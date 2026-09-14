2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Delta Variant Explained! Value For Money Variant?

The updated Maruti Baleno facelift brought new features and added equipment with this update, and even has segment-first features such as level-2 ADAS as well. But if you are looking for a family car on a budget that has more than enough equipment on offer, you might take a look at the Delta variant of the Baleno.

So, let’s have a look at the trim one above the base variant of the updated Baleno:

Design

Looking at the front, the Delta trim offers the new design grille with a silver insert on the first slat of it, compared to no finish on the lower Sigma variant. It also has halogen projector headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and space to add front fog lamps. The Maruti logo has now been shifted to the bonnet.

Coming to the profile, the Delta trim offers body-coloured door handles, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and a shark fin antenna at the top.

At the rear, the Delta variant is identical to the lower variant, which offers C-shaped LED taillamps, a rear defogger, the Maruti logo at the center of the boot, and the high-mount stop lamp

Overall, the Delta variant, because of the additional details, looks good.

Colour Options

The Delta trim is offered in Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Celestial Blue, Bluish Black, Grandeur Grey, and Opulent Red. Compared to the lower variant, you additionally get the Opulent Red and Bluish Black from this variant.

If you want to know more about which colours are available in each variant, check out variant-wise colours for the Baleno.

Interior

In the Delta trim, you get a dual-tone blue and grey cabin theme, aluminium inserts over the dashboard, an analogue speedometer and small MID, a new small infotainment system, which makes it feel complete as compared to the lower variant, and a manual IRVM.

The seats have fabric upholstery and offer adjustable headrests for all 4 passengers, which is good in safety terms. Also, now you have rear AC vents with phone charging ports as well.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Delta variant offers a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, an analog speedometer, a multi-information display for the driver, a front sliding center armrest, rear AC vents with fast-charging USB Type-C ports, a digital climate control display, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted audio controls. These features' addition will make the Delta variant contender of value for money trim.

In terms of safety, the Delta trim adds 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat belt pre-tensioners, seat belt reminder, and reverse parking sensors. Overall, the Delta variant has the required safety features.

Powertrain Options

The Baleno facelift in the Delta trim offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a manual and automatic transmission, and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG paired with a manual transmission.

Here are the detailed specifications of it:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

From this variant onwards, you have the automatic transmission option.

Price & Rivals

The Baleno Delta variant starts at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant, and goes up to Rs 7.92 lakh for the petrol-CNG model.

It rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Toyota Glanza. It can also be compared with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, and Maruti Swift, as they are in the same price bracket.

CarDekho Says..

The Delta trim, because of the additional equipment like an infotainment system, tyre pressure monitor, and coloured door handles, makes the Baleno feel like a value-for-money trim. Also, from this variant, you have the choice of manual and automatic transmission, and the CNG powertrain as well.