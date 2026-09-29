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    Tata Aeris Vs Honda Amaze: Here’s What You Get For Rs 5.29 Lakh Vs Rs 7.65 Lakh

    The Aeris is the more affordable option here, while the Amaze offers a few extras, especially in the safety department

    Yashein
    Yashein
    Published On Sep 29, 2026 16:17 IST
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    Published OnSep 29, 2026 16:17 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 29, 2026 16:17 IST
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    Tata Aeris Vs Honda Amaze

    Tata recently launched the all-new Aeris, a sub-4-metre sedan that replaces the outgoing Tigor. One of its closest rivals is the Honda Amaze, which is one of the most popular and respected sedans in the subcompact sedan space. Its premium design and Japanese engineering, along with a strong safety suite, remain its strengths. On the other hand, the Aeris brings something fresh to the segment. 

    In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up against each other, and whether the Amaze's premium feel justifies its higher price over the Aeris.

    Price

    Model

    Tata Aeris

    Honda Amaze 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh 

    Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 

    • The Aeris is the far more affordable option, undercutting the Amaze by Rs 2.36 lakh at the entry level. 

    • At the top end, the gap narrows to just Rs 26,000, but that comparison is a bit unfair since the Aeris' most expensive variant is a CNG AMT. The top petrol AMT Aeris costs Rs 8.74 lakh, which is about Rs 1.26 lakh less than the top-spec Amaze CVT.

    • Do note that the prices of the Aeris are introductory. 

    Scope for negotiation

    Since the Amaze is a slightly older car, there would be more room for negotiation. On the other hand, it would be difficult to get a significant discount on the Aeris. 

    Design

    Parameter

    Tata Aeris

    Honda Amaze 

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1684 mm

    1733 mm

    (- 49 mm)

    Height 

    1532 mm 

    1500 mm

    + 32 mm

    Wheelbase

    2450 mm

    2470 mm

    (- 20 mm)

    • Both cars share the same length, but the Amaze is noticeably wider and has a slightly longer wheelbase. The extra width could translate into more shoulder room. 

    Tata Aeris
    Honda Amaze Side

    • On the other hand, the Aeris is taller. This means the Tata sedan would offer more headroom.

    Tata Aeris
    Honda Amaze Front

    • Styling is where they differ most. The Aeris looks quirky, while the Amaze has a more conventional three-box silhouette, with an Elevate-inspired front end and a City-inspired rear end. 

    Colour Options

    Tata Aeris

    Honda Amaze 

    Pure Grey

    Platinum White Pearl

    Pristine White

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Nitro Crimson

    Golden Brown Metallic

    Dune Glow

    Obsidian Blue Pearl 

    Daytona Grey 

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic 

    Dandeli Drizzle 

    Crystal Black Pearl 

    -

    Radiant Red Metallic 

    • The Aeris is available with black-roof dual-tone options on all six of its colours. 

    • Tata's palette is also bolder, with purple and gold shades that the Amaze doesn't have. The Amaze sticks to more conventional colours, with Golden Brown as its most distinctive one.

    Powertrain 

    Model

    Tata Aeris 

    Honda Amaze 

    Engine 

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    Power 

    86 PS 

    76 PS  

    90 PS

    Torque 

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    110 Nm 

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/CVT

    • The Aeris offers more choice, with a factory-fitted CNG option available with both manual and AMT gearboxes. For high-mileage users, the CNG option makes a lot of sense. 

    Tata Aeris

    • Comparing the petrol options, the outputs are close, but the character is different. The Aeris' three-cylinder engine isn't as smooth as Honda's unit. The Amaze's CVT is also a more polished automatic than the Aeris' AMT, especially in city traffic. 

    Honda Amaze Engine

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Aeris 

    Honda Amaze 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment Setup

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    8-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument cluster

    5-inch semi-digital display

    7-inch semi-digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system 

    6-speaker audio system 

    Cruise Control

    ✅(adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Automatic

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Front centre armrest

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    Reverse parking camera

    Dashcam 

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • The Aeris clearly offers more features. It gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it is the only car in the segment to offer ventilated front seats. Higher variants also add a 360-degree camera, TPMS and a dashcam.

    Tata Aeris
    Honda Amaze Infotainment Screen

    • The Amaze counters with ADAS on its top variant, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

    Honda Amaze ADAS Features

    • Both get 6 airbags as standard, along with ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Amaze has also earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, while the Aeris is yet to be tested.

    CarDekho Says…

    Clearly, the Aeris is the value pick here. It's significantly cheaper, offers a CNG option, and comes with segment-first ventilated seats and a large touchscreen. For a family buyer who wants a well-equipped sedan on a tight budget, or one who wants CNG running costs, the Aeris is hard to ignore.

    Tata Aeris

    The Amaze is for those who want something more premium overall. It has a strong case with its refined four-cylinder engine, smooth CVT, spacious cabin, and segment-first ADAS, making it the more mature and safer-feeling package, backed by a 5-star BNCAP rating and Honda's reliability tag. It is also the better choice for anyone who does regular highway drives or wants an automatic that feels polished.

    Honda Amaze Rear Quarter

    We'd lean towards the Aeris for outright value and features, but the Amaze remains the pick if you want the most refined drive and the latest safety tech. 

    Other Options To Consider

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire: The best-selling sedan in this segment. Offers a modern feature list, fuel-efficient engines, and Maruti's wide sales and service network.

    Hyundai Aura: A more dated option, but still relevant for its silent powertrains, smooth AMT, and plush ride quality.

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    Tata Aeris Vs Honda Amaze: Here’s What You Get For Rs 5.29 Lakh Vs Rs 7.65 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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