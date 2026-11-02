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    Production-spec Mahindra BE 07 Spied Testing Again: Check Out Its Sharp Design And Modern Lighting Elements!

    The BE 07, based on what spy shots suggest, is shaping up to be a sharp-looking electric SUV

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Modified On Nov 02, 2026 17:56 IST
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    Published OnNov 02, 2026 16:21 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 02, 2026 17:56 IST
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    Mahindra BE 07

    With the recent launch of the new Mahindra Thar OG, we are still waiting for a few new important products from the SUV manufacturer. The carmaker has a lot of products in the pipeline and one of which is the new BE 07, which has been spotted testing in its production-spec avatar in Karnataka. This model will sit above the BE 6 and is expected to launch sometime in 2027. Here’s what we gather:

    What Can Be Seen?

    In the recent spy shots, the BE 07 is heavily camouflaged and looks production ready. However, unlike the last time it was spied testing, we can make out more details of the upcoming electric SUV.

    2026 Mahindra BE 07

    Just like the BE 6, the BE 07 is shaping up to be a sharp-looking eSUV. The large C-shaped DRLs make their way here as well, with the LED projector highlighting tucked right below the upper part of the DRL. The fascia is mostly closed off, while we see a small air dam on the lower half of the bumper to cool the batteries. 

    2026 Mahindra BE 07

    The side silhouette is unmistakably Mahindra thanks to the raked windscreen and the confident and boxy design. The BE 07 will also get flush-fit door handles like on other Mahindra SUVs, but the integration is different and they pop out like the ones seen on Mercedes-Benz and Range Rovers. It will also get a neatly integrated set of roof rails. Large 5-spoke alloy wheels also help it give a butch and tough stance. We also spot the charging flap, which is located on the left side rear fender. 

    2026 Mahindra BE 07

    Over to the rear, the C-shaped lighting theme continues thanks to the large LED tail lamps. The BE 07 is expected to get a clamshell-like bootlid which in this case looks a little bulbous but fits the proportions well. We are curious to see the BE 07 in its final avatar in the flesh without the camouflage to judge how well Mahindra have executed the design. On the rear, what we can also spot is the camera, which is probably for the digital inside rear-view mirror (IRVM) and the hidden rear wiper under the spoiler. 

    Expected Features And Safety

    The BE 07, like any other premium Mahindra product, will expectedly be packed with a long list of features including a three-screen setup on the dashboard, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, dual wireless smartphone chargers, keyless entry, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, customisable ambient lighting and a premium Harman-Kardon sound system. 

    2026 Mahindra BE 07

    *Picture is of the BE 6 Sporteq used for representation purposes.

    Safety-wise, expect it to be uncompromising, with the list including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold. Do not forget that most Mahindra SUVs are also 5-star rated and we expect the same with the BE 07. 

    Expected Battery Pack And Range

    The BE 07 will be closely related to the other born-electric Mahindras. This means it will also be based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, which will most likely use the same battery packs ranging from 59 kWh to 79 kWh. For your reference, the specifications of the BE 6 Sporteq are mentioned below:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1 (RWD)

    1 (RWD)

    1 (RWD)

    Power

    232 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    573 km

    651 km

    708 km

    RWD - Rear-Wheel-Drive

    The BE 07 is expected to come with both rear-wheel-drive and optional all-wheel-drive setups, though it remains to be seen if the latter will be offered or not. 

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The BE 07 is expected to make its debut in 2027 with an expected price tag of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. 

    It will go against the Tata Harrier EV, MG Hector Tomahawk EV and the upcoming Tata Safari EV

    CarDekho Says…

    Following the success of the BE 6, which is among the futuristic-looking electric cars in the market with a good blend of practicality and features, the BE 07 will take the practicality quotient to a higher level. This is thanks to its visibly larger dimensions and boxy shape which will aid to better interior space and practicality. Now what remains to be seen is how well it will be priced, which can be said only when it launches. Stay tuned. 

    2026 Mahindra BE 07

    What are you most looking forward to in the BE 07? Let us know in the comments below.

    Image Source - u/ParticularNext1196 (Reddit)

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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