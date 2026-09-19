EXCLUSIVE: New Tata Aeris Sedan To Replace Tigor

Tata Cars, under its new identity, is on a spree of introducing new products and facelifts. Hot on the heels of the new Tiago, we’ve now learnt that its compact sedan sibling is being readied for a launch ahead of the festive season.

A New Name: Tata Aeris

Reliable sources inform us that the small sedan will be called the ‘Tata Aeris’. The Aeris will effectively replace the Tigor in Tata’s lineup. An informed guess suggests that - just like the Tiago.ev - an all-electric Aeris.ev is likely to be on the cards sooner or later.

While we wait for Tata Cars to explain the true inspiration behind the name, Aeris in Latin denotes ‘of the air’. A name chosen, probably to emphasise the sedan’s smooth design, breezy interiors or efficient powertrains, perhaps.

2026 Tata Aeris: What To Expect?

We had previously reported on Tata’s patent drawings, and the AI renders you see help us get a better understanding of what this sedan is likely to look like.

The Aeris will borrow design cues from the Tiago. Up front, the drawings point towards a slim grille, a sleek bumper, and low-set fog lamps. The large headlamps are likely to feature full LED lighting, along with LED daytime running lamps.

In profile, Tata sticks to its ‘styleback’ days. Like the Tigor it replaces, the Aeris looks more like a notchback than a conventional three-box sedan. A set of 15-inch alloy wheels complete the side profile.

From the rear, a connected LED tail lamp setup will take centre stage. A sharp bumper with vertical reflectors and large ‘A E R I S’ badging rounds things off at the rear.

2026 Tata Aeris Interior

Tata is attempting to deliver a premium experience with its recent launches. Even in the budget hatchback space, the Tiago’s interior showcased a clever use of materials, textures and finishes. In tune with this central idea, the Aeris is expected to bring a slightly upmarket vibe to the compact sedan space.

We expect the dashboard design to be shared with the Tiago, with a lot of horizontal elements and two free-standing screens. Tata will look to differentiate with colours and materials, opting for a lighter colour theme to add to the sedan’s sense of space.

Tata Aeris Features

On the features front, we expect Tata Cars to go all out. Over and above the basics of keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control and rear AC vents, the Aeris is expected to feature quite a few highlights such as:

10.25-inch touchscreen (with wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay)

Semi-digital Driver’s display

Cruise Control

360° Camera

Wireless Charging

It remains to be seen if Tata chooses to offer even more by way of ventilated seats or a sunroof to make the Aeris that much more compelling.

On the safety front, the Aeris is likely to offer 6 airbags as standard. Other safety tech will include ABS, electronic stability control, hill assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Aeris Engine Options

Under the hood, the Aeris will feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit on offer. Manual and AMT gearbox options are expected as well. Here are the specifications in detail:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

*Specifications of Tata Tiago used for representation

Tata Aeris Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze in the sub-4 metre sedan segment.

CarDekho Says…

A fresh start in the compact sedan space for Tata Cars. The Aeris will look to play on its strengths of design, tech and safety in a segment that’s largely being ignored with the onslaught of small SUVs. A new identity also ensures the sedan is distanced from the Xpres that’s on sale for fleet use.