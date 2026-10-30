A New Apple MacBook Pro Costs Rs 18.78 Lakh! You Could Buy These 16 SUVs Instead!

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After the much-awaited iPhone Duo, Apple has now revealed its next product offering, the MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display and touch functionality. However, prices for a full configuration (including Apple Care+, 16-inch nano-texture glass display, M5 Max chip, 40-core GPU, 128 GB RAM and 16TB storage) can go up to an astounding Rs 18.78 lakh in India!

This fact alone makes us think about the kind of cars we could buy with the money, and our petrolhead genes have led us to create a list of these compact SUVs, which are actually cheaper. Let’s take a look:

Citroen Basalt X

Price: Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh

The first car on this list is the Citroen Basalt X, which is offered with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options. The coupe-SUV is priced from Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh and gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a wireless phone charger.

Citroen Aircross X

Price: Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 14.52 lakh

The next spot is also bagged by the coupe-SUV’s sibling, the Aircross X, which offers the same powertrain options but with the option of 5-seater and 7-seater layouts and a more conventional design. Its feature list remains similar to the Basalt X, with highlights such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger and a digital instrument cluster.

MG Astor

Price: Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh

JSW MG Motor India’s offering in this space is the Astor, which remains quite a lot more affordable than the top-spec MacBook Pro. It is available in five variants, and though quite dated, still redeems itself with a premium interior, value-for-money positioning and equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Tata Curvv

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

Tata Cars also offers a competitive and unique option in this segment with the Curvv whose price now starts at Rs 10 lakh. You can get nearly every variant except the top-end Accomplished Plus Dark Edition for a lower price than the MacBook Pro. It gets a choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and turbo-petrol T-GDI engine options, alongside a 1.5-litre diesel as well. Tata typically offers a well-loaded equipment list, and the Curvv is no different, with technology such as a powered tailgate, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Bayon

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

The most recent launch in the compact SUV segment is the Hyundai Bayon, which was launched last week at a price of Rs 10 lakh. Except for the top-spec HX10 CVT variant, all other trims of the Bayon are available for less than a top-end MacBook Pro. The Bayon is positioned between the Creta and Venue and is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It gets features such as Generative AI, ventilated front seats, Level-2 ADAS and a curved 12.3-inch dual-screen setup.

Nissan Tekton

Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

Nissan’s Tekton is one of the more enjoyable cars in the compact SUV segment, with its punchy 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine proving to be a hit amongst enthusiasts. All of its variants are priced below the Rs 18.77 lakh mark, which makes them cheaper than the top-spec MacBook Pro. Besides the 1.3-litre, it also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol motor for buyers who do not require the extra performance. Its feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats and Level-2 ADAS.

Renault Duster

Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

Another icon to make this list is the new Renault Duster, which made its comeback earlier this year with its muscular styling, long list of features and powerful 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrains. More recently, the carmaker also added a strong-hybrid powertrain to the SUV, enhancing its appeal and versatility. All variants of the Duster, except the top two Hybrid trims are cheaper than the MacBook Pro. The Duster is equipped with features such as Level-2 ADAS, a powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control.

Maruti Victoris

Price: Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Maruti’s Victoris has proven to be a hit for the carmaker, despite being the second product in the same segment. Except for a few top-spec trims, most of the Victoris’ lineup is more affordable than the top-spec MacBook Pro. The Victoris gets a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre petrol with strong hybrid powertrain options, with the former also having the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit and all-wheel drive too. The SUV is one of the most well-equipped Marutis today, with features like ventilated front seats, Level-2 ADAS and a powered tailgate on offer.

Skoda Kushaq

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq has always sold in modest numbers, but at the same time has carved itself a niche as an enthusiast-friendly offering with sharp dynamics and a sophisticated feel overall. Except for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants, all of its 1-litre turbo-petrol-powered variants are eligible for being cheaper than the MacBook Pro. The SUV is equipped with technology such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI Assistant and even rear massaging seats.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.77 lakh

Besides the Victoris, Maruti also sells the Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment, with the same powertrains as its sibling. Essentially the same car underneath, most variants of the SUV are available under the Rs 18.77 lakh mark. Equipment onboard the SUV includes a panoramic sunroof, head-up display and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh

By far the most popular car here is the Hyundai Creta, which has absolutely dominated this space ever since its introduction in 2015. Due for a new generation soon, the SUV still presents great value with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, with most configurations remaining cheaper than the new MacBook Pro. Hyundai offers it with features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats and even rear entertainment screens.

Volkswagen Taigun

Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.47 lakh

The Kushaq’s sportier cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun can also be had for less than Apple’s flagship laptop. Sharing its platform with the Skoda, the Taigun gets a more sophisticated design with sportier touches like blacked-out wheels and a sporty all-black cabin theme as well, while retaining the same engine and gearbox options. It gets features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control and red ambient lighting.

Kia Seltos

Price: Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 21.82 lakh

If there’s one car that defines this segment except the Creta, it has to be the Seltos. With very few cons in its package, it is no wonder a preferred choice of buyers seeking the best balance of premiumness, practicality and space with its largest-in-segment dimensions. Powertrain options in the Seltos remain similar to the Creta, while it gets technology such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat and an expansive Level-2 ADAS suite. The lower and mid-spec variants of the Seltos are priced lower than the Apple laptop.

Toyota Hyryder

Price: Rs 11.31 lakh to Rs 22.22 lakh

Toyota’s Hyryder is based on the Maruti Grand Vitara and imbibes most of the same personality, but with slightly different styling and the flashier Toyota badge in tow. Its equipment list remains similar to the Maruti SUV too, with features such as a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and a head-up display to name a few. It does carry a slightly higher price tag, although most of its trims will still be cheaper than a top-spec MacBook Pro.

Tata Sierra

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh

The Tata Sierra is next on the list as the carmaker's more popular compact SUV. It features a retro-themed design, spacious interior, a plethora of features and a versatile choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Its equipment list includes a triple-screen setup, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function and a massive panoramic sunroof too. With the recently-launched Legend series, you can have a fairly well-equipped variant of the Sierra within the price of the MacBook Pro.

Honda Elevate

Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh

Rounding off this list is Honda’s Elevate which recently received its first major facelift that brought in updated styling and new features to make it more competitive. Interestingly, while the Elevate’s starting price is the most expensive in its segment, all of its variants are cheaper than the most expensive MacBook Pro. Powering the Elevate is a sole 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to manual and CVT automatic gearbox options. The latest version of the SUV gets features such as front and rear ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and power-adjustable front seats.

CarDekho Says…

At Rs 18.78 lakh, the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display carries quite a hefty tag, and while technology enthusiasts may find it cool enough to be worth it, we, being petrolheads, would still pick any one of these SUVs above. Be it the unique and quirky Basalt, the no-nonsense Victoris or even the retro-cool Sierra, these SUVs surely punch above their weight!

Would you pick the laptop over any one of these SUVs? Let us know in the comments below!

All car prices ex-showroom