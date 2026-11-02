2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices

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The new Honda Elevate facelift gets a minor design update and a handful of notable feature additions. However, if you want to personalise your car to stand out from the crowd, the Japanese carmaker offers a handful of official accessories, which is what we have explained in this article along with prices.

Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Exterior

We first start with having a look at all the exterior accessories options that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift:

Exterior Accessory Price Front Under Spoiler Rs 11,522 Rear Lower Garnish Rs 11,522 Side Under Spoiler Rs 9,218 Front Grille Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 4,549 Front Grille Garnish - Chrome Rs 4,148 Front Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome 2 Rs 2,490 Tail Gate Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 3,990 Tail Gate Garnish - Chrome Rs 3,686 Tail Lamp Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 3,249 Tail Lamp Garnish - Chrome Rs 2,949 Front Fender Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 3,990 Front Fender Garnish - Chrome Rs 3,686 Door Mirror Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 2,249 Door Mirror Garnish - Chrome Rs 2,027 Quarter Pillar Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 4,490 Quarter Pillar Garnish - Chrome Rs 4,608 Door Handle Protector - Dark Chrome Rs 1,690 Dark Handle Protector - Chrome Rs 1,520 Door Edge Garnish - Dark Chrome Rs 1,390 Door Edge Garnish - Chrome Rs 1,197 Door Visor with Chrome Rs 4,332 Front/Rear Bumper Corner Protector Rs 3,990 Body Side Protector Rs 5,990 Body Cover Rs 2,290 Body Cover - Premium Rs 3,490 Tail Gate Entry Guard Rs 3,226 Mud Guard Rs 1,843

With so many exterior accessories options, Honda clearly wants to provide a wide variety of options for you to make your Elevate stand out from the others. You can choose for a variety of chrome or dark chrome trims depending on your preference. In addition, Honda also offers trims to protect it from scratches as well.

Honda Elevate Facelift Accessories: Interior

Up next, we’re gonna dive into all the interior accessories that are available with the Honda Elevate facelift.

Interior Accessory Price Floor Mat Rs 2,490 Floor Mat - Premium Rs 8,490 Cargo Tray Rs 3,364 Step Illumination Rs 6,913 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Rs 10,990 Dash Camera with Parking Monitor Rs 20,990 Headrest Cushion Rs 1,105 Seat Cover (3D Pattern) Rs 11,990 Seat Cover (Hexa Matrix) Rs 11,990 Seat Cover (Diamond Cut) Rs 11,990 Seat Cover (Hexa Grid) Rs 11,990 Cargo Tray Rs 3,364 Steering Wheel Cover Rs 737 Ventilated Seat Cover Rs 5,530

For interior accessories, you get the usual seat covers and floor mats to choose from. In addition to that, Honda also offers features-based accessories such as ventilated seat covers, dash camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Curated Accessory Packages

In case, all this accessory list has left you confused, worry not, as Honda has your back! The Japanese manufacturer offers a number of packages to simplify your choices. The packages are as follows:

Package Exterior Package Signature Package Utility Package(Dark Chrome) Utility Package (Chrome) Basic Kit (Ivory/Black) Cost Rs 11,905 Rs 29,038 Rs 8,990 Rs 8,490 Rs 11,000 What Do You Get? Front Grille Garnish

Front Fog Lamp Garnish

Tailgate Garnish

Taillamp Garnish Front Under Spoiler

Rear Lower Garnish

Side Under Spoiler Front Bumper Corner Protector

Rear Bumper Corner Protector

Door Handle Protector

Door Edge Garnish

Tailgate Entry Guard Front Bumper Corner Protector

Rear Bumper Corner Protector

Door Handle Protector

Door Edge Garnish

Tailgate Entry Guard Bucket Mat

Floor Mat

Mud Guard

Cushions - Ivory/Black

Key Chains

Emergency Hammer

Microfibre Cloth

Honda Elevate Facelift: Overview

The Honda Elevate facelift essentially gets minor design updates, while carrying most of the elements that were offered before. Up front is where the Elevate facelift stands out, thanks to a new grille design, and a connected LED light bar. The Honda logo has also been shifted from the grille, towards the top of the bonnet.

Moving towards the side, the facelifted Elevate remains the same as the previous car and even carries the same 17-inch dual tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving to the back, the connected LED tail light is the latest addition to the facelifted Honda Elevate. Tap this link if you’d like to have a closer look at the Honda Elevate facelift’s design.

The interior of the Honda Elevate facelift comes with a black/ivory colour scheme (all-black in the ZX Plus Black Edition) for the cabin, and carries forward the same 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen. The dashboard now gets more soft-touch elements and quality is one of the best in the segment. Other notable convenience features include wireless Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, single pane sunroof, fully automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, and 8-speaker system. The new Elevate facelift is first in its segment to get ventilated rear seats. It also now gets a wrap-around ambient lighting for a more premium cabin feel.

The safety features of the Honda Elevate facelift include Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags (standard across all variants), ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, 360 degree multi view camera and hill-start assist. It also comes with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with front and rear parking sensors.

The Honda Elevate facelift carries the same, 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine as before. The engine is paired up with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic transmission. The detailed specifications of the engine are as follows:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

Price and Rivals

The Honda Elevate Facelift is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate facelift continues to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the new Hyundai Bayon.