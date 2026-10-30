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    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Vs Maruti Victoris: Naturally Aspirated Vs Strong Hybrid?

    Honda has refreshed the Elevate, but the Victoris has a few things working in its favour. Which one comes out ahead? Find out.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 30, 2026 14:38 IST
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    Published OnOct 30, 2026 14:38 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 30, 2026 14:38 IST
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    Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris

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    The Honda Elevate got a facelift, but rivals like the Maruti Victoris offer a wider choice of powertrains, including a strong hybrid. While the Elevate sticks to a single powertrain option, the Victoris offers multiple powertrains like CNG, strong hybrid, and even all-wheel drive as well. 

    But, does the Honda Elevate’s feature list and a single powertrain option, be able to tackle the Victoris? Let’s find out

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Price

    Model

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

    Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    • The Honda Elevate starts at Rs 11.80 lakh which is Rs 1.35 lakh higher than the Maruti Victoris, who base trim is at Rs 10.45 lakh.

    Honda Elevate Front Quarter

    • Moving up the variants, the Elevate tops out at Rs 18.40 lakh, whereas the Victoris tops out at Rs 19.99 lakh, which is the strong hybrid powertrain variant.

    Maruti Victoris Front Quarter

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Dimensions

    Model

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris

    Difference

    Length

    4312 mm 

    4360 mm

    (- 48 mm)

    Width

    1790 mm 

    1795 mm

    (- 5 mm)

    Height

    1650 mm 

    1655 mm

    (- 5 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2650 mm 

    2600 mm

    + 50 mm 

    • The Maruti Victoris is slightly longer, measuring 4360 mm compared to the Elevate's 4312 mm, while both SUVs have a similar width.

    Honda Elevate Side
    Maruti Victoris Side

    • Though the Honda Elevate is just on par in height, it makes up for it by having a 50 mm longer wheelbase. Its longer wheelbase could be beneficial for cabin space, although actual passenger comfort also depends on the seating layout.

    Honda Elevate Front
    Maruti Victoris Front

    • Overall, the dimensions are quite close, with the Victoris being longer and the Elevate offering a marginally taller body and longer wheelbase.

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Colour Options

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris 

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Pearl Arctic White

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Splendid Silver*

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Magma Grey

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Bluish Black

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Mystic Green

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    Sizzling Red*

    Nordic Forest Pearl*

    Eternal Blue*

    * Also available as dual-tone paint shade options with black-painted roofs

    • The Honda Elevate offers a mix of understated metallic shades and brighter colours such as Radiant Red Metallic. 

    • The Maruti Victoris offers seven shades which are very classy and premium-looking, making the SUV stand out, such as in the Eternal Blue colour.

    • Both SUVs are available with black roof options with select colours. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Powertrain

    Model 

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol-CNG 

    1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid

    Power

    121 PS

    104 PS

    88 PS

    116 PS (Combined)

    Torque

    145 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    141 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    5-speed MT, 6-Speed AT

    5-speed MT

    e-CVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD/AWD (AT Only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continous Variable Transmission, AT- Torque Convertor Automatic

    • The Honda Elevate is more powerful with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, with over 17 PS more than the same naturally aspirated petrol of the Victoris.

    Honda Elevate Engine

    • The Maruti Victoris offers more choice with three engine options. A 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG, and a 1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid power it.

    Maruti Victoris Engine

    • The Victoris is the second strong hybrid offering from Maruti, which churns out a claimed 28.65 kmpl figure. And with the growing popularity of CNG vehicles, it provides a clever underbody-fitted CNG tank, which clears up the boot space.

    • Overall, the Elevate will give the most powerful and smooth petrol engine, whereas the Victoris provides a wider range of powertrains. 

