Tata Aeris Vs Honda Amaze: Here’s What You Get For Rs 5.29 Lakh Vs Rs 7.65 Lakh

Tata recently launched the all-new Aeris, a sub-4-metre sedan that replaces the outgoing Tigor. One of its closest rivals is the Honda Amaze, which is one of the most popular and respected sedans in the subcompact sedan space. Its premium design and Japanese engineering, along with a strong safety suite, remain its strengths. On the other hand, the Aeris brings something fresh to the segment.

In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up against each other, and whether the Amaze's premium feel justifies its higher price over the Aeris.

Price

Model Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

The Aeris is the far more affordable option, undercutting the Amaze by Rs 2.36 lakh at the entry level.

At the top end, the gap narrows to just Rs 26,000, but that comparison is a bit unfair since the Aeris' most expensive variant is a CNG AMT. The top petrol AMT Aeris costs Rs 8.74 lakh, which is about Rs 1.26 lakh less than the top-spec Amaze CVT.

Do note that the prices of the Aeris are introductory.

Scope for negotiation Since the Amaze is a slightly older car, there would be more room for negotiation. On the other hand, it would be difficult to get a significant discount on the Aeris.

Design

Parameter Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1684 mm 1733 mm (- 49 mm) Height 1532 mm 1500 mm + 32 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2470 mm (- 20 mm)

Both cars share the same length, but the Amaze is noticeably wider and has a slightly longer wheelbase. The extra width could translate into more shoulder room.

On the other hand, the Aeris is taller. This means the Tata sedan would offer more headroom.

Styling is where they differ most. The Aeris looks quirky, while the Amaze has a more conventional three-box silhouette, with an Elevate-inspired front end and a City-inspired rear end.

Colour Options

Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Pure Grey Platinum White Pearl Pristine White Lunar Silver Metallic Nitro Crimson Golden Brown Metallic Dune Glow Obsidian Blue Pearl Daytona Grey Meteoroid Grey Metallic Dandeli Drizzle Crystal Black Pearl - Radiant Red Metallic

The Aeris is available with black-roof dual-tone options on all six of its colours.

Tata's palette is also bolder, with purple and gold shades that the Amaze doesn't have. The Amaze sticks to more conventional colours, with Golden Brown as its most distinctive one.

Powertrain

Model Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 86 PS 76 PS 90 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

The Aeris offers more choice, with a factory-fitted CNG option available with both manual and AMT gearboxes. For high-mileage users, the CNG option makes a lot of sense.

Comparing the petrol options, the outputs are close, but the character is different. The Aeris' three-cylinder engine isn't as smooth as Honda's unit. The Amaze's CVT is also a more polished automatic than the Aeris' AMT, especially in city traffic.

Features

Feature Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.25-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster 5-inch semi-digital display 7-inch semi-digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker audio system 6-speaker audio system Cruise Control ✅ ✅(adaptive) Climate Control Automatic Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking Camera 360-degree Reverse parking camera Dashcam ✅ ❌ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌ ADAS ❌ ✅

The Aeris clearly offers more features. It gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it is the only car in the segment to offer ventilated front seats. Higher variants also add a 360-degree camera, TPMS and a dashcam.

The Amaze counters with ADAS on its top variant, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Both get 6 airbags as standard, along with ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Amaze has also earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, while the Aeris is yet to be tested.

CarDekho Says…

Clearly, the Aeris is the value pick here. It's significantly cheaper, offers a CNG option, and comes with segment-first ventilated seats and a large touchscreen. For a family buyer who wants a well-equipped sedan on a tight budget, or one who wants CNG running costs, the Aeris is hard to ignore.

The Amaze is for those who want something more premium overall. It has a strong case with its refined four-cylinder engine, smooth CVT, spacious cabin, and segment-first ADAS, making it the more mature and safer-feeling package, backed by a 5-star BNCAP rating and Honda's reliability tag. It is also the better choice for anyone who does regular highway drives or wants an automatic that feels polished.

We'd lean towards the Aeris for outright value and features, but the Amaze remains the pick if you want the most refined drive and the latest safety tech.

Other Options To Consider

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: The best-selling sedan in this segment. Offers a modern feature list, fuel-efficient engines, and Maruti's wide sales and service network.

Hyundai Aura: A more dated option, but still relevant for its silent powertrains, smooth AMT, and plush ride quality.