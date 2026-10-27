Maruti And Tata Dominate This List Of The Top 5 Affordable CNG Cars To Buy This Diwali

We all know CNG vehicles are the backbone of the affordable end of the commercial fleet economy with most cab services opting it for lower running costs. And while the narrative of CNG being a compromised fuel in terms of performance and the corresponding package that comes with it is being changed with launches like the new Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG that promises an almost turbo-petrol like performance; and the already existing Tata and Maruti products that combine efficiency with an automatic’s convenience, a lot of private users still look at it as the most economical option for mobility on four wheels.

So if this Diwali, you were planning to bring home a CNG vehicle and wanted to check out the most affordable options, here are your five best options:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Variants: LXi (O) and VXi (O)

CNG Variant Price: Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fitment: Factory-fit

The Maruti S-Presso is, in general, the most affordable way to get onto four wheels, but if you want your car with CNG, the S-Presso also comes up as the most affordable option. It is available in the two middle variants of the lineup, and pairs the 1-litre, NA petrol engine with a factory-fit CNG kit for an output of 57 PS and 82 Nm in CNG mode.

The numbers clearly state that it isn’t about the performance with this car, but about the lowest possible running cost as it has a claimed efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. Even in petrol mode, it delivers a respectable claimed fuel efficiency of up to 25.30 kmpl. There is no optional automatic transmission and it uses a single CNG tank, so boot space will be compromised.

But because it's based on the mid-spec variant, you get a good combination of functional features and safety equipment in a small package that looks butch and tall like an SUV, so there won't be anything missing for your daily drives.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Variants: LXi (O) and VXi (O)

CNG Variant Price: Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fitment: Factory fit

The Alto K10 might be one of the smallest cars that Maruti offers but it is a vehicle of mighty capabilities that go beyond its purpose of being a convenient little car to beat the urban traffic (if you know, you know).

For Rs 20,000 over the S-Presso, you can get the Alto K10’s CNG powertrain, which is also available in the two-mid spec variants, with the same engine and output numbers (57 PS and 82.1 Nm in CNG mode). Efficiency, however, is superior here with a claimed figure of 33.40 km/kg for the CNG and 24.90 kmpl for the petrol AMT.

Unlike the more expensive Maruti models, there is no automatic for the CNG and neither is there any dual-cylinder layout like you get in some of Tata's cars. So boot space and convenience do take a slight hit. But for the price, it covers all the functional basic equipment and offers six airbags with electronic aids as standard.

Renault Kwid

Variants: Evolution and Climber

CNG variant price: Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fitment: Authorised dealer retrofit

The Kwid is the smallest car sold by Renault in India and is a great option for somebody who wants the feel of an SUV in terms of the looks and ride comfort in a very small compact package for city usage.

What makes it an even more convenient city slicker is the option of a CNG kit, which wasn't always available with the car but is now offered as a retrofit option at some authorised dealerships. Renault hasn't mentioned the official output figures for CNG, but it is paired with the 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 69 PS and 92.5 Nm. In CNG mode, you can expect slightly lower output figures. There is no automatic option for the CNG and neither is there any option of a dual-cylinder layout.

The upside over the previous two Maruti options in this list is that the Kwid is now only available in two variants, both of which get a CNG option. So if you want the fully loaded package of the Kwid with the CNG, you can do that without compromising on its features, which includes all the basics along with a touchscreen and sound system.

Tata Tiago

Variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative

CNG variant price: Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fitment: Factory fit

The Tiago might be the smallest car sold by the Indian carmaker but it is unlike the other three models in this list, because not only does it give you the running cost benefits of a CNG but it does so without the usual compromises that come in terms of boot space and other convenience.

It is paired to a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine and it's the only model in this list to be available with the automatic AMT transmission alongside the manual for the CNG. Output in CNG mode stands at 75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm.

It is also the only model in this list to get a dual-cylinder tank configuration, which still leaves some space for you to store cabin-size trolleys and some laptop bags in the boot.

The Tiago CNG is available throughout the variant lineup, save for the top-spec Creative Plus variant. As a result, you only miss out on the feel-good features, but still get all the functional features along with a good tech and really strong safety package.

Read our ultimate buying guide story for the Tata Tiago, which will help you through all its variants, its features, its on-road prices, and even EMI details.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Variants: LXi and VXi

CNG Variant Price: Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fitment: Factory fit

With prices starting from Rs 5.94 lakh for the CNG variants, the wagon r is the last car in this list of the top five most affordable CNG cars that you can buy this Diwali.

It is available in two entry-level variants of the Wagon R with the same 1-lite NA petrol engine that also does duty in the S-Presso and the Alto K10. Output figures in CNG mode are identical too at 57 PS and 82.1 Nm, while efficiency is rated at 33.47 km/kg. It is only available with the manual transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG might not be the most feature-loaded or the most premium CNG-powered vehicle here, but it is definitely the most spacious of the lot.

CarDekho Says…

The budget end of the CNG vehicle spectrum in India still feels utilitarian more than convenient, save for the exception of the Tata Tiago, which is the most expensive in this list towards its top-spec variants. But with rising fuel prices and the traffic jams that usually are worse during our festive period, driving a CNG vehicle will not only be slightly lighter on your wallet, but also more eco-friendly for the environment. The money you save with the CNG’s low running cost can then be used to buy even more gifts and sweets for your friends and family!

If we were to recommend one of the cars from this list, we would suggest you opt for the Tata Tiago for its slightly less compromised dual-cylinder layout and the convenience of the automatic in the higher variants. If maximum possible space is what you want in the lowest possible budget, then opt for the Wagon R. Otherwise, the Maruti S-Presso, Alto K10 and Renault Kwid are good enough options for normal city usage.

Make sure you check out the model pages of these vehicles for the latest offers and on-road prices in your city!