Top-Selling Sub-Compact SUVs of September 2026: Tata Nexon Reclaims Top Spot, Mahindra XUV 3XO Sees Significant Growth

September 2026 saw an interesting mix of performances in the subcompact SUV segment, with some models gaining ground while others saw sales decline. The Tata Nexon reclaimed the top spot, narrowly beating the Tata Punch, while the Maruti Fronx secured third place. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth among the top 10 models. Let’s take a closer look at India's 10 best-selling subcompact SUVs in September 2026.

Model September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) Tata Nexon (ICE+EV) 20,456 18,431 22,573 11% -9.4% Tata Punch (ICE+EV) 20,333 21,320 15,891 -4.6% 28.0% Maruti Suzuki Fronx 19,282 18,730 13,767 3% 40.1% Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,685 15,288 10,173 2.6% 54.2% Hyundai Venue 11,466 11,365 11,484 0.9% -0.2% Mahindra XUV 3XO (ICE+EV) 10,823 8,302 9,032 30.4% 19.8% Kia Sonet 9,493 9,048 9,020 5% 5.2% Hyundai Exter 8,344 8,157 5,643 2.3% 47.9% Skoda Kylaq 4,126 3,590 4,398 15% -6.2% Toyota Taisor 3,097 2,863 2,297 8.2% 34.8%

Key Takeaways:

The Nexon reclaimed the top spot in September 2026, with 20,456 units sold. This represents an 11 percent increase over August 2026. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales declined by 9.4 percent compared to September 2025. This number includes sales of the Nexon EV as well.

The Tata Punch came close to retaining its lead, with 20,333 units sold in September 2026. It trailed the Nexon by just 123 units. While the micro-SUV recorded a 4.6 percent decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales, its YoY sales grew by a healthy 28 percent. Do note that these figures include both the ICE-powered Punch and the Punch EV.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx continued its strong run, with 19,282 units sold in September 2026. Its sales increased by 3 percent compared to August, while the YoY figure grew by 40.1 percent. The Fronx remained close to the Tata siblings ahead of it, with fewer than 1,200 units separating it from the Punch.

The Brezza recorded 15,685 units in sales, marking a 2.6 percent increase over August 2026. Its YoY sales grew by an impressive 54.2 percent, the highest among the top four models on this list.

The Hyundai Venue recorded 11,466 units in September 2026, with sales increasing by a marginal 0.9 percent compared to August. Its YoY performance remained almost unchanged, with a minor 0.2 percent decline compared to September 2025.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was September's biggest monthly gainer among the top 10 subcompact SUVs. It recorded 10,823 units in sales, marking a 30.4 percent increase over August 2026. Its YoY sales also grew by 19.8 percent, indicating an improvement over the same period last year. Do note that these numbers also include sales of the XUV 3XO EV.

The Kia Sonet registered 9,493 units in September 2026, with sales rising by 5 percent compared to August. Its YoY performance also improved by 5.2 percent, reflecting steady growth over the same period last year.

The Hyundai Exter continued to record strong annual growth, with 8,344 units sold in September 2026. While its MoM sales increased by 2.3 percent, its YoY figure rose by 47.9 percent compared to September 2025.

The Skoda Kylaq recorded 4,126 units in sales in September 2026, a 15 percent increase over August. However, its YoY sales declined by 6.2 percent, indicating that demand remained lower than it was in September last year.

The Toyota Taisor rounded off the list with 3,097 units sold in September 2026. Its sales increased by 8.2 percent compared to August, while the YoY figure registered a healthy 34.8 percent growth.

CarDekho Says…

September 2026 brought an interesting mix of results for the subcompact SUV segment. The Tata Nexon reclaimed the top spot, but the Tata Punch was close on its heels, with just 123 units separating the two models. The Maruti Fronx and Brezza also put up a strong show, registering healthy year-on-year growth. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue's sales remained almost unchanged compared to September last year, highlighting the varied performance across the segment.

With several options offering different strengths, the competition in this segment remains interesting to watch. Which of these subcompact SUVs would you pick, and do you think the Nexon can hold on to its lead in the coming months? Let us know in the comments below