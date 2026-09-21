2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx: Will You Pick A Premium Hatchback Over A Crossover?

Maruti Suzuki sells the Baleno and the Fronx side by side at its Nexa dealerships, and both share the same platform underneath. The Baleno recently received a comprehensive facelift, gaining a longer feature list, while the Fronx continues as Maruti's crossover-styled offering with the option of a punchy turbo-petrol engine.

In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up against each other, and whether the Fronx's SUV-inspired styling and superior powertrain options justify its higher price over the Baleno.

Let’s begin:

Price

Model Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh

The Baleno remains the more affordable of the two, undercutting the Fronx by around Rs 86,000 at entry level.

At the top end, the gap widens further, with the top-spec Fronx priced nearly Rs 2 lakh above the Baleno's top variant.

Scope for negotiation Since the Baleno has just been updated, expect dealerships to be less generous while offering discounts. On the other hand, the older Fronx may offer slightly more room to negotiate.

Design

Parameter Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Fronx Difference Length 3990 mm 3995 mm +5 mm Width 1745 mm 1765 mm +20 mm Height 1530 mm 1550 mm +20 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2520 mm No difference

Both cars share an identical wheelbase, so front and rear legroom should feel comparable in both.

The Fronx is marginally wider and taller, contributing to its chunkier, SUV-like road presence.

The Baleno stays true to its hatchback identity with a more conventional, sober silhouette, while the Fronx's raised stance and higher ground clearance give it a crossover look.

Overall, it is the styling that mainly sets them apart rather than the dimensions.

Colour Options

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift Maruti Suzuki Fronx Arctic White Nexa Blue Grandeur Grey Arctic White Splendid Silver Splendid Silver* Opulent Red Grandeur Grey Bluish Black Earthen Brown* Enigmatic Teal Opulent Red* Nexa Blue Bluish Black

*With black roof

The Fronx offers several dual-tone options with a contrasting black roof.

The Baleno offers a new Enigmatic Teal shade, while the Fronx gets a unique-looking Earthen Brown hue.

Dual-tone treatment: The Fronx's dual-tone shades reinforce its crossover positioning, a treatment the Baleno doesn't offer.

Powertrain Options

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Fronx Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 83 PS 70 PS 89 PS 78 PS 100 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 113 Nm 98 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Baleno is offered with only the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a manual or AMT gearbox.

The Fronx gives buyers a choice: It comes with a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol with a proper torque-converter automatic for those who want quicker acceleration.

Mileage favours the Baleno as it comes with the newer three-cylinder engine, which is more fuel-efficient. However, the Fronx with the extra cylinder is better suited for highways, and its K12 engine is a top choice among petrol engines.

City vs Highway usage: If you mainly plan to drive in the city, then the three-cylinder engine of the Baleno will do everything that you need. However, if you travel more on highways, then the four-cylinder engine or the turbo-petrol mill on the Fronx would be the better pick.

Features

Feature Maruti Baleno Maruti Fronx Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ❌ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 9-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Head-up Display ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Clarion 6-speaker Arkamys Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌ ADAS ✅ ❌

The Baleno's facelift is clearly more feature-rich. It now gets Level-2 ADAS with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, none of which the Fronx offers.

It also adds ventilated seats over the Fronx.

Both cars get features like a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

The Fronx counters with practical additions like roof rails and paddle shifters on the automatic.

Both get 6 airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX as standard across the range, so the core safety net is identical even though the Baleno pulls ahead with ADAS.

CarDekho Says

The Baleno has used its 2026 facelift to close the gap with the Fronx and, in several aspects, it offers more. It's the cheaper car, more fuel-efficient, and now comes with ADAS and ventilated seats, features that make a real difference in daily use. For most buyers who want a well-rounded, city-friendly hatchback with the latest safety tech, the Baleno is the smarter package today.

The Fronx still has a clear reason to exist, though. Its SUV-styled stance, higher ground clearance, and the option of a genuine torque-converter automatic paired with a proper turbo-petrol engine give it an edge for buyers who want more visual road presence and stronger performance, even if it costs more and skips ADAS. Moreover, it is one of the last few Maruti cars to still come with the four-cylinder K12 engine, which is an extremely solid petrol engine in this category.

We'd lean towards the Baleno for outright value and updated safety tech, but the Fronx remains the pick if you want SUV looks and better powertrain options.

Other Options You Can Consider Besides Baleno Or Fronx

Hyundai i20: A well-rounded premium hatchback with a feature-rich cabin and multiple engine and transmission choices.

Tata Altroz: Built on a five-star Global NCAP-rated platform, offering solid safety credentials along with a diesel engine option that neither Maruti offers.

Toyota Glanza: Essentially a rebadged Baleno with Toyota's reliability tag and dealer network, appealing to buyers who prioritise long-term ownership peace of mind. It has not been updated yet, so one can expect significant discounts on this model.

Hyundai Exter: A compact SUV with a feature-loaded cabin and a distinctive design, positioned as a direct rival to the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Maruti's own compact SUV, offering more boot space and a bigger footprint than the Fronx for those wanting something larger.

Tata Punch: A sub-4m SUV with a high safety rating and a butch stance, worth considering against the Fronx.