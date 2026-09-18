All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Finally Introduces AMT With CNG In Baleno, Swift & Dzire!

    Low running costs and the convenience of an automatic sounds like music to the Indian middle class.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 18, 2026 23:58 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 18, 2026 21:48 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 18, 2026 23:58 IST
    452 Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS

    With rising fuel costs and decreasing fuel economy in petrol cars, alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) are growing in popularity. This demand has prompted Maruti to extend CNG variants to the AMT powertrains of the Baleno, Swift and Dzire S-CNG.

    Till now, CNG was reserved only for the manual transmission variants. That is changing to make CNG more democratised for people looking for low running costs with the convenience of petrol. 

    Full variant-wise pricing of the new variants is yet to be announced. However, the starting price of each model is as follows:

    Price

    Baleno

    The Baleno S-CNG AMT is available from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards:

    Model

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS)
    Price

    Rs 8.32 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS

    • For new drivers who just bought a Baleno, the appeal of getting a CNG variant is now even more given the convenience of the AMT, which will be a boon in the city.

    • The Baleno has a claimed efficiency of 34.47 km/kg

    Swift

    The Swift S-CNG with AMT is available from Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards: 

    Model

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS)
    Price

    Rs 7.92 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS

    • First-time buyers and new drivers will definitely appreciate the option of CNG with an AMT transmission. For many who travel in the city, the Swift can also be a great option.

    • The Swift has a claimed effiency of 35.34 km/kg.

    Dzire

    The Dzire S-CNG with AMT is available from Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Detailed pricing is as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS)
    Price

    Rs 8.53 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India.

    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS

    • The new powertrain option will help fleet operators with an easier-to-drive Dzire while keeping running costs low. 

    • The Dzire has a claimed efficiency of 36.47 km/kg.

    Powertrain 

    The three cars come with identical powertrains under the bonnet. This includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS
    2026 Maruti Baleno, Swift, Dzire CNG AGS

    Powertrain specifications are as follows: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission 

    CarDekho Says…

    The rising popularity of CNG has now pushed manufacturers to provide CNG options as much as possible. Until now, Tata was the only manufacturer giving factory-fitted CNG with AMT gearbox options. Now that Maruti has followed suit, this can further trigger a wider appeal towards CNG with automatic transmissions. 

    Meanwhile, we wish Maruti had added the underbody-mounted CNG tank like in the Brezza and Victoris. This will help open up boot space, which is otherwise eaten up by the CNG tank.

    What do you think of the added powertrain flexibility? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    • Instagram
    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Finally Introduces AMT With CNG In Baleno, Swift & Dzire!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience