2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Could Get These New Features!

Toyota has introduced an updated version of the Innova Hycross in Indonesia. The popular Toyota MPV, which is known as the Kijang Innova Zenix in the Indonesian market, has gotten only a couple of equipment revisions without much visual change.

This model-year update may give you a glimpse of the facelifted Innova Hycross headed our way soon, likely towards the end of November 2026. Here’s everything to know about the updated Hycross, which can give us an idea of what to expect in the upcoming facelift:

Still Has The Same Design

As part of the update, one department that Toyota has not changed much is the design. The MPV has carried the same look as the model currently on sale in India, and it is no bad thing. Key design elements include all-LED headlights that connect to a trapezoidal grille with a honeycomb-like pattern in the centre, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights. Mind you, the car shown in the image includes an optional body kit available in the Indonesian market.

Given the previous sightings of the facelifted Innova Hycross’s test mules, we do believe that Toyota will be making some tweaks to the India-spec MPV’s design to keep things fresh on the outside.

What’s Different On The Inside?

The only and biggest change that has come through with the refresh in the Indonesia-spec MPV is the provision of the dual digital displays. Toyota is now offering the updated Innova Hycross with two 12.3-inch screens (one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for instrumentation). For reference, the pre-facelift (which is the current India-spec Innova Hycross) model had a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Toyota has also extended the ambient lighting to the dashboard and given a subtle update to the climate control screen.

We do expect Toyota to carry forward these equipment changes onto the India-spec facelifted Innova Hycross as well. Other expected features on board the upcoming India-spec model include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a powered tailgate, and a 9-speaker music system.

In terms of safety tech, the facelifted India-spec Innova Hycross is expected to retain amenities like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

When it comes to the powertrains, both the Indonesia-spec and India-spec models have the same powertrain choices on offer. The detailed technical specifications of the engine and transmission options are given in the table below:

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre strong-hybrid setup Power 175 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 188 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - Electronically controlled CVT

The India-spec MPV, with its strong-hybrid setup, has a claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl. Toyota offers the new Innova Hycross in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup. For true diesel lovers, the carmaker still offers the older Innova Crysta with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. It is also being reported that Toyota may introduce a flex-fuel version of the MPV in India with the midlife update.

Price Range And Rivals

In Indonesia, the updated Innova Hycross is priced from Rp 475,400,000 (Rs 24.87 lakh) to Rp 621,300,000 (Rs 32.47 lakh). For reference, the currently sold India-spec Innova Hycross costs between Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Toyota MPV squares off against the Maruti Invicto. It also serves as a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, Kia Carens Clavis, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

Toyota’s decision to include larger dual digital displays for the Indonesia-spec Innova Hycross is also a welcome move, considering it is expected on the upcoming facelifted MPV for our market as well. However, it does not exactly preview the facelifted Innova Hycross simply because no design changes have been made inside and out, but our version is likely to have some as hinted by its test mules.

Another key thing to note is that the Indonesia-spec MPV still has the same standard and hybrid versions on offer, but the facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross for India is also expected to come in a flex-fuel setup to cater to the government’s newer emission norms.