Denza Z9 GT Teased: Brand’s Second Product Coming Soon?

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Denza, which is BYD’s luxury arm, has recently sparked a lot of interest in India, with its debut scheduled next month. And now, the brand has teased what could be one of its upcoming products, called the Z9 GT. Adopting a unique ‘shooting brake’ body style, the car also features a sleek and high-quality interior and thrilling performance numbers. If you are just as curious as we are, here are all the details:

Denza Z9 GT Teased: What Can Be Seen?

While the official teaser released by Denza is quite brief, we can confirm that the car in question is the Z9 GT, as indicated by the LED headlamps and the unique ‘bootlid’ angle that are unmistakable parts of its design. Furthermore, we can also see that it will feature a ‘Boost Mode’ for a temporary surge of power during hard acceleration, which is already available in the International version of the car.

Besides this, it will also receive the signature ‘Fjord Green’ colour option, which is a rich green shade with a glossy finish that gives it a unique persona.

About The Denza Z9 GT

The Z9 GT is amongst Denza’s flagship products globally, designed to rival full-size luxury European sedans and demonstrate BYD’s capabilities. Its radical design language truly embodies this feel with a sleek ‘shooting brake’ roofline which keeps the stance low and sporty.

There’s quite a lot of equipment onboard, such as two refrigerators, digital side mirrors, a 1150W 20-speaker DEVIALET sound system, 8-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, 10-point massage function and active side bolsters, a 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 13.2-inch passenger entertainment screen. It also features four-zone climate control and dual 50W wireless phone chargers.

Its safety equipment includes a comprehensive Level 2+ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), multiple airbags and all sorts of electronic assists, including a Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) system, which, among other things, can even prevent the car from crashing during tyre bursts at up to 180 kmph. Globally, the Z9 GT is offered with fully-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, although we expect the EV to be the only offering for India. Here are the specifications of this powertrain:

Battery Pack 63.82 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 3 Claimed Range (WLTP) 599 km Power 1156 PS Torque 1210 Nm Drivetrain AWD Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 2.7 seconds Claimed Top Speed 270 kmph

AWD- All-wheel Drive

Furthermore, it also gets adaptive dual-chamber rear air suspension on the rear, carbon ceramic disc brakes and BYD’s flagship 1500 kW DC fast-charging capabilities that can top up its battery from 10 percent to 70 percent in just 5 minutes.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Denza is yet to confirm a launch date for the Z9 GT, but you can expect its introduction to the Indian market in 2027, post the brand launch, which is slated for November 13. It is expected to be priced around Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). The Z9 GT will go up against other fully-electric luxury flagships such as the BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Porsche Taycan.

CarDekho Says…

If delivering shock and awe is its purpose, the Denza Z9 GT fulfils it perfectly. It may not have the snob value attached to European luxury brands, but with the mad performance levels and futuristic cool tricks, it may just be the right halo product for Denza to make its mark in India. A lot of details still remain under wraps, and the carmaker will certainly have to price it attractively if it wants this halo product to succeed.

What do you think of the Z9 GT? Let us know in the comments below!