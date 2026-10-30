2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Maruti Victoris: Naturally Aspirated Vs Strong Hybrid?

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The Honda Elevate got a facelift, but rivals like the Maruti Victoris offer a wider choice of powertrains, including a strong hybrid. While the Elevate sticks to a single powertrain option, the Victoris offers multiple powertrains like CNG, strong hybrid, and even all-wheel drive as well.

But, does the Honda Elevate’s feature list and a single powertrain option, be able to tackle the Victoris? Let’s find out

2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Price

Model Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

The Honda Elevate starts at Rs 11.80 lakh which is Rs 1.35 lakh higher than the Maruti Victoris, who base trim is at Rs 10.45 lakh.

Moving up the variants, the Elevate tops out at Rs 18.40 lakh, whereas the Victoris tops out at Rs 19.99 lakh, which is the strong hybrid powertrain variant.

2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Dimensions

Model Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Difference Length 4312 mm 4360 mm (- 48 mm) Width 1790 mm 1795 mm (- 5 mm) Height 1650 mm 1655 mm (- 5 mm) Wheelbase 2650 mm 2600 mm + 50 mm

The Maruti Victoris is slightly longer, measuring 4360 mm compared to the Elevate's 4312 mm, while both SUVs have a similar width.

Though the Honda Elevate is just on par in height, it makes up for it by having a 50 mm longer wheelbase. Its longer wheelbase could be beneficial for cabin space, although actual passenger comfort also depends on the seating layout.

Overall, the dimensions are quite close, with the Victoris being longer and the Elevate offering a marginally taller body and longer wheelbase.

2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Colour Options

Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Platinum White Pearl* Pearl Arctic White Lunar Silver Metallic Splendid Silver* Meteoroid Gray Metallic Magma Grey Crystal Black Pearl Bluish Black Obsidian Blue Pearl Mystic Green Radiant Red Metallic* Sizzling Red* Nordic Forest Pearl* Eternal Blue*

* Also available as dual-tone paint shade options with black-painted roofs

The Honda Elevate offers a mix of understated metallic shades and brighter colours such as Radiant Red Metallic.

The Maruti Victoris offers seven shades which are very classy and premium-looking, making the SUV stand out, such as in the Eternal Blue colour.

Both SUVs are available with black roof options with select colours.

2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Powertrain

Model Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol-CNG 1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid Power 121 PS 104 PS 88 PS 116 PS (Combined) Torque 145 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 141 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 5-speed MT, 6-Speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD FWD/AWD (AT Only) FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continous Variable Transmission, AT- Torque Convertor Automatic

The Honda Elevate is more powerful with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, with over 17 PS more than the same naturally aspirated petrol of the Victoris.

The Maruti Victoris offers more choice with three engine options. A 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG, and a 1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid power it.

The Victoris is the second strong hybrid offering from Maruti, which churns out a claimed 28.65 kmpl figure. And with the growing popularity of CNG vehicles, it provides a clever underbody-fitted CNG tank, which clears up the boot space.

Overall, the Elevate will give the most powerful and smooth petrol engine, whereas the Victoris provides a wider range of powertrains.

2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Features

Feature Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Auto LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display ❌, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker audio system 8-speaker Infinity sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Automatic climate control Automatic climate control Powered seats ✅(8-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver) ✅ (6-way Driver) Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ✅(Front & Rear) ✅(Front Only) Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear Sunshade ❌ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ❌ ✅ (Eco, Normal, Sport) Only with Strong Hybrid Cooled Glovebox ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ❌ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ Level-2 ✅ Level-2

In terms of common features, both SUVs feature LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a connected LED taillamp, a good-looking set of 17-inch alloy wheels, an integrated roof spoiler, and black roof rails as well.

Both also get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and a 360-degree camera to help you ease your driving effort.

The Elevate is offered with both front seats ventilated and powered, with 8-way driver seat adjustment and 4-way co-driver seat adjustment, and even rear seat ventilation as well, which is a segment first.

The Victoris packs in a lot more features, such as a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a large panoramic sunroof, TPMS, and rain-sensing wipers.

The Victoris also gets a feature, which is a rear sunshade, which is very useful in our climate conditions.

In terms of features and safety tech, the Victoris leads ahead, with providing more equipment, making it feel more value for the money.

Rivals

The Honda Elevate rivals cars like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Bayon, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, MG Astor and Maruti Victoris.

CarDekho Says…

As the compact SUV segment continues to expand, buyers are spoilt for choice, with an option for almost every kind of requirement and budget.

If you're looking for a no-nonsense SUV with a decent list of features and a powerful naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Honda Elevate makes a strong case for itself. With its latest update, compared to its older model, it gets a few additional features, while retaining one of the smoothest petrol engines in the segment, offered with either a manual or a CVT gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, takes the convenience quotient a step further with features such as a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof and rear sunblinds, all of which make for a more premium ownership experience. It also offers a wider choice of powertrains, including CNG, all-wheel drive and, most notably, a strong-hybrid option.

Other Cars to Consider

If you are considering the Honda Elevate or Maruti Victoris, here are a few other SUVs worth checking out before making your final decision.