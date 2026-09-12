All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Maruti Baleno Zeta Variant Explained: The True All-rounder!

    The Zeta variant hits the sweet spot between price and features

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 12, 2026 17:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 12, 2026 17:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 12, 2026 17:00 IST
    10.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Maruti launched the 2026 Baleno facelift last week, and in typical Maruti fashion, the changes were few but meaningful. One of these changes includes a new variant lineup, consisting of five trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O). 

    Out of these, traditionally, the Zeta variant has always appealed to family buyers given its value-for-money pricing with all the necessary features, and premium looks as well. In this story, we are going to examine this trim in detail and see if it still retains its balanced proposition:

    Price

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    Baleno Zeta

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 8.5 lakh

    Rs 8.92 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom

    The 2026 Baleno Zeta is available with all the powertrain combinations, with prices ranging between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Exterior

    One of the changes in the new Baleno has come in the form of a tweaked fascia, with a larger grille and a sharper bumper. The Zeta variant too gets both these details, although there’s only one chrome strip on the grille, and the fog lamp slots have been left blank. One upgrade compared to lower variants, though, is the addition of LED headlamps with DRLs that give it a premium touch.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    In profile too, it receives noticeable upgrades with silver 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles and chrome windowline accents marking their presence. It still has the curvy roofline that has become an integral part of the hatchback’s design. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    From this trim onwards, the rear-end styling of the Baleno adds a rear wiper and washer and a chrome tailgate accent that keeps it in-line with higher variants. You still get the chunky bumper, a roof spoiler and ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps defining its profile.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Colour Options

    In terms of the colour options on offer, the newly introduced Enigmatic Teal shade can be had on the Zeta variant, alongside six other shades. You can view all of them, including their variant-wise split, in this story.

    Interior

    The cabin experience of the Baleno Zeta improves significantly compared to the one-lower Delta variant. The swooping dashboard design with the aluminium insert and three-spoke steering wheel remains the same. The black and blue interior theme also stays consistent.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    However, what has changed is a larger touchscreen with gloss black bezels that looks rich, compared to the matte black finish in lower variants. You also have telescopic steering adjustment, a new climate control panel, front footwell illumination and a coloured TFT MID (Multi-information Display) replacing the monochrome unit in lower trims.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Features & Safety

    Equipment-wise too, the Baleno Zeta adds some significant features like a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, connected car tech, push-button start/stop, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-speaker (4-speaker + 2 tweeters) ARKAMYS surround sound system and even a wireless phone charger; a feature usually reserved for top variants only. You can check out the entire variant-wise feature lineup here.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Safety-wise, this variant adds a rear-view camera to the package. It also gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Level 2 ADAS…

    …is not offered on the Baleno Zeta, and you will have to upgrade to the top-most Alpha (O) trim only for the advanced safety suite. Check out the top variant in detail here.

    Powertrain Options

    This variant of the 2026 Baleno is available with all the powertrain options offered with the hatchback. Here are their detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque 

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Rivals

    The Maruti Baleno goes up against the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz. It can also be compared to crossovers like the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx in its price range.

    CarDekho Says…

    The 2026 Baleno’s Zeta variant comes across as a sensible and balanced package, delivering a superb balance between affordability and a premium feel. Given this well-rounded nature, we feel this may once again turn out to be the most popular pick of the Baleno lineup for most buyers.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Zeta

    Do you feel the Zeta variant offers the most value-for-money in the Baleno lineup? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    1 comment
    1
    V
    vishwas
    Sep 12, 2026, 11:55:32 PM

    Is it petrol and cng with AMT

      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Car News

      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending Hatchback Cars

      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2026 Maruti Baleno Zeta Variant Explained: The True All-rounder!
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      AI Expert

      Simplify your car search

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience