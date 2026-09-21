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    2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx: Will You Pick A Premium Hatchback Over A Crossover?

    The Fronx costs more and looks the part of an SUV, but does the Baleno's feature-packed 2026 update make it the smarter buy?

    Yashein
    Yashein
    Published On Sep 21, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 21, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 21, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Maruti Baleno Vs Maruti Fronx Compared

    Maruti Suzuki sells the Baleno and the Fronx side by side at its Nexa dealerships, and both share the same platform underneath. The Baleno recently received a comprehensive facelift, gaining a longer feature list, while the Fronx continues as Maruti's crossover-styled offering with the option of a punchy turbo-petrol engine.

    In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up against each other, and whether the Fronx's SUV-inspired styling and superior powertrain options justify its higher price over the Baleno.

    Let’s begin: 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh 

    • The Baleno remains the more affordable of the two, undercutting the Fronx by around Rs 86,000 at entry level.

    Maruti Baleno Front Quarter

    • At the top end, the gap widens further, with the top-spec Fronx priced nearly Rs 2 lakh above the Baleno's top variant.

    Maruti Fronx Front Quarter

    Scope for negotiation

    Since the Baleno has just been updated, expect dealerships to be less generous while offering discounts. On the other hand, the older Fronx may offer slightly more room to negotiate.

    Design

    Parameter

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 

    Difference

    Length

    3990 mm

    3995 mm

    +5 mm

    Width

    1745 mm

    1765 mm

    +20 mm

    Height 

    1530 mm 

    1550 mm

    +20 mm

    Wheelbase

    2520 mm

    2520 mm

    No difference
    •  Both cars share an identical wheelbase, so front and rear legroom should feel comparable in both.

    Maruti Baleno Side
    Maruti Fronx Side

    • The Fronx is marginally wider and taller, contributing to its chunkier, SUV-like road presence.

    Maruti Baleno Front
    Maruti Fronx Front

    • The Baleno stays true to its hatchback identity with a more conventional, sober silhouette, while the Fronx's raised stance and higher ground clearance give it a crossover look.

    Maruti Baleno Rear
    Maruti Fronx Rear

    • Overall, it is the styling that mainly sets them apart rather than the dimensions. 

    Colour Options

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 

    Arctic White

    Nexa Blue 

    Grandeur Grey

    Arctic White

    Splendid Silver

    Splendid Silver*

    Opulent Red

    Grandeur Grey

    Bluish Black

    Earthen Brown*

    Enigmatic Teal

    Opulent Red*

    Nexa Blue

    Bluish Black 

    *With black roof

    • The Fronx offers several dual-tone options with a contrasting black roof.

    • The Baleno offers a new Enigmatic Teal shade, while the Fronx gets a unique-looking Earthen Brown hue.

    • Dual-tone treatment: The Fronx's dual-tone shades reinforce its crossover positioning, a treatment the Baleno doesn't offer.

    Powertrain Options

     

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno 

    Maruti Fronx 

    Engine 

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    Power 

    83 PS 

    70 PS  

    89 PS

    78 PS  

    100 PS

    Torque 

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    113 Nm 

    98 Nm

    148 Nm 

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    • The Baleno is offered with only the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a manual or AMT gearbox.

    Maruti Baleno Engine

    • The Fronx gives buyers a choice: It comes with a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol with a proper torque-converter automatic for those who want quicker acceleration.

    Maruti Fronx Engine

    • Mileage favours the Baleno as it comes with the newer three-cylinder engine, which is more fuel-efficient. However, the Fronx with the extra cylinder is better suited for highways, and its K12 engine is a top choice among petrol engines. 

    City vs Highway usage: 

    If you mainly plan to drive in the city, then the three-cylinder engine of the Baleno will do everything that you need. However, if you travel more on highways, then the four-cylinder engine or the turbo-petrol mill on the Fronx would be the better pick. 

    Features

    Feature

    Maruti Baleno 

    Maruti Fronx 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment Setup

    9-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Clarion

    6-speaker Arkamys

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Front centre armrest

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • The Baleno's facelift is clearly more feature-rich. It now gets Level-2 ADAS with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, none of which the Fronx offers.

    Maruti Baleno ADAS Camera

    • It also adds ventilated seats over the Fronx.

    Maruti Baleno Ventilated Seats

    • Both cars get features like a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

    Maruti Fronx 360-degree Camera

    • The Fronx counters with practical additions like roof rails and paddle shifters on the automatic. 

    Maruti Fronx Front

    • Both get 6 airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX as standard across the range, so the core safety net is identical even though the Baleno pulls ahead with ADAS.

    CarDekho Says

    The Baleno has used its 2026 facelift to close the gap with the Fronx and, in several aspects, it offers more. It's the cheaper car, more fuel-efficient, and now comes with ADAS and ventilated seats, features that make a real difference in daily use. For most buyers who want a well-rounded, city-friendly hatchback with the latest safety tech, the Baleno is the smarter package today.

     Maruti Baleno Rear Quarter

    The Fronx still has a clear reason to exist, though. Its SUV-styled stance, higher ground clearance, and the option of a genuine torque-converter automatic paired with a proper turbo-petrol engine give it an edge for buyers who want more visual road presence and stronger performance, even if it costs more and skips ADAS. Moreover, it is one of the last few Maruti cars to still come with the four-cylinder K12 engine, which is an extremely solid petrol engine in this category. 

     Maruti Fronx Rear Quarter

    We'd lean towards the Baleno for outright value and updated safety tech, but the Fronx remains the pick if you want SUV looks and better powertrain options. 

    Other Options You Can Consider Besides Baleno Or Fronx

    Hyundai i20: A well-rounded premium hatchback with a feature-rich cabin and multiple engine and transmission choices.

    Tata Altroz: Built on a five-star Global NCAP-rated platform, offering solid safety credentials along with a diesel engine option that neither Maruti offers.

     Toyota Glanza: Essentially a rebadged Baleno with Toyota's reliability tag and dealer network, appealing to buyers who prioritise long-term ownership peace of mind. It has not been updated yet, so one can expect significant discounts on this model.

     Hyundai Exter: A compact SUV with a feature-loaded cabin and a distinctive design, positioned as a direct rival to the Fronx.

     Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Maruti's own compact SUV, offering more boot space and a bigger footprint than the Fronx for those wanting something larger.

     Tata Punch: A sub-4m SUV with a high safety rating and a butch stance, worth considering against the Fronx.

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    2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx: Will You Pick A Premium Hatchback Over A Crossover?
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