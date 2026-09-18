2026 Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched; Optional Variants Now Get More Features!
Enthusiasts would be glad to know that the turbo-petrol powertrain is also a lot more affordable now
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Tata’s Sierra was the biggest launch of last year, when it debuted with its retro-cool looks, massive cabin and futuristic features that have truly made its mark in the compact SUV segment. However, to improve its value proposition even further, Tata Cars has given it a major update today by launching the Legend series, which is essentially a variant line-up that adds a few features over the standard trims.
The refreshed lineup now offers a better value-for-money proposition and a lower entry point into the turbo-petrol powertrain. Here is all you need to know about the changes:
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Price & Variants
Before we get to the changes, here is the detailed pricing for the newly-introduced Legend series:
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Variant
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NA Petrol
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Turbo-petrol
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Diesel
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MT
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DCT
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AT
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MT
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AT
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Smart Plus L
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Rs 11.99 lakh
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Rs 13.49 lakh
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Pure L
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Rs 13.79 lakh
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Rs 14.99 lakh
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Rs 15.24 lakh
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Pure L(O)
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Rs 14.29 lakh
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Rs 15.59 lakh
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Rs 15.74 lakh
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Rs 16.99 lakh
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Pure Plus L
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Rs 14.99 lakh
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Rs 16.29 lakh
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Rs 16.44 lakh
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Rs 17.74 lakh
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Adventure Plus L
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Rs 16.99 lakh
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Rs 18.29 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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Rs 18.19 lakh
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Rs 19.49 lakh
All prices ex-showroom
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Prices for the base Smart Plus L variant start at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an increase of Rs 50,000 compared to the Smart Plus variant it is based on.
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The top-spec Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims remain unchanged in terms of pricing, or their specifications since these are not covered under the Legend series updates.
What Has Changed?
Essentially, this update adds optional variants based on the current trims, which brings more features. Here are the feature additions in each variant, compared to their corresponding standard trims, under the Legend series:
Smart Plus L
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Leatherette seat upholstery
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Leatherette doorpads and armrest
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Steering-mounted audio controls
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Auto-folding ORVMs
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17-inch steel wheels with covers
The base variant Smart Plus variant now gets the Smart Plus L, which adds a few comfort and convenience features. Looks also improve with wheel covers added for the 17-inch steel wheels.
Pure L
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17-inch alloy wheels
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Rear wiper with washer
The Pure L trim looks more upmarket than the standard Pure trim it is based on, with the addition of alloy wheels. A rear wiper with washer also adds a degree of safety to the package.
Pure L (O)
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Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
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Auto headlamps
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Rain-sensing wipers
The Pure L (O) variant itself is a new addition, sitting between the Pure L and Pure Plus L trims. It adds a few feel-good features like the ever-popular panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers over the Pure L variant.
Pure Plus L
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6-way power-adjustable driver seat
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Ventilated front seats
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Thigh support extension
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Boss mode
The mid-spec Pure Plus L variant replaces the Pure Plus trim, and mainly adds comfort features over the outgoing Pure Plus trim.
Adventure Plus L
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Wireless charger
With the Legend series, Tata has added the Adventure Plus L variant above the standard Adventure Plus, which sees only one notable upgrade in the form of a wireless phone charger.
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Note:
The top-end Accomplished and Accomplished Plus trims remain unchanged, as they are not part of the Legend series updates.
Besides these new features, all the trims stay identical to comparable variants of the standard range.
Powertrains
While the Sierra’s powertrain options remain unchanged, some updates have been made to its variant-wise matrix. A key change here, is the turbo-petrol powertrain which is now a lot more accessible, being available from the Adventure trim onwards. Here are the detailed specifications of the Sierra:
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre turbo-petrol
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1.5-litre diesel
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Power
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106 PS
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160 PS
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118 PS
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Torque
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145 Nm
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255 Nm
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260 Nm (MT)/ 280 Nm (AT)
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/7-speed DCT
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6-speed AT
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
Rivals
The Tata Sierra competes in a crowded segment with rivals such as the Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and Toyota Hyryder.
CarDekho Says…
Tata Cars is known to offer a very wide range of variants and versatility amongst its product range. With the Legend series, the Sierra’s already comprehensive range just becomes even wider, that will certainly help buyers looking for a few features from the next variant, but don’t want to go all out. However, this also means that with ten trims, and five powertrains on offer, there will be a lot more confusion too. In the end, we suggest checking out the variants in detail, and ask CarDekho AI for any queries that you may have. Also, do not forget to take a comprehensive test drive of the SUV before signing on the dotted line.
What do you think of the new Sierra Legend series? Let us know in the comments below!
All images are of Pure Plus L trim for representation