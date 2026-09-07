2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Variants Explained: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Or Alpha Optional, Which One Should You Buy?

The much-anticipated 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift has been launched in India at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and among other changes, the hatchback also gets a revised variant lineup, named Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and the newly introduced Alpha(O). In this story, we take a look at how each one is equipped, and which one suits you best:

Exterior

Feature Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) Projector headlamps ✅ (Halogen) ✅(Halogen) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) ✅(LED LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front grille Unpainted Unpainted with chrome Unpainted with chrome Unpainted with chrome Gloss black with chrome Fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(LED) ✅(LED) Door handles Unpainted Body-coloured Chrome Chrome Chrome Wheels 15-inch steel with cover 15-inch steel with cover 16-inch silver alloys 16-inch dual-tone alloys 16-inch dual-tone alloys Body-coloured ORVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fender chrome insert ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tailgate chrome garnish ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Some premium design elements in the Baleno are available right from the base Sigma variant, such as LED taillamps, projector halogen headlamps and a chrome fender garnish. However, a few touches remain unpainted, which give it a basic look.

The design starts looking complete from the Zeta trim onwards, which gets alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs and chrome door handles.

Except for dual-tone alloys and LED fog lamps, there’s not much difference between the top-spec Alpha and Alpha(O) and the mid-spec Zeta variants.

Interior

Feature Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) Twin-pod analogue instrument cluster ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Multi-information display ✅ (Monochrome) ✅(Monochrome) ✅(TFT Colour) ✅(TFT Colour) ✅(TFT Colour) Adjustable steering wheel ✅(Tilt) ✅(Tilt) ✅(Tilt and telescopic) ✅(Tilt and telescopic) ✅(Tilt and telescopic) Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ UV-cut window glasses ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parcel tray ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As you would expect, the base Sigma variant only provides the essentials, but you do get adjustable headrests, a monochrome MID and split-folding rear seats.

Not much has changed in the top-end trims, and you get a fairly premium feel with leatherette steering wheel wrap, a black and blue cabin theme and silver inserts on the dashboard.

Infotainment

Feature Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ ✅(7-inch) ✅(9-inch) ✅(9-inch) ✅(9-inch) Sound system ❌ ✅(6-speaker) ✅(6-speaker ARKAMYS) ✅(6-speaker Clarion) ✅(6-speaker Clarion) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅(Wireless) ✅(Wireless) ✅(Wireless) ✅(Wireless) Steering-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Voice assistant ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car technology ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base Sigma variant does not feature an infotainment system, and you will have to look at buying it in the aftermarket or as an accessory.

From Delta trim onwards, you get a rounded package with a touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system and even wireless smartphone connectivity.

For the new Clarion-branded audio setup, you will have to opt for the top-spec Alpha or Alpha(O) trims.

Comfort And Convenience

Feature Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) Climate control ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Automatic) ✅(Automatic) ✅(Automatic) Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-folding ORVMs ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Head-up display ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅(With cooling function) ✅(With cooling function) ✅(With cooling function) Rear USB charging ports ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Central locking with keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power windows ✅(One-touch up/down for driver) ✅(One-touch up/down for driver) ✅(One-touch up/down for driver) ✅(One-touch up/down for driver) ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

If you want more than just the basics, opt for the Zeta variant and above.

The top-end variants now feel more complete with the equipment, such as a wireless charger, head-up display and ventilated front seats.

Safety

Feature Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Level 2 with 16 functions) Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ❌ ✅(Rear only) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The standard safety suite of the Baleno remains quite strong with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, three-point seatbelts with reminders and hill hold assist.

To take full advantage of the new features in this department, opt for the Alpha(O) trim with its first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS and TPMS.

The Baleno’s pre-facelift version had scored 4-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and you can expect a similar safety score for the facelift too.

Powertrain Options

The biggest change in this update comes under the hood, where the older K-series petrol engine has been swapped for the newer Z-series unit from the Swift. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain split, check out this guide.

CarDekho Says…

It’s no surprise that Maruti has stacked the new Baleno’s variants in a way that caters to every kind of buyer in the market. If you want the necessary safety equipment, a frugal powertrain and just the basics, the Sigma trim stands out as a great buy. The Delta and Zeta trims can be ideal for first-time car buyers, while we would suggest going for the Alpha (O) variant for the ADAS suite if you drive a lot on the highways.

Which variant of the 2026 Baleno are you picking? Let us know in the comments below!