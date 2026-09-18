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    Is The New Engine In The Baleno A Boon Or A Bane? We Discuss The Driving Experience.

    The new Baleno loses an inch of power but gives a mile more in fuel efficiency.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 18, 2026 12:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 18, 2026 12:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 18, 2026 12:01 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    With the recent launch of the new Baleno facelift, it brings a few new updates which are more than what you’d call just incremental. The biggest of which is the engine. The old 4-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is replaced by the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. That has given the Baleno a new character. But is it better or worse? We explain the driving experience of the 2026 Maruti Baleno.

    Driving Experience

    First and foremost, let's address the heart of the matter. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine comes with the familiar 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque 

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    This engine was first introduced in the Maruti Swift and then the Dzire. While it flips the character of the car towards being a lot more practical than the old engine, enthusiasts still prefer the outgoing engine. 

    We use the word practical because the new engine has made the new Baleno facelift better to drive in slow-speed conditions like city driving. The good bottom-end torque makes it easy to drive at city speeds and for slow-speed manoeuvring. This translates to decent driveability up to 50-60 kmph, after which you will feel that the engine needs some extra effort and time to make highway overtakes.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    By the time you reach 100 kmph, the engine feels dull and is best left for cruising at that point. However, commendably, at 100 kmph, the engine is spinning at a decent 2500 rpm in top (fifth) gear, which makes it feel relaxed.

    For perspective, rivals like the Hyundai i20 retain a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which is butter smooth and will feel more powerful than the new Baleno by a noticeable margin. Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz will feel close to the Baleno power-wise but has more vibrations. But the trump card of the Altroz is the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is a far stronger engine to drive.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    Meanwhile, the strength of Baleno’s new engine is fuel economy. Claimed numbers have gone up to 24.77 kmpl, which is easily best-in-class. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Overview

    The 2026 Baleno comes with an incremental update, design-wise. It gets a redesigned face thanks to the new large chrome three-slatted front grille, which makes it look much blingier than before. And apart from an edgier new bumper, the Baleno retains most of its tastefully designed styling.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    Feature-wise, the Baleno facelift now gets ventilated front seats, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system and a cooled wireless charger. Other highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a head-up display and keyless entry.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    The safety list has also received a small update thanks to a new tyre monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS features. Otherwise, the Baleno gets ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera and hill-hold control (HHC).

    Price And Rivals

    The 2026 Maruti Baleno is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes against the likes of the Tata Altroz, and the Hyundai i20. Meanwhile, it could also be an alternative to the Maruti Swift, the Tata Punch and the Maruti Fronx.

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Baleno comes with one crucial update, which is suitable for today’s times. This is an engine with improved fuel economy. This has become a sensitive topic in recent days thanks to the ethanol-blended petrol, which has generally reduced fuel economy and increased running costs. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Engine Power And Driving

    Hence, in a cost-sensitive country like India, where we also have busy roads, this new engine is a welcome update. 

    The Baleno also becomes a friendlier car for first-time car buyers who need to practice driving and have to fulfil family needs, which it does well with generous interior space and features. 

    What do you think of the new Baleno facelift? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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