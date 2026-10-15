2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Launched! Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh!

With CNG emerging as an alternative for buyers looking to keep running costs in check, Mahindra has introduced the XUV 3XO ZNG, bringing turbocharged performance to the compact SUV’s line-up.

Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO ZNG uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol-CNG engine that produces 200 Nm of torque and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg. It also gets an underfloor twin-cylinder setup that preserves 270 litres of usable boot space.

Offered in four variants, the new XUV 3XO ZNG aims to combine the practicality of CNG with the performance and features of an SUV.

Here’s a closer look at its prices, specifications and equipment.

Price And Variants

Here are the price details of XUV 3XO ZNG:

Variant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol Difference MX Edge Rs 9.99 lakh - - RevX Edge (O) Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 80,000 AX5 Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 1.19 lakh RevX A Rs 12.27 lakh Rs 11.27 lakh Rs 1.00 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The XUV 3XO ZNG starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The REVX A trim is the top-end option for the XUV 3XO ZNG.

What’s New?

The biggest change is the addition of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol-CNG engine, making the XUV 3XO ZNG one of the few CNG-powered SUVs to offer turbocharged performance. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra also claims a fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg, giving buyers a combination of performance and lower running costs.

Let’s have a look at the detailed engine specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol-CNG engine Power 111 PS Torque 200 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.7 km/kg

*MT- Manual Transmission

Another key highlight is the underfloor twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps preserve a flat loading floor and 270 litres of usable boot space.

The SUV also gets real-time fuel-efficiency displays for petrol as well as CNG, allowing drivers to monitor consumption while driving. Mahindra claims the XUV 3XO ZNG can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.9 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 11.8 seconds, in CNG mode.

Also, unlike other CNG-powered cars, the XUV 3XO ZNG produces the highest power and torque figures in the segment.

Note: The dual-cylinder setup gives the XUV 3XO ZNG a flat boot floor that sits level with the loading lip, making it easier to load and unload luggage. However, the overall boot space remains fairly average, especially considering that the regular petrol-powered XUV 3XO already has one of the smaller boots in the segment.

Features & Safety

The XUV 3XO with the CNG powertrain is offered with four variants, where the top-spec CNG variant comes equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with even real-time CNG fuel efficiency display, a dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a large panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and LED DRLs, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, it offers 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), keyless entry and go, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The XUV 3XO also has a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash test.

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO is also powered by three powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the details:

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 111 PS 131 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Rivals

The XUV 3XO CNG goes up against Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, and Tata Punch, which are available with a factory-fit CNG option. It also rivals the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Taisor, and the Kia Syros.

CarDekho Says..

The XUV 3XO ZNG makes an interesting proposition for buyers who want more than just fuel savings from a CNG-powered car. Its turbocharged engine promises a more engaging driving experience, while the dual-cylinder setup and well-packaged boot floor help retain everyday usability. However, the relatively small boot and the absence of an automatic gearbox could limit its appeal for some buyers.

At its starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, the XUV 3XO ZNG is worth considering if performance, features, and lower running costs are high on your priority list. That said, buyers looking for maximum luggage space or the convenience of an automatic transmission may want to explore other options. Ultimately, the XUV 3XO ZNG is a compelling choice for those who want the character of a turbocharged SUV with the added economy of CNG, provided its practical compromises fit their needs. Is the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG worth a look?

Stay tuned to CarDekho, as we bring you more detailed opinions later this week!