED taillamp setup, resembling the Curvv.
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The rear bumper also houses the number plate and a reverse lamp on its bottom edge.
Colour Options
Compared to its rivals, the Aeris gets quite a bold colour palette consisting of 6 colour options:
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Dandeli Drizzle (Purple)
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Daytona Grey
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Nitro Crimson (Red)
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Dune Glow (Gold)
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Pure Grey
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Pristine White
All of these shades are also available in optional dual-tone colour schemes, which add a black roof to the package.
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Our Pick:
Out of these shades, we would pick the Nitro Crimson hue on the Aeris, which gives it a youthful and sporty look.
Interior
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Inside, the Aeris borrows most of its design elements from the recently-facelifted Tiago, but with a much lighter beige and cream cabin theme for an airier experience.
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The dashboard continues with its edgy elements, fabric inserts and a two-spoke steering wheel with a matte black finish.
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In the AMT versions, you also get paddleshifters to take manual control over the gear shifting.
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The centre console remains similar to the Tiago, with rotary controls for climate control, a wireless charger and phone dock, a rotary gear shift dial and a central armrest.
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At the rear, it offers a spacious experience for its size, and comfort is enhanced with dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders.
Boot Space
According to Tata Cars, the Aeris offers a boot space of 419 litres.
Features
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Despite being a budget offering, the Aeris comes across as a well-equipped sedan with all the features you’d expect at this price point.
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Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This is paired to a 6-speaker sound system.
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For convenience, Tata also equips it with automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and drive modes.
Safety
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The new sedan also offers a strong safety suite with standard features such as 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
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Higher variants also add electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dashcam, rollover mitigation and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.
Powertrain
Under the hood, the Aeris continues with the same powertrain options as the Tigor, with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearbox options (variant-wise availability can be found here). There’s a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit on offer too. Here are its specifications:
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Engine
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG
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Power
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86 PS
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76 PS (CNG)
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Torque
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113 Nm
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97 Nm (CNG)
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Transmission
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5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission
CarDekho Says…
The Aeris is certainly an unconventional take on the sub-4 metre sedan segment, and has plenty to woo entry-level buyers into Tata showrooms, including a sleek and mature design, plenty of equipment and versatile powertrain options which make it a complete package. What helps this further is reasonable pricing, making it one of the most value-for-money options in its segment. Stay tuned for our review on the Aeris, as we get to drive it and pass a verdict soon.
If you are shopping for a sub-4 metre sedan, here are a few more options you can consider:
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Maruti Dzire: The most popular car in this segment by a long shot, the Dzire is quite the all-rounder with a modern feature list, inoffensive styling, very fuel-efficient powertrains and comes with the peace-of-mind and wide sales and service network of Maruti too.
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Honda Amaze: Positioned as a more premium alternative to rivals, the Amaze gets a high-quality interior, a first-in-segment ADAS suite and a smooth and refined petrol engine.
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Hyundai Aura: A dated option, although still relevant with silent powertrains, a smooth AMT gearbox and plush ride quality that keep it popular among private and fleet buyers alike.
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