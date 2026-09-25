All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Tata Aeris In 17 Real-life Images: Take A 360-Degree Look At Tata’s New Sedan

    Sharp, stylish and a little quirky. Here’s the new Tata Aeris in all its glory

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 25, 2026 17:11 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 25, 2026 17:11 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 25, 2026 17:11 IST
    1.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Aeris

    Tata Cars has launched the  Aeris sedan, with mature styling, funky colour options and a feature-loaded interior. It also gets a set of versatile powertrain options. While all of these factors make it a compelling option in this segment, here is a closer look at the sedan in 17 real-life images

    Design

    Front

    • Up front, the Aeris gets a sharper-looking fascia with slim LED headlamps and LED DRLs integrated within.

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris

    • The front bumper features a sculpted look, with a large lower air dam and a pair of LED fog lamps on either side.

    Tata Aeris

    • The grille comes finished in piano-black, while you can also spot the front camera just below it.

    Side

    • Coming to the side profile, the silhouette of the Aeris remains similar compared to the outgoing Tigor it replaces, with a ‘notchback’ style roofline that gives it a unique look in the segment.

    Tata Aeris

    • It also gets the new smart-looking 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, door handles with a chrome garnish and ORVMs with LED turn indicators to add to its style.

    Tata Aeris

    • Interestingly, despite being a sedan, Tata has chosen to add wheel arch cladding to give it a more upright look.

    • You can also see the Aeris badge on the front doors, which is finished in chrome.

    Rear

    • At the rear, Tata has followed the trend of connected LED taillamps, with the Aeris badge in the centre.

    Tata Aeris

    • You also get to see a roof spoiler with intricate LED detailing for the high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL).

    • Just like the front, the rear bumper also gets a sculpted design with vertical reflectors placed on the sides and houses the registration plate too.

    Tata Aeris

    • The reverse lamp is also placed at the bottom edge of the bumper. 

    Colour Options:

    Tata is offering the Aeris in six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey. All colours are also offered with dual-tone colour schemes with a black roof in select variants.

    Interior

    • The interior is finished in a beige and cream cabin theme with a minimalist design for the dashboard.

    Tata Aeris

    • The Aeris offers free-floating screens for the infotainment system and the semi-digital driver’s display.

    • The seats feature leatherette upholstery, which gives a premium feel to this compact sedan.

    Tata Aeris

    • Coming to the steering wheel, it gets a new two-spoke design with a matte finish, which has controls for audio, cruise control and other functions.

    Tata Aeris

    • Variants equipped with the AMT gearbox also get paddle shifters for manual control.

    • The centre console features a rotary dial for the gear selector (AMT only), a pair of cupholders and a centre armrest, adding comfort and practicality.

    Tata Aeris

    • Moving on to the rear seat, occupants have luxuries like dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders as well.

    Tata Aeris

    Features & Safety

    • The new Aeris is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    • For the driver, it offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, which now stands free behind the steering wheel.

    Tata Aeris

    • Other features include a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and USB Type-C charging ports.

    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris

    • In terms of safety, it features 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard, while higher variants receive a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC),  rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and rollover mitigation.

    Powertrain Options

    The Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit. Both engine options are offered with manual and AMT transmissions.

    Here are its detailed specifications:  

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Tata Aeris

    Price & Rivals

    Prices for the Tata Aeris range between Rs 5.29 lakh and Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the detailed price list here.

    The new sedan goes up against established rivals like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze

    CarDekho Says…

    Classy, mature, yet unconventional is how we would describe the Aeris. In the face of established rivals, the Aeris aims to disrupt the segment, offering a lot more style and a long equipment list to win over customers. Moreover, you also have value-for-money pricing that will certainly add to its appeal.

    What do you think of the new Tata Aeris? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Tata Aeris

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Tata Aeris In 17 Real-life Images: Take A 360-Degree Look At Tata’s New Sedan
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience