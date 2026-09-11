2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Sigma Variant Explained! Is The Base Model Still Bare Bones?

After the launch of the updated Maruti Baleno facelift, many people will be interested in buying lower variants of this new Maruti, as it adds more flexibility to customise the car as per your choice, and nowadays Maruti also offers a lot of required features on its lower trims.

So, let’s have a look at the updated Baleno’s entry-point variant of it:

Design

Looking at the front, the Sigma trim offers blacked-out elements upfront such as the new three-slat grille, redesigned bumpers with space for adding fog lamps, sleek-looking halogen projector headlamps, and the Maruti logo, which has now, in this update, shifted over the bonnet.

In the profile, it offers a blacked-out B-pillar, black door handles, manually adjustable ORVMs with a black cover, a shark fin antenna, a new chrome insert over the front fender, and 15-inch steel wheels with stylish wheel covers.

At the rear, the Sigma variant is offered with LED C-shaped taillamps, high mount stop lamp, and the Maruti logo at the centre of the boot.

Overall, the Sigma variant, in design terms, does not make you feel like a bare-bones variant.

Colour Options

The Sigma trim is available in Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, and Arctic White. If you want to know more about which colours are available in each variant, check out the variant-wise colours for the Baleno.

Interior

Step inside the Baleno Sigma variant, and you get a dual-tone blue and grey cabin theme, aluminium inserts over the dashboard, an analogue speedometer and small MID, blank space to add an infotainment system of choice, and a manual IRVM.

The seats also have fabric upholstery and look comfortable as well. But a very good feature it offers is adjustable headrests for all 5 passengers, which is good in safety terms.

Features & Safety

The Sigma trim is not entirely bare-bones as it features all four power windows, driver-side auto up/down with anti-pinch, manual climate controls, shark-fin antenna, and blank space to equip your choice of infotainment system. For having an infotainment system, you will have to go for the one above the Delta variant, which offers Maruti's7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system.

In terms of safety, Maruti has levelled up its standards by providing 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, three-point seat belts with reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors. While the higher variants onwards, you even get a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Baleno facelift in the Sigma trim offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 23.80 kmpl

*MT- Manual Transmission

For a CNG powertrain, you will have to go for the Delta variant, where it is available.

Price & Rivals

The Baleno Sigma variant is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is more than the pre-facelift model. It rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Other than the premium hatchback category, it also competes with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, and the Maruti Swift, in terms of a similar price bracket.

CarDekho Says..

The Baleno Sigma variant offers basic equipment at this price point, with features like all-four power windows, digital display climate controls, a nice aluminium finish over the dashboard, which uplifts the sense of premiumness of the cabin, and a fuel-efficient 1.2-litre petrol engine as well.

If you are looking to buy a premium hatchback on a budget, the Sigma variant will probably be the model you can consider.