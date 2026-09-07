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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Variants Explained: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Or Alpha Optional, Which One Should You Buy?

    In typical Maruti fashion, the features are well-spread across all variants

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 07, 2026 13:52 IST
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    Published OnSep 07, 2026 13:52 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 07, 2026 13:52 IST
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    Maruti Baleno Facelift Variant-wise Features

    The much-anticipated 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift has been launched in India at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and among other changes, the hatchback also gets a revised variant lineup, named Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and the newly introduced Alpha(O). In this story, we take a look at how each one is equipped, and which one suits you best:

    Exterior

    Feature

    Sigma

    Delta

    Zeta

    Alpha

    Alpha(O)

    Projector headlamps

    ✅ (Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen) 

    ✅(LED) 

    ✅(LED) 

    ✅(LED 

    LED DRLs

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Front grille

    Unpainted

    Unpainted with chrome

    Unpainted with chrome

    Unpainted with chrome

    Gloss black with chrome

    Fog lamps

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED) 

    Door handles

    Unpainted

    Body-coloured

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Wheels

    15-inch steel with cover

    15-inch steel with cover

    16-inch silver alloys

    16-inch dual-tone alloys

    16-inch dual-tone alloys

    Body-coloured ORVM

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Sharkfin antenna

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Fender chrome insert

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Roof spoiler

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Tailgate chrome garnish

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED taillamps

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    • Some premium design elements in the Baleno are available right from the base Sigma variant, such as LED taillamps, projector halogen headlamps and a chrome fender garnish. However, a few touches remain unpainted, which give it a basic look.

    • The design starts looking complete from the Zeta trim onwards, which gets alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs and chrome door handles.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • Except for dual-tone alloys and LED fog lamps, there’s not much difference between the top-spec Alpha and Alpha(O) and the mid-spec Zeta variants.

    Interior

    Feature

    Sigma

    Delta

    Zeta

    Alpha

    Alpha(O)

    Twin-pod analogue instrument cluster

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Multi-information display

    ✅ (Monochrome)

    ✅(Monochrome) 

    ✅(TFT Colour) 

    ✅(TFT Colour)

    ✅(TFT Colour)

    Adjustable steering wheel

    ✅(Tilt)

    ✅(Tilt)

    ✅(Tilt and telescopic)

    ✅(Tilt and telescopic)

    ✅(Tilt and telescopic)

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette steering wheel

    Adjustable headrests

    Front centre armrest

    UV-cut window glasses

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Parcel tray

    • As you would expect, the base Sigma variant only provides the essentials, but you do get adjustable headrests, a monochrome MID and split-folding rear seats.

    • Not much has changed in the top-end trims, and you get a fairly premium feel with leatherette steering wheel wrap, a black and blue cabin theme and silver inserts on the dashboard.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Infotainment

    Feature

    Sigma

    Delta

    Zeta

    Alpha

    Alpha(O)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅(7-inch)

    ✅(9-inch)

    ✅(9-inch)

    ✅(9-inch)

    Sound system

    ✅(6-speaker) 

    ✅(6-speaker ARKAMYS)

    ✅(6-speaker Clarion)

    ✅(6-speaker Clarion)

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(Wireless)

    ✅(Wireless)

    ✅(Wireless)

    ✅(Wireless)

    Steering-mounted controls

    Voice assistant

    Connected car technology

    • The base Sigma variant does not feature an infotainment system, and you will have to look at buying it in the aftermarket or as an accessory.

    • From Delta trim onwards, you get a rounded package with a touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system and even wireless smartphone connectivity.

    • For the new Clarion-branded audio setup, you will have to opt for the top-spec Alpha or Alpha(O) trims.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Sigma

    Delta

    Zeta

    Alpha

    Alpha(O)

    Climate control

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Automatic)

    ✅(Automatic)

    ✅(Automatic)

    Push-button start/stop

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Head-up display

    Wireless phone charger

    ✅(With cooling function)

    ✅(With cooling function)

    ✅(With cooling function)

    Rear USB charging ports

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Central locking with keyless entry

    Rear AC vents

    Power windows

    ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

    ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

    ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

    ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

    ✅(One-touch up/down for driver)

    • If you want more than just the basics, opt for the Zeta variant and above.

    • The top-end variants now feel more complete with the equipment, such as a wireless charger, head-up display and ventilated front seats.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Safety

    Feature

    Sigma

    Delta

    Zeta

    Alpha

    Alpha(O)

    6 airbags

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level 2 with 16 functions)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold assist (HHA)

    Rear parking sensors

    Parking Camera

    ✅(Rear only)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    3-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    • The standard safety suite of the Baleno remains quite strong with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, three-point seatbelts with reminders and hill hold assist.

    • To take full advantage of the new features in this department, opt for the Alpha(O) trim with its first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS and TPMS.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Powertrain Options

    The biggest change in this update comes under the hood, where the older K-series petrol engine has been swapped for the newer Z-series unit from the Swift. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain split, check out this guide.

    CarDekho Says…

    It’s no surprise that Maruti has stacked the new Baleno’s variants in a way that caters to every kind of buyer in the market. If you want the necessary safety equipment, a frugal powertrain and just the basics, the Sigma trim stands out as a great buy. The Delta and Zeta trims can be ideal for first-time car buyers, while we would suggest going for the Alpha (O) variant for the ADAS suite if you drive a lot on the highways.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Which variant of the 2026 Baleno are you picking? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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