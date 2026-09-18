5 Upcoming SUVs In India To Wait For Before Diwali 2026!

It is truly a busy time for the Indian automotive industry right now, and the action-packed period is going to continue well into the Diwali festive season. Traditionally one of the most popular times for car purchases, this time around we have plenty of new vehicles launching by then, and if you were looking to pick up a new ride, here is our pick of the top 5 SUVs that are certainly worth waiting for before making a decision:

Hyundai Bayon

Expected Launch: October

Starting with the next big entrant in the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Bayon, which is all set to go on sale by October this year. A sibling to the crowd-favourite Creta, it will sit in the same segment, but with a more unconventional design, as seen in the latest design sketches, and a lot more tech on offer. Under the hood, it is expected to be offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Launch Date: September 22

Next up is the 2026 Thar facelift, which Mahindra teased yesterday. The iconic off-roader is all set to break cover later this month, and while changes are expected to be mostly cosmetic, it may also receive a few new features as well. A return of the soft-top option is also being speculated. Underneath, it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, alongside the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as in the current Thar.

Image Source

Audi Q3

Expected Launch Date: October

Luxury car buyers also have something to look forward to this Diwali, with the third-generation Audi Q3 scheduled to launch next month. A major overhaul compared to the previous generation, the new SUV will bring sharper styling and modern technology to the brand’s entry-level lineup. It will continue to be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine, with an all-wheel drivetrain as standard.

Volvo EX90

Launch Date: October 12

In the luxury segment, Volvo will also launch its flagship EV, the EX90, on October 12. In true Volvo fashion, the eSUV blends a sleek and minimalist design with modern tech and a rich feel characteristic of the brand. It also gets a massive 106 kWh battery pack, delivering up to 625 km of claimed range. It’s no slouch either, with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and 462 PS of power, sending it from 0-100 kmph in merely 5.5 seconds. We have already driven the SUV, and you can check out our observations on the same here.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Expected Launch Date: November

If EVs don’t cut it for you, no problem, as Renault is gearing up to launch the Duster with a strong-hybrid powertrain just before Diwali. While externally and equipment-wise it is expected to remain similar to the petrol-powered SUV, it will get a brand-new powertrain comprising a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4 kWh battery pack with a likely output of 160 PS. Find out more about the Duster Hybrid here.

CarDekho Says…

It's an exciting two months ahead of us, with multiple SUVs incoming from a variety of manufacturers. Competition in the compact SUV segment will become even busier with the Duster Hybrid and Bayon getting introduced to the market. Equally, the Thar may get some useful updates to improve its proposition, while luxury SUV buyers also have two important launches to add to the confusion. Overall, we are once again set for a busy Diwali!

Which car in this list are you most eagerly waiting for? Let us know in the comments below!