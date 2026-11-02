2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices
In this story, we take a dive into all the accessories that are available with the 2026 Honda Elevate facelift along with its prices
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The new Honda Elevate facelift gets a minor design update and a handful of notable feature additions. However, if you want to personalise your car to stand out from the crowd, the Japanese carmaker offers a handful of official accessories, which is what we have explained in this article along with prices.
Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Exterior
We first start with having a look at all the exterior accessories options that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift:
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Exterior Accessory
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Price
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Front Under Spoiler
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Rs 11,522
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Rear Lower Garnish
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Rs 11,522
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Side Under Spoiler
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Rs 9,218
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Front Grille Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 4,549
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Front Grille Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 4,148
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Front Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome 2
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Rs 2,490
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Tail Gate Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 3,990
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Tail Gate Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 3,686
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Tail Lamp Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 3,249
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Tail Lamp Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 2,949
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Front Fender Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 3,990
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Front Fender Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 3,686
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Door Mirror Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 2,249
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Door Mirror Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 2,027
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Quarter Pillar Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 4,490
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Quarter Pillar Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 4,608
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Door Handle Protector - Dark Chrome
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Rs 1,690
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Dark Handle Protector - Chrome
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Rs 1,520
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Door Edge Garnish - Dark Chrome
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Rs 1,390
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Door Edge Garnish - Chrome
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Rs 1,197
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Door Visor with Chrome
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Rs 4,332
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Front/Rear Bumper Corner Protector
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Rs 3,990
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Body Side Protector
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Rs 5,990
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Body Cover
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Rs 2,290
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Body Cover - Premium
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Rs 3,490
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Tail Gate Entry Guard
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Rs 3,226
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Mud Guard
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Rs 1,843
With so many exterior accessories options, Honda clearly wants to provide a wide variety of options for you to make your Elevate stand out from the others. You can choose for a variety of chrome or dark chrome trims depending on your preference. In addition, Honda also offers trims to protect it from scratches as well.
Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Interior
Up next, we’re gonna dive into all the interior accessories that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift.
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Interior Accessory
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Price
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Floor Mat
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Rs 2,490
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Floor Mat - Premium
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Rs 8,490
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Cargo Tray
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Rs 3,364
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Step Illumination
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Rs 6,913
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Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
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Rs 10,990
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Dash Camera with Parking Monitor
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Rs 20,990
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Headrest Cushion
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Rs 1,105
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Seat Cover (3D Pattern)
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Rs 11,990
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Seat Cover (Hexa Matrix)
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Rs 11,990
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Seat Cover (Diamond Cut)
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Rs 11,990
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Seat Cover (Hexa Grid)
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Rs 11,990
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Cargo Tray
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Rs 3,364
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Steering Wheel Cover
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Rs 737
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Ventilated Seat Cover
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Rs 5,530
For interior accessories, you get the usual seat covers and floor mats to choose from. In addition to that, Honda also offers features-based accessories such as ventilated seat covers, dash camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well.
Honda Elevate Facelift: Curated Accessory Packages
In case, all this accessory list has left you confused, worry not, as Honda has your back! The Japanese manufacturer offers a number of packages to simplify your choices. The packages are as follows:
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Package
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Exterior Package
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Signature Package
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Utility Package(Dark Chrome)
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Utility Package (Chrome)
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Basic Kit (Ivory/Black)
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Cost
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Rs 11,905
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Rs 29,038
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Rs 8,990
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Rs 8,490
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Rs 11,000
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What Do You Get?
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Honda Elevate Facelift: Overview
The Honda Elevate facelift essentially gets minor design updates, while carrying most of the elements that were offered before. Up front is where the Elevate facelift stands out, thanks to a new grille design, and a connected LED light bar. The Honda logo has also been shifted from the grille, towards the top of the bonnet.
Moving towards the side, the facelifted Elevate remains the same as the previous car and even carries the same 17-inch dual tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving to the back, the connected LED tail light is the latest addition to the facelifted Honda Elevate. Tap this link if you’d like to have a closer look at the Honda Elevate facelift’s design.
The interior of the Honda Elevate facelift comes with a black/ivory colour scheme (all-black in the ZX Plus Black Edition) for the cabin, and carries forward the same 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen. The dashboard now gets more soft-touch elements and quality is one of the best in the segment. Other notable convenience features include wireless Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, single pane sunroof, fully automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, and 8-speaker system. The new Elevate facelift is first in its segment to get ventilated rear seats. It also now gets a wrap-around ambient lighting for a more premium cabin feel.
The safety features of the Honda Elevate facelift include Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags (standard across all variants), ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, 360 degree multi view camera and hill-start assist. It also comes with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with front and rear parking sensors.
The Honda Elevate facelift carries the same, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine as before. The engine is paired up with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic transmission. The detailed specifications of the engine are as follows:
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Engine
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1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
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Power
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121 PS
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Torque
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145 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/ CVT
MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission
Price and Rivals
The Honda Elevate Facelift is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Honda Elevate facelift continues to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the new Hyundai Bayon.