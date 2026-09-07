2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Variants Explained: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Or Alpha Optional, Which One Should You Buy?
In typical Maruti fashion, the features are well-spread across all variants
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The much-anticipated 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift has been launched in India at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and among other changes, the hatchback also gets a revised variant lineup, named Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and the newly introduced Alpha(O). In this story, we take a look at how each one is equipped, and which one suits you best:
Exterior
|
Feature
|
Sigma
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Delta
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Zeta
|
Alpha
|
Alpha(O)
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Projector headlamps
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✅ (Halogen)
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✅(Halogen)
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✅(LED)
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✅(LED)
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✅(LED
|
LED DRLs
|
❌
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❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Front grille
|
Unpainted
|
Unpainted with chrome
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Unpainted with chrome
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Unpainted with chrome
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Gloss black with chrome
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Fog lamps
|
❌
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❌
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❌
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✅(LED)
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✅(LED)
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Door handles
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Unpainted
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Body-coloured
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Chrome
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Chrome
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Chrome
|
Wheels
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15-inch steel with cover
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15-inch steel with cover
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16-inch silver alloys
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16-inch dual-tone alloys
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16-inch dual-tone alloys
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Body-coloured ORVM
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❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Sharkfin antenna
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✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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✅
|
ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Fender chrome insert
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
|
Roof spoiler
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Tailgate chrome garnish
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
LED taillamps
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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Some premium design elements in the Baleno are available right from the base Sigma variant, such as LED taillamps, projector halogen headlamps and a chrome fender garnish. However, a few touches remain unpainted, which give it a basic look.
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The design starts looking complete from the Zeta trim onwards, which gets alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs and chrome door handles.
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Except for dual-tone alloys and LED fog lamps, there’s not much difference between the top-spec Alpha and Alpha(O) and the mid-spec Zeta variants.
Interior
|
Feature
|
Sigma
|
Delta
|
Zeta
|
Alpha
|
Alpha(O)
|
Twin-pod analogue instrument cluster
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Multi-information display
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✅ (Monochrome)
|
✅(Monochrome)
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✅(TFT Colour)
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✅(TFT Colour)
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✅(TFT Colour)
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Adjustable steering wheel
|
✅(Tilt)
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✅(Tilt)
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✅(Tilt and telescopic)
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✅(Tilt and telescopic)
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✅(Tilt and telescopic)
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Seat upholstery
|
Fabric
|
Fabric
|
Fabric
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Leatherette
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Leatherette
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Leatherette steering wheel
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
|
Adjustable headrests
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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Front centre armrest
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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✅
|
UV-cut window glasses
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
60:40 split-folding rear seats
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Parcel tray
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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As you would expect, the base Sigma variant only provides the essentials, but you do get adjustable headrests, a monochrome MID and split-folding rear seats.
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Not much has changed in the top-end trims, and you get a fairly premium feel with leatherette steering wheel wrap, a black and blue cabin theme and silver inserts on the dashboard.
Infotainment
|
Feature
|
Sigma
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Delta
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Zeta
|
Alpha
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Alpha(O)
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Touchscreen infotainment system
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❌
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✅(7-inch)
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✅(9-inch)
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✅(9-inch)
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✅(9-inch)
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Sound system
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❌
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✅(6-speaker)
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✅(6-speaker ARKAMYS)
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✅(6-speaker Clarion)
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✅(6-speaker Clarion)
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Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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❌
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✅(Wireless)
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✅(Wireless)
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✅(Wireless)
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✅(Wireless)
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Steering-mounted controls
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Voice assistant
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Connected car technology
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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The base Sigma variant does not feature an infotainment system, and you will have to look at buying it in the aftermarket or as an accessory.
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From Delta trim onwards, you get a rounded package with a touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system and even wireless smartphone connectivity.
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For the new Clarion-branded audio setup, you will have to opt for the top-spec Alpha or Alpha(O) trims.
Comfort And Convenience
|
Feature
|
Sigma
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Delta
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Zeta
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Alpha
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Alpha(O)
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Climate control
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✅(Manual)
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✅(Manual)
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✅(Automatic)
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✅(Automatic)
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✅(Automatic)
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Push-button start/stop
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
|
❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Auto-folding ORVMs
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable driver seat
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Cruise control
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅(Adaptive)
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Head-up display
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❌
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❌
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❌
|
✅
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✅
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Wireless phone charger
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❌
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❌
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✅(With cooling function)
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✅(With cooling function)
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✅(With cooling function)
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Rear USB charging ports
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Central locking with keyless entry
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear AC vents
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Power windows
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✅(One-touch up/down for driver)
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✅(One-touch up/down for driver)
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✅(One-touch up/down for driver)
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✅(One-touch up/down for driver)
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✅(One-touch up/down for driver)
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If you want more than just the basics, opt for the Zeta variant and above.
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The top-end variants now feel more complete with the equipment, such as a wireless charger, head-up display and ventilated front seats.
Safety
|
Feature
|
Sigma
|
Delta
|
Zeta
|
Alpha
|
Alpha(O)
|
6 airbags
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅(Level 2 with 16 functions)
|
Electronic stability control (ESC)
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Hill hold assist (HHA)
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Rear parking sensors
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Parking Camera
|
❌
|
❌
|
✅(Rear only)
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✅(360-degree)
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✅(360-degree)
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
3-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
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✅
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✅
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The standard safety suite of the Baleno remains quite strong with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, three-point seatbelts with reminders and hill hold assist.
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To take full advantage of the new features in this department, opt for the Alpha(O) trim with its first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS and TPMS.
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The Baleno’s pre-facelift version had scored 4-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and you can expect a similar safety score for the facelift too.
Powertrain Options
The biggest change in this update comes under the hood, where the older K-series petrol engine has been swapped for the newer Z-series unit from the Swift. Here are its detailed specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)
|
23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)
|
33.61 km/kg
MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission
To know more about the variant-wise powertrain split, check out this guide.
CarDekho Says…
It’s no surprise that Maruti has stacked the new Baleno’s variants in a way that caters to every kind of buyer in the market. If you want the necessary safety equipment, a frugal powertrain and just the basics, the Sigma trim stands out as a great buy. The Delta and Zeta trims can be ideal for first-time car buyers, while we would suggest going for the Alpha (O) variant for the ADAS suite if you drive a lot on the highways.
Which variant of the 2026 Baleno are you picking? Let us know in the comments below!
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