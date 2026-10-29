9 Things That The Hyundai Creta Gets Over The Newly Launched 2026 Hyundai Bayon

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With the launch of the new Hyundai Bayon, the manufacturer has now introduced a second product in the hotly contested compact SUV segment. And while it might be the new kid on the block with its latest design and tech, the undisputed king remains the Creta.

Despite the Hyundai Creta and the Bayon being SUVs from the same segment, the latter does miss out on some things which the Creta gets. Here are 9 things that the Hyundai Creta gets over the newly launched Bayon.

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

We kick-start this list with dual-zone automatic climate control. We’ve all been in situations where the driver and the front passenger might want different AC temperatures, but one always had to compromise on settling for a fixed temperature for the entire cabin.

The dual-zone climate control system basically allows the driver and the front passenger to set different temperature settings, independently. No-more haggling over the cabin temperature.

More Engine Options

The second thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon are more engine options. Whilst the Bayon offers a lot of features and technology, it comes only with a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Hyundai Creta, in addition to the NA petrol option, offers you choice in this department by offering you a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel and a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. Do note that in 2027, Hyundai will offer the Bayon with a CNG option, which will appeal to those looking for a compact SUV with low running costs. .

Powered Co-Driver Seat

The third thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon is a powered co-driver seat. Whilst the Bayon does come with a powered driver seat, the Creta definitely edges it out with this feature extending to the co-driver. Powered seat basically allow a person to electronically control their seat position, according to their own comfort and preference.

So if keeping your co-drive is a priority, then the Hyundai Creta is certainly the choice for you.

Rear Window Sunshades

The fourth thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon are rear window sunshades. Sunshades are essentially used for blocking direct sunlight. This is especially a must have in hot temperatures as window and sun-blocking films are illegal in India. It also gives you an added layer of privacy from prying eyes.

So if you’re someone who often travels with rear passengers, then you should definitely consider the Hyundai Creta.

Traction Control Modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand)

The fifth thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon are multiple traction control modes, specifically: Snow, Mud and Sand. In simple terms, it uses the traction control system and changes the engine tune to help you conquer over difficult terrains.

Rear Seat Entertainment System

The sixth thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon is the rear seat entertainment system. Arguably a niche feature, the Creta essentially comes with a 11.6-inch touchscreen rear entertainment system, behind the front passenger side.

Creta’s rear entertainment screen comes loaded with OTT apps, mobile gaming apps, video streaming, access to app store, phone mirroring, and can be paired with the Creta’s music system setup.

Memory Function For Driver’s Seat

The seventh thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon is the memory function for the driver's seat. A memory function on the driver’s seat basically lets you save your preferred driving and comfort settings.

This feature is especially useful if your car is often driven by multiple people.

Rear Wireless Phone Charger

The eighth thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon is a rear wireless phone charging pad.

But whilst the Bayon only offers wireless phone charging for the front, the Creta one-ups the level and comes with a wireless charging pad, located under the rear AC vent. So if you’re someone who spends most of the time in the rear seats, this feature definitely will be useful..

Rain Sensing Wipers

The ninth thing that the Hyundai Creta gets over the Bayon are rain-sensing wipers. Basically this feature activates automatically when it senses rain on the windscreen.

Car Dekho Says…

The Hyundai Creta and the Bayon are cars from the same segment, but there is no doubt that the Hyundai Creta is the more lucrative option if you want your car to be feature loaded. An added bonus point is that the Creta gets more engine options, giving you more choice. That’s not to say Hyundai’s new launch is lagging behind. It still gets all the features you would need and packs in a refined 1.5-litre petrol engine. Want to know which one to pick? Our detailed comparison between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Bayon will give you that answer.