    2026 Honda Elevate Vs Maruti Victoris: Features

    Feature

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris

    Auto LED Projector Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Rear spoiler

    Roof Rails

    Powered Tailgate

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ❌, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker audio system

    8-speaker Infinity sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Automatic climate control

    Automatic climate control

    Powered seats 

    ✅(8-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver)

    ✅ (6-way Driver)

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated Seats 

    ✅(Front & Rear)

    ✅(Front Only)

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear Sunshade

    Multi-drive Modes

    ✅ (Eco, Normal, Sport) Only with Strong Hybrid

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ Level-2

    ✅ Level-2

    • In terms of common features, both SUVs feature LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a connected LED taillamp, a good-looking set of 17-inch alloy wheels, an integrated roof spoiler, and black roof rails as well.

    Honda Elevate LED Projector Headlamp
    Maruti Victoris LED Projector Headlamp

    • Both also get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and a 360-degree camera to help you ease your driving effort. 

    • The Elevate is offered with both front seats ventilated and powered, with 8-way driver seat adjustment and 4-way co-driver seat adjustment, and even rear seat ventilation as well, which is a segment first.

    Honda Elevate Powered Driver Seat
    Honda Elevate Rear Seat Ventilation

    •  The Victoris packs in a lot more features, such as a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a large panoramic sunroof, TPMS, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Maruti Victoris Digital Driver's Display

    • The Victoris also gets a feature, which is a rear sunshade, which is very useful in our climate conditions.

    • In terms of features and safety tech, the Victoris leads ahead, with providing more equipment, making it feel more value for the money. 

    Rivals

    The Honda Elevate rivals cars like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Bayon, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, MG Astor and Maruti Victoris

    CarDekho Says…

    As the compact SUV segment continues to expand, buyers are spoilt for choice, with an option for almost every kind of requirement and budget.

    If you're looking for a no-nonsense SUV with a decent list of features and a powerful naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Honda Elevate makes a strong case for itself. With its latest update, compared to its older model, it gets a few additional features, while retaining one of the smoothest petrol engines in the segment, offered with either a manual or a CVT gearbox.

    Honda Elevate Rear Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, takes the convenience quotient a step further with features such as a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof and rear sunblinds, all of which make for a more premium ownership experience. It also offers a wider choice of powertrains, including CNG, all-wheel drive and, most notably, a strong-hybrid option.

    Maruti Victoris Rear Quarter

    Other Cars to Consider

    If you are considering the Honda Elevate or Maruti Victoris, here are a few other SUVs worth checking out before making your final decision.

    • Hyundai Bayon: The Bayon brings a different design approach, with distinctive styling and a modern cabin. It is worth considering if you want a Hyundai SUV with a fresh look and a feature-focused interior.

    • Hyundai Creta: It is one of the segment favourites with its multiple variants and powertrain options, which makes it suitable for different budgets and use cases. However, consider waiting as a new, updated model is on its way very soon.

    • Kia Seltos: A good alternative if you want a feature-loaded SUV with a premium cabin, a reliable brand image, and multiple engine and gearbox options to choose from

    • Renault Duster/ Nissan Tekton: These SUVs are worth considering if you prefer distinctive styling and a more engaging driving experience. They focus on driving dynamics and modern features.

    • Tata Sierra: A car that pushes segment boundaries with its design, interior packaging, powertrains, and even the tech package. Strong safety credentials are always a plus.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: These compact SUVs are worth considering if fuel efficiency is a priority, as both offer strong-hybrid powertrains alongside other engine options just like the Maruti Victoris.

    • Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq: These SUVs are strong options for driving enthusiasts, with turbo-petrol engines and a focus on handling and driving dynamics.

    • Tata Curvv: The Curvv is aimed at buyers who want a coupe-style SUV with distinctive looks, modern features, and multiple engine choices.

    • MG Astor: The Astor is worth a look if you want a premium-feeling cabin and a feature-rich SUV at a competitive price.

    • Citroen Aircross: The Aircross offers a three-row seating layout, a comfortable ride, and a single turbo-petrol powertrain option.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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