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    2026 Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched! Sierra Finally Enters The Dark Theme Club!

    The Sierra Dark Edition is available from the Pure L variant onwards and has a premium ranging between Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 21, 2026 16:56 IST
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    Published OnSep 21, 2026 14:02 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 21, 2026 16:56 IST
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    Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched

    The iconic Tata Sierra was launched back in 2025, bringing back some of its nostalgia, with its alpine window style, boxy proportions, and a triple-screen layout dashboard, along with multiple powertrain options. Today, Tata has introduced a Dark Edition in the Sierra SUV, and we are going to explore what it really offers:

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    6-MT

    7-DCT

    6-AT

    6-MT

    6-AT

    Pure L Dark

    Rs 13.99 Lakh

    Rs 15.29 Lakh

    -

    Rs 15.44 Lakh

    -

    Pure L Optional Dark

    Rs 14.59 Lakh

    Rs 15.89 Lakh

    -

    Rs 16.04 Lakh

    Rs 17.34 Lakh

    Pure Plus L Dark

    Rs 15.29 Lakh

    Rs 16.59 Lakh

    -

    Rs 16.74 Lakh

    Rs 18.04 Lakh

    Adventure Plus L Dark

    Rs 17.29 Lakh

    Rs 18.59 Lakh

    Rs 19.29 Lakh

    Rs 18.49 Lakh

    Rs 19.79 Lakh

    Accomplished Dark

    Rs 18.29 Lakh

    -

    Rs 20.29 Lakh

    Rs 19.29 Lakh

    Rs 20.29 Lakh

    Accomplished Plus Dark

    -

    -

    Rs 21.29 Lakh

    Rs 20.59 Lakh

    Rs 21.59 Lakh

    • The Sierra Dark Edition is available from the Pure L variant, all the way up to the Accomplished Plus trim

    • The Dark Edition of the Sierra is priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000 higher than the equivalent variants. 

    • In the Adventure Plus L Dark Edition of the Sierra, it is available in all powertrain combinations.

    • Since the Sierra was recently updated with the Legend series as well, the Dark Edition is available in those variants also, giving you value for money and badass styling at the same time.

    What Does The Dark Edition Add?

    The Tata Sierra finally enters the Dark Edition family, and here’s what it actually has to offer:

    Talking about the design, the Sierra receives a Friesian Black colour, which is the base colour for the Dark Edition. The front and rear bumpers are having in Satin Black inserts, which adds more character to the Dark Edition. It also gets all-black 19-inch alloy wheels for the top-end trims, which also enhance the overall presence.

    Tata Sierra Dark Edition Front Quarter
    Tata Sierra Dark Edition Rear Quarter

    Inside, the Sierra Dark has an all-black cabin, with black leatherette seat upholstery, a textured finish on the terrain mode switch, dashboard, and the door inserts. To add a premium touch, it even has purple accents in the AC vent trim, front centre console, and seat stitching as well. There are also little details like dark chrome bezels around the start/stop button and inside door handles, and the Dark name embossed on the front seat headrests.

    Tata Sierra Dark Edition Interior
    Tata Sierra Interior Seats

    The Sierra Dark Edition is available from the Pure L variant to the Accomplished Plus variant and offers the same equipment as the regular variants. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Sierra Dark Edition offers the same powertrain options, that includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which are available with manual and automatic transmissions. 

    Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT)/ 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

    Rivals

    The Sierra rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, and Toyota Hyryder.

    CarDekho Says..

    With the Dark Edition being available above the base Pure L trim, it does make it more accessible, unlike the other Tata cars, which have the Dark theme for it. With the Friesian Black shade, it looks very good with it. 

    With a premium of Rs 20,000 over the regular variants, this price hike does look valuable and will certainly attract more buyers.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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