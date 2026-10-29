2026 Hyundai Bayon: 5 Missing Features We Wish It Had

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

Hyundai recently launched the Bayon at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), as its second product offering in the compact SUV segment, alongside the Creta. However, to differentiate itself from its sibling, it gets a new design language, lending it a crossover-ish stance, a premium interior and some features as well.

That said, while it does have some extra features over the Creta, there are a few features we wish it had considering the latest competition it goes up against, and in this story we will be outlining the top five of these:

Dual-zone Climate Control

One useful feature that we are glad to see becoming common in this segment is dual-zone climate control, which adds a level of convenience and comfort to the cabin experience. Considering that its rivals like the Sierra, Seltos and even the Duster get it, we feel it should have been offered in the Bayon as well.

Rear Window Sunshades

A seemingly simple piece of equipment, but one that makes a big difference in our hot summers, is rear window sunshades, which have been surprisingly omitted in the new Bayon. This is especially puzzling given the fact that the Venue, which is positioned lower than the Bayon, gets them too.

Powered Tailgate

If your usage involves taking long road trips, or a lot of airport runs, one feature you might miss in the Bayon is a powered tailgate, which is present on rivals like the Victoris and Curvv. Besides just adding convenience, it also makes the action of opening and closing the boot a lot more pleasant with just a click of a button, instead of having to slam it down.

Head-up Display

Next up is a head-up display, which projects necessary information like your speed, navigation and tachometer on your front windshield and prevents you from taking your eyes off the road. Besides just the added safety factor, it also adds a level of safety to the package. This feature is something that we feel should have been offered on the Bayon, especially with Hyundai’s focus on safety with the SUV, and the fact that cars like the Grand Vitara, Hyryder and even the smaller Fronx have been offering it for a while now.

Power-adjustable Co-driver Seat

If you have been following the latest developments on the Bayon, you would know that it features an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat that adds a feel-good factor and enables you to set your perfect driving position with precision. That said, the co-driver seat has only manual slide and recline adjustment. While this isn’t a major miss, rivals like the Taigun and Kushaq have been offering it since 2023, and this feature could have made the cabin experience feel a bit more comfortable in the Bayon, especially on longer drives.

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai’s Bayon comes equipped with quite a lot of features, some even class-leading such as Generative AI capabilities or the comprehensive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. However, unlike Hyundai’s typical feature-first approach, the above features have been excluded. With that in mind, do note that none of these should ideally be deal-breakers for most buyers, but in a fiercely competitive segment, these would surely have given the Bayon a true edge over its rivals.

Besides the five of these, what other equipment do you think is missing in the Bayon? Let us know in the comments below!