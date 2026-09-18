Maruti Finally Introduces AMT With CNG In Baleno, Swift & Dzire!

With rising fuel costs and decreasing fuel economy in petrