2026 Tata Aeris In 17 Real-life Images: Take A 360-Degree Look At Tata’s New Sedan

Tata Cars has launched the Aeris sedan, with mature styling, funky colour options and a feature-loaded interior. It also gets a set of versatile powertrain options. While all of these factors make it a compelling option in this segment, here is a closer look at the sedan in 17 real-life images

Design

Front

Up front, the Aeris gets a sharper-looking fascia with slim LED headlamps and LED DRLs integrated within.

The front bumper features a sculpted look, with a large lower air dam and a pair of LED fog lamps on either side.

The grille comes finished in piano-black, while you can also spot the front camera just below it.

Side

Coming to the side profile, the silhouette of the Aeris remains similar compared to the outgoing Tigor it replaces, with a ‘notchback’ style roofline that gives it a unique look in the segment.

It also gets the new smart-looking 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, door handles with a chrome garnish and ORVMs with LED turn indicators to add to its style.

Interestingly, despite being a sedan, Tata has chosen to add wheel arch cladding to give it a more upright look.

You can also see the Aeris badge on the front doors, which is finished in chrome.

Rear

At the rear, Tata has followed the trend of connected LED taillamps, with the Aeris badge in the centre.

You also get to see a roof spoiler with intricate LED detailing for the high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL).

Just like the front, the rear bumper also gets a sculpted design with vertical reflectors placed on the sides and houses the registration plate too.

The reverse lamp is also placed at the bottom edge of the bumper.

Colour Options: Tata is offering the Aeris in six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey. All colours are also offered with dual-tone colour schemes with a black roof in select variants.

Interior

The interior is finished in a beige and cream cabin theme with a minimalist design for the dashboard.

The Aeris offers free-floating screens for the infotainment system and the semi-digital driver’s display.

The seats feature leatherette upholstery, which gives a premium feel to this compact sedan.

Coming to the steering wheel, it gets a new two-spoke design with a matte finish, which has controls for audio, cruise control and other functions.

Variants equipped with the AMT gearbox also get paddle shifters for manual control.

The centre console features a rotary dial for the gear selector (AMT only), a pair of cupholders and a centre armrest, adding comfort and practicality.

Moving on to the rear seat, occupants have luxuries like dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders as well.

Features & Safety

The new Aeris is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For the driver, it offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, which now stands free behind the steering wheel.

Other features include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and USB Type-C charging ports.

In terms of safety, it features 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard, while higher variants receive a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and rollover mitigation.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit. Both engine options are offered with manual and AMT transmissions.

Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Tata Aeris range between Rs 5.29 lakh and Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the detailed price list here.

The new sedan goes up against established rivals like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

CarDekho Says…

Classy, mature, yet unconventional is how we would describe the Aeris. In the face of established rivals, the Aeris aims to disrupt the segment, offering a lot more style and a long equipment list to win over customers. Moreover, you also have value-for-money pricing that will certainly add to its appeal.

What do you think of the new Tata Aeris? Let us know in the comments below!