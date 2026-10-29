New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied, All The Changes Explained In Detail!

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After coming hot on the heels of the Baleno’s launch, it looks like Maruti Suzuki is readying the Fronx facelift. Images of a test mule have surfaced online, giving us a clear look at the design changes. There could also be some notable feature additions, while there could be some major changes underneath the bonnet. Here’s what you need to know:

Exterior

Despite the spy shots being of a heavily camouflaged test mule, the Maruti Fronx facelift is set to carry most of its major design characteristics from its current generation. However, changes in a few design elements are clearly noticeable.

Upfront is where the facelifted Fronx carries the most significant aesthetic changes. The spy shots reveal an updated grille with the presence of a radar, hinting the addition of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)., The LED DRLs below the hood shut as well the LED headlights remain the same, but the bumper design could be tweaked.

Moving towards the side, the Fronx facelift remains the same as the current model. The silhouette, side view mirrors and even the 16-inch dual-tone alloys all remain identical. But one change can come in the form of some new colours, which should give you more options. Currently, the Fronx comes with 10 colour options: Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red and Bluish Black as monotone options. The brown, silver and red can further be had with a dual-tone option.

Towards the back, once again no changes can be spotted. The spy shots of the Fronx facelift carries the same rear-end as the current model, which means it will continue to get the connected LED tail lamps as before. One change could come in the form of a mildly tweaked rear bumper.

Interior

Inside, one can expect the design and colour scheme of the Fronx facelift’s dashboard to be the same as the current one. Unfortunately there has been no leaked interior images for the Fronx, but it could come with leatherette upholstery, which brings us to the next section.

Expected Features

The current Fronx lacks some premium niceties, which we expect to be added in this facelift. This could come in the form of the aforementioned leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a Clarion sound system. We also hope the carmaker adds a sunroof to the package.

Other features of the Fronx like its 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charger are expected to be carried over to the facelifted Fronx.

Safety is expected to see a big boost with the addition of front parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS and front parking sensors. Rest of the safety features of the current Fronx like the 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, 360-degree view camera, head-up display, and hill-hold assist are also expected to be carried over to the facelifted Fronx.

Powertrain

This department is where the new Fronx facelift could see a significant change. The current 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series NA petrol engine can be replaced by the newer 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, just like the Baleno. The CNG version could also come with a 5-speed AMT for added convenience

For enthusiasts, the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is largely expected to be carried forward as it is. Here are the specifications:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Expected Specifications Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 70 PS 100 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 148 Nm No. Of Cylinders 3 3 3 Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected Price And Rivals

The current price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx start from Rs 6.90 lakh, while the updated one could start at around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx will continue to rival cars like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq.

CarDekho Says…

While the current package of the Maruti Fronx is almost flawless, it clearly lacks some niceties in the features department. Maruti Suzuki is expected to address that with the facelift, along with minor styling tweaks, which would result in a much fresher and up to date package. What remains to be seen now is how well the new three-cylinder petrol engine will perform, which is something we’ll answer once the car is launched. Stay tuned!

Image Source: Auto Intel India (via X)