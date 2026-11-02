All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices

    In this story, we take a dive into all the accessories that are available with the 2026 Honda Elevate facelift along with its prices

    Adhiraj
    Adhiraj
    Modified On Nov 02, 2026 19:42 IST
    info icon
    Published OnNov 02, 2026 18:06 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 02, 2026 19:42 IST
    2.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Honda Elevate Facelift

    We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

    The new Honda Elevate facelift gets a minor design update and a handful of notable feature additions. However, if you want to personalise your car to stand out from the crowd, the Japanese carmaker offers a handful of official accessories, which is what we have explained in this article along with prices. 

    Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Exterior

    We first start with having a look at all the exterior accessories options that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift: 

    Exterior Accessory

    Price

    Front Under Spoiler

    Rs 11,522

    Rear Lower Garnish

    Rs 11,522

    Side Under Spoiler

    Rs 9,218

    Front Grille Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 4,549

    Front Grille Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 4,148

    Front Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome 2

    Rs 2,490

    Tail Gate Garnish - Dark Chrome 

    Rs 3,990

    Tail Gate Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 3,686

    Tail Lamp Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 3,249

    Tail Lamp Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 2,949

    Front Fender Garnish - Dark Chrome 

    Rs 3,990

    Front Fender Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 3,686

    Door Mirror Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 2,249

    Door Mirror Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 2,027

    Quarter Pillar Garnish - Dark Chrome 

    Rs 4,490

    Quarter Pillar Garnish - Chrome 

    Rs 4,608

    Door Handle Protector - Dark Chrome 

    Rs 1,690

    Dark Handle Protector - Chrome

    Rs 1,520

    Door Edge Garnish - Dark Chrome

    Rs 1,390

    Door Edge Garnish - Chrome

    Rs 1,197

    Door Visor with Chrome

    Rs 4,332

    Front/Rear Bumper Corner Protector 

    Rs 3,990

    Body Side Protector 

    Rs 5,990 

    Body Cover 

    Rs 2,290

    Body Cover - Premium 

    Rs 3,490

    Tail Gate Entry Guard

    Rs 3,226

    Mud Guard 

    Rs 1,843

    With so many exterior accessories options, Honda clearly wants to provide a wide variety of options for you to make your Elevate stand out from the others. You can choose for a variety of chrome or dark chrome trims depending on your preference. In addition, Honda also offers trims to protect it from scratches as well. 

    Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Interior 

    Up next, we’re gonna dive into all the interior accessories that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift. 

    Interior Accessory 

    Price

    Floor Mat

    Rs 2,490

    Floor Mat - Premium 

    Rs 8,490

    Cargo Tray

    Rs 3,364

    Step Illumination

    Rs 6,913

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Rs 10,990

    Dash Camera with Parking Monitor 

    Rs 20,990

    Headrest Cushion

    Rs 1,105

    Seat Cover (3D Pattern) 

    Rs 11,990

    Seat Cover (Hexa Matrix)

    Rs 11,990

    Seat Cover (Diamond Cut)

    Rs 11,990

    Seat Cover (Hexa Grid)

    Rs 11,990

    Cargo Tray

    Rs 3,364

    Steering Wheel Cover 

    Rs 737

    Ventilated Seat Cover 

    Rs 5,530

    For interior accessories, you get the usual seat covers and floor mats to choose from. In addition to that, Honda also offers features-based accessories such as ventilated seat covers, dash camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well. 

    Honda Elevate Facelift: Curated Accessory Packages

    In case, all this accessory list has left you confused, worry not, as Honda has your back! The Japanese manufacturer offers a number of packages to simplify your choices. The packages are as follows:

    Package

    Exterior Package

    Signature Package

    Utility Package(Dark Chrome)

    Utility Package (Chrome)

    Basic Kit (Ivory/Black)

    Cost 

    Rs 11,905

    Rs 29,038

    Rs 8,990

    Rs 8,490

    Rs 11,000

    What Do You Get?

    • Front Grille Garnish 

    • Front Fog Lamp Garnish

    • Tailgate Garnish

    • Taillamp Garnish

    • Front Under Spoiler

    • Rear Lower Garnish

    • Side Under Spoiler

    • Front Bumper Corner Protector

    • Rear Bumper Corner Protector

    • Door Handle Protector

    • Door Edge Garnish

    • Tailgate Entry Guard

    • Front Bumper Corner Protector

    • Rear Bumper Corner Protector

    • Door Handle Protector

    • Door Edge Garnish

    • Tailgate Entry Guard

    • Bucket Mat

    • Floor Mat

    • Mud Guard

    • Cushions - Ivory/Black

    • Key Chains

    • Emergency Hammer

    • Microfibre Cloth

    Honda Elevate Facelift: Overview

    Honda Elevate Facelift Front

    The Honda Elevate facelift essentially gets minor design updates, while carrying most of the elements that were offered before. Up front is where the Elevate facelift stands out, thanks to a new grille design, and a connected LED light bar. The Honda logo has also been shifted from the grille, towards the top of the bonnet. 

    Honda Elevate Facelift Back Three Quarter

    Moving towards the side, the facelifted Elevate remains the same as the previous car and even carries the same 17-inch dual tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving to the back, the connected LED tail light is the latest addition to the facelifted Honda Elevate. Tap this link if you’d like to have a closer look at the Honda Elevate facelift’s design.

    Honda Elevate Facelift Interior

    The interior of the Honda Elevate facelift comes with a black/ivory colour scheme (all-black in the ZX Plus Black Edition) for the cabin, and carries forward the same 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen. The dashboard now gets more soft-touch elements and quality is one of the best in the segment. Other notable convenience features include wireless Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, single pane sunroof, fully automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, and 8-speaker system. The new Elevate facelift is first in its segment to get ventilated rear seats. It also now gets a wrap-around ambient lighting for a more premium cabin feel.

    The safety features of the Honda Elevate facelift include Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags (standard across all variants), ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, 360 degree multi view camera and hill-start assist. It also comes  with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with front and rear parking sensors. 

    Honda Elevate Facelift Engine

    The Honda Elevate facelift carries the same, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine as before. The engine is paired up with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic transmission. The detailed specifications of the engine are as follows: 

    Engine

    1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    Power 

    121 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission 

    Price and Rivals

    The Honda Elevate Facelift is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The Honda Elevate facelift continues to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the new Hyundai Bayon.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adhiraj
    Adhiraj
    • Instagram
    Adhiraj Dhyani is a passionate driver, rider and a motorsport enthusiast with a soft spot for sport bikes. He\'s a certified Honda paglu and dreams of owning a CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade. In his free time, he likes to watch car restoration videos and sports like football and F1.Read more

    Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience