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    Top-Selling Sub-Compact SUVs of September 2026: Tata Nexon Reclaims Top Spot, Mahindra XUV 3XO Sees Significant Growth

    Tata Cars takes the top two spots, while the Maruti Brezza records the highest year-on-year growth

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 21, 2026 15:10 IST
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    Published OnOct 21, 2026 12:17 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 21, 2026 15:10 IST
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    Top 10 Sub-4m SUVs in September 2026

    September 2026 saw an interesting mix of performances in the subcompact SUV segment, with some models gaining ground while others saw sales decline. The Tata Nexon reclaimed the top spot, narrowly beating the Tata Punch, while the Maruti Fronx secured third place. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth among the top 10 models. Let’s take a closer look at India's 10 best-selling subcompact SUVs in September 2026.

    Model

    September 2026

    August 2026

    September 2025

    MoM Growth / Decline (%)

    YoY Growth / Decline (%)

    Tata Nexon (ICE+EV)

    20,456

    18,431

    22,573

    11%

    -9.4%

    Tata Punch (ICE+EV)

    20,333

    21,320

    15,891

    -4.6%

    28.0%

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    19,282

    18,730

    13,767

    3%

    40.1%

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    15,685

    15,288

    10,173

    2.6%

    54.2%

    Hyundai Venue

    11,466

    11,365

    11,484

    0.9%

    -0.2%

    Mahindra XUV 3XO (ICE+EV)

    10,823

    8,302

    9,032

    30.4%

    19.8%

    Kia Sonet

    9,493

    9,048

    9,020

    5%

    5.2%

    Hyundai Exter

    8,344

    8,157

    5,643

    2.3%

    47.9%

    Skoda Kylaq

    4,126

    3,590

    4,398

    15%

    -6.2%

    Toyota Taisor

    3,097

    2,863

    2,297

    8.2%

    34.8%

    Key Takeaways:

    • The Nexon reclaimed the top spot in September 2026, with 20,456 units sold. This represents an 11 percent increase over August 2026. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales declined by 9.4 percent compared to September 2025. This number includes sales of the Nexon EV as well.

    Tata Nexon

    • The Tata Punch came close to retaining its lead, with 20,333 units sold in September 2026. It trailed the Nexon by just 123 units. While the micro-SUV recorded a 4.6 percent decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales, its YoY sales grew by a healthy 28 percent. Do note that these figures include both the ICE-powered Punch and the Punch EV.

    Tata Punch

    • The Maruti Suzuki Fronx continued its strong run, with 19,282 units sold in September 2026. Its sales increased by 3 percent compared to August, while the YoY figure grew by 40.1 percent. The Fronx remained close to the Tata siblings ahead of it, with fewer than 1,200 units separating it from the Punch.

    Maruti Fronx

    • The Brezza recorded 15,685 units in sales, marking a 2.6 percent increase over August 2026. Its YoY sales grew by an impressive 54.2 percent, the highest among the top four models on this list.

    Maruti Brezza

    • The Hyundai Venue recorded 11,466 units in September 2026, with sales increasing by a marginal 0.9 percent compared to August. Its YoY performance remained almost unchanged, with a minor 0.2 percent decline compared to September 2025.

    Hyundai Venue

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO was September's biggest monthly gainer among the top 10 subcompact SUVs. It recorded 10,823 units in sales, marking a 30.4 percent increase over August 2026. Its YoY sales also grew by 19.8 percent, indicating an improvement over the same period last year. Do note that these numbers also include sales of the XUV 3XO EV.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • The Kia Sonet registered 9,493 units in September 2026, with sales rising by 5 percent compared to August. Its YoY performance also improved by 5.2 percent, reflecting steady growth over the same period last year.

    Kia Sonet

    • The Hyundai Exter continued to record strong annual growth, with 8,344 units sold in September 2026. While its MoM sales increased by 2.3 percent, its YoY figure rose by 47.9 percent compared to September 2025.

    • The Skoda Kylaq recorded 4,126 units in sales in September 2026, a 15 percent increase over August. However, its YoY sales declined by 6.2 percent, indicating that demand remained lower than it was in September last year.

    Skoda Kylaq

    • The Toyota Taisor rounded off the list with 3,097 units sold in September 2026. Its sales increased by 8.2 percent compared to August, while the YoY figure registered a healthy 34.8 percent growth.

    CarDekho Says…

    September 2026 brought an interesting mix of results for the subcompact SUV segment. The Tata Nexon reclaimed the top spot, but the Tata Punch was close on its heels, with just 123 units separating the two models. The Maruti Fronx and Brezza also put up a strong show, registering healthy year-on-year growth. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue's sales remained almost unchanged compared to September last year, highlighting the varied performance across the segment.

    With several options offering different strengths, the competition in this segment remains interesting to watch. Which of these subcompact SUVs would you pick, and do you think the Nexon can hold on to its lead in the coming months? Let us know in the comments below

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