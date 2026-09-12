2026 Maruti Baleno Zeta Variant Explained: The True All-rounder!

Maruti launched the 2026 Baleno facelift last week, and in typical Maruti fashion, the changes were few but meaningful. One of these changes includes a new variant lineup, consisting of five trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O).

Out of these, traditionally, the Zeta variant has always appealed to family buyers given its value-for-money pricing with all the necessary features, and premium looks as well. In this story, we are going to examine this trim in detail and see if it still retains its balanced proposition:

Price

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT Baleno Zeta Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.5 lakh Rs 8.92 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

The 2026 Baleno Zeta is available with all the powertrain combinations, with prices ranging between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior

One of the changes in the new Baleno has come in the form of a tweaked fascia, with a larger grille and a sharper bumper. The Zeta variant too gets both these details, although there’s only one chrome strip on the grille, and the fog lamp slots have been left blank. One upgrade compared to lower variants, though, is the addition of LED headlamps with DRLs that give it a premium touch.

In profile too, it receives noticeable upgrades with silver 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles and chrome windowline accents marking their presence. It still has the curvy roofline that has become an integral part of the hatchback’s design.

From this trim onwards, the rear-end styling of the Baleno adds a rear wiper and washer and a chrome tailgate accent that keeps it in-line with higher variants. You still get the chunky bumper, a roof spoiler and ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps defining its profile.

Colour Options

In terms of the colour options on offer, the newly introduced Enigmatic Teal shade can be had on the Zeta variant, alongside six other shades. You can view all of them, including their variant-wise split, in this story.

Interior

The cabin experience of the Baleno Zeta improves significantly compared to the one-lower Delta variant. The swooping dashboard design with the aluminium insert and three-spoke steering wheel remains the same. The black and blue interior theme also stays consistent.

However, what has changed is a larger touchscreen with gloss black bezels that looks rich, compared to the matte black finish in lower variants. You also have telescopic steering adjustment, a new climate control panel, front footwell illumination and a coloured TFT MID (Multi-information Display) replacing the monochrome unit in lower trims.

Features & Safety

Equipment-wise too, the Baleno Zeta adds some significant features like a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, connected car tech, push-button start/stop, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-speaker (4-speaker + 2 tweeters) ARKAMYS surround sound system and even a wireless phone charger; a feature usually reserved for top variants only. You can check out the entire variant-wise feature lineup here.

Safety-wise, this variant adds a rear-view camera to the package. It also gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Level 2 ADAS… …is not offered on the Baleno Zeta, and you will have to upgrade to the top-most Alpha (O) trim only for the advanced safety suite. Check out the top variant in detail here.

Powertrain Options

This variant of the 2026 Baleno is available with all the powertrain options offered with the hatchback. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Maruti Baleno goes up against the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz. It can also be compared to crossovers like the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx in its price range.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Baleno’s Zeta variant comes across as a sensible and balanced package, delivering a superb balance between affordability and a premium feel. Given this well-rounded nature, we feel this may once again turn out to be the most popular pick of the Baleno lineup for most buyers.

Do you feel the Zeta variant offers the most value-for-money in the Baleno lineup? Let us know in the comments below!