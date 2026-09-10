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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out What Each Variant Costs Here

    We feel the price increase justifies the feature additions in the 2026 Baleno

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 10, 2026 10:07 IST
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    Published OnSep 10, 2026 09:53 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 10, 2026 10:07 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    After a run of four years, Maruti launched a facelifted version of the second-generation Baleno last week, with a refreshed design, new features and a brand-new engine. However, the carmaker had, at that time, revealed only the base Sigma variant’s pricing. Now, we have the full variant-wise pricing of the premium hatchback, which you can check out below:

    Detailed Pricing & Variants

    Maruti is offering the 2026 Baleno in a choice of five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha(O). Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing:

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    Sigma

    Rs 5.99 lakh

    -

    -

    Delta

    Rs 7 lakh

    Rs 7.50 lakh

    Rs 7.92 lakh

    Zeta

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 8.50 lakh

    Rs 8.92lakh

    Alpha

    Rs 9.10 lakh

    Rs 9.60 lakh

    -

    Alpha(O)

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    -

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    As seen above, the 2026 Baleno facelift is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 (ex-showroom). Now, here’s an overview of the updated hatchback:

    About The 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    This facelift brings minor styling tweaks, a few new features and a brand-new engine underneath. Design-wise, there is a larger chrome grille up front with horizontal slats, while the bumper gets a sharper look too. Besides this, there is a chrome fender insert and a sharkfin antenna as the only other changes to its looks. A new Enigmatic Teal shade has been added to its colour palette, which you can check out in detail here.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Inside the hatchback retains its black and blue cabin theme and a swooping dashboard design with silver inserts. This update brings in some new equipment such as ventilated front seats, Clarion sound system and a wireless phone charger to improve convenience. Other equipment that is carried over from the outgoing car includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a head-up display.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Safety is boosted with the addition of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), alongside existing features like  6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    You can check out our launch story to take a closer look at the new 2026 Baleno facelift.

    Powertrain Options

    A big change has come under the hood of the 2026 Baleno, in the form of a new Z-series petrol engine, which replaces the older K-series unit. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Rivals

    The Maruti Baleno rivals premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza. It also competes with other cars in the same price range like the Tata Punch, Maruti Swift and Maruti Fronx.

    CarDekho Says…

    In typical Maruti fashion, the Baleno facelift has had a slight price increase that one can only call reasonable given the additions on offer. As we have noted previously in our variants explainer, the features have also been well-spread across all the trims, and the hatchback continues to offer a great value-for-money proposition and a rounded package that has made it such a blockbuster success.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    What are your thoughts on the new 2026 Baleno facelift’s pricing? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out What Each Variant Costs Here
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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