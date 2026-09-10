2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out What Each Variant Costs Here

After a run of four years, Maruti launched a facelifted version of the second-generation Baleno last week, with a refreshed design, new features and a brand-new engine. However, the carmaker had, at that time, revealed only the base Sigma variant’s pricing. Now, we have the full variant-wise pricing of the premium hatchback, which you can check out below:

Detailed Pricing & Variants

Maruti is offering the 2026 Baleno in a choice of five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha(O). Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh - - Delta Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh Zeta Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.92lakh Alpha Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh - Alpha(O) Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh -

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

As seen above, the 2026 Baleno facelift is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 (ex-showroom). Now, here’s an overview of the updated hatchback:

About The 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

This facelift brings minor styling tweaks, a few new features and a brand-new engine underneath. Design-wise, there is a larger chrome grille up front with horizontal slats, while the bumper gets a sharper look too. Besides this, there is a chrome fender insert and a sharkfin antenna as the only other changes to its looks. A new Enigmatic Teal shade has been added to its colour palette, which you can check out in detail here.

Inside the hatchback retains its black and blue cabin theme and a swooping dashboard design with silver inserts. This update brings in some new equipment such as ventilated front seats, Clarion sound system and a wireless phone charger to improve convenience. Other equipment that is carried over from the outgoing car includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a head-up display.

Safety is boosted with the addition of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), alongside existing features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

You can check out our launch story to take a closer look at the new 2026 Baleno facelift.

Powertrain Options

A big change has come under the hood of the 2026 Baleno, in the form of a new Z-series petrol engine, which replaces the older K-series unit. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Maruti Baleno rivals premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza. It also competes with other cars in the same price range like the Tata Punch, Maruti Swift and Maruti Fronx.

CarDekho Says…

In typical Maruti fashion, the Baleno facelift has had a slight price increase that one can only call reasonable given the additions on offer. As we have noted previously in our variants explainer, the features have also been well-spread across all the trims, and the hatchback continues to offer a great value-for-money proposition and a rounded package that has made it such a blockbuster success.

What are your thoughts on the new 2026 Baleno facelift’s pricing? Let us know in the comments below!