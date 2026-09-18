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    2026 Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched; Optional Variants Now Get More Features!

    Enthusiasts would be glad to know that the turbo-petrol powertrain is also a lot more affordable now

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 18, 2026 14:23 IST
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    Published OnSep 18, 2026 14:19 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 18, 2026 14:23 IST
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    Tata Sierra Legend Series

    Tata’s Sierra was the biggest launch of last year, when it debuted with its retro-cool looks, massive cabin and futuristic features that have truly made its mark in the compact SUV segment. However, to improve its value proposition even further, Tata Cars has given it a major update today by launching the Legend series, which is essentially a variant line-up that adds a few features over the standard trims. 

    The refreshed lineup now offers a better value-for-money proposition and a lower entry point into the turbo-petrol powertrain. Here is all you need to know about the changes:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Price & Variants

    Before we get to the changes, here is the detailed pricing for the newly-introduced Legend series:

    Variant

    NA Petrol

    Turbo-petrol

    Diesel

    MT

    DCT

    AT

    MT

    AT

    Smart Plus L

    Rs 11.99 lakh

    -

    -

    Rs 13.49 lakh

    -

    Pure L

    Rs 13.79 lakh

    Rs 14.99 lakh

    -

    Rs 15.24 lakh

    -

    Pure L(O)

    Rs 14.29 lakh

    Rs 15.59 lakh

    -

    Rs 15.74 lakh

    Rs 16.99 lakh

    Pure Plus L

    Rs 14.99 lakh

    Rs 16.29 lakh

    -

    Rs 16.44 lakh

    Rs 17.74 lakh

    Adventure Plus L

    Rs 16.99 lakh

    Rs 18.29 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 18.19 lakh

    Rs 19.49 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom

    • Prices for the base Smart Plus L variant start at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an increase of Rs 50,000 compared to the Smart Plus variant it is based on.

    • The top-spec Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims remain unchanged in terms of pricing, or their specifications since these are not covered under the Legend series updates.

    What Has Changed?

    Essentially, this update adds optional variants based on the current trims, which brings more features. Here are the feature additions in each variant, compared to their corresponding standard trims, under the Legend series:

    Smart Plus L

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette doorpads and armrest

    • Steering-mounted audio controls

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

    The base variant Smart Plus variant now gets the Smart Plus L, which adds a few comfort and convenience features. Looks also improve with wheel covers added for the 17-inch steel wheels.

    Pure L

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Rear wiper with washer

    The Pure L trim looks more upmarket than the standard Pure trim it is based on, with the addition of alloy wheels. A rear wiper with washer also adds a degree of safety to the package.

    Tata Sierra Legend Series

    Pure L (O)

    • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

    • Auto headlamps

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    The Pure L (O) variant itself is a new addition, sitting between the Pure L and Pure Plus L trims. It adds a few feel-good features like the ever-popular panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers over the Pure L variant.

    Tata Sierra Legend Series

    Pure Plus L

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Thigh support extension

    • Boss mode

    The mid-spec Pure Plus L variant replaces the Pure Plus trim, and mainly adds comfort features over the outgoing Pure Plus trim.

    Tata Sierra Legend Series

    Adventure Plus L

    •  Wireless charger

    With the Legend series, Tata has added the Adventure Plus L variant above the standard Adventure Plus, which sees only one notable upgrade in the form of a wireless phone charger.

    Note:

    The top-end Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims remain unchanged, as they are not part of the Legend series updates.

    Besides these new features, all the trims stay identical to comparable variants of the standard range.

    Powertrains

    While the Sierra’s powertrain options remain unchanged, some updates have been made to its variant-wise matrix. A key change here, is the turbo-petrol powertrain which is now a lot more accessible, being available from the Adventure trim onwards. Here are the detailed specifications of the Sierra:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT)/ 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Tata Sierra Legend Series

    Rivals

    The Tata Sierra competes in a crowded segment with rivals such as the Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and Toyota Hyryder.

    CarDekho Says…

    Tata Cars is known to offer a very wide range of variants and versatility amongst its product range. With the Legend series, the Sierra’s already comprehensive range just becomes even wider, that will certainly help buyers looking for a few features from the next variant, but don’t want to go all out. However, this also means that with ten trims, and five powertrains on offer, there will be a lot more confusion too. In the end, we suggest checking out the variants in detail, and ask CarDekho AI for any queries that you may have. Also, do not forget to take a comprehensive test drive of the SUV before signing on the dotted line.

    Tata Sierra Legend

    What do you think of the new Sierra Legend series? Let us know in the comments below!

    All images are of Pure Plus L trim for representation

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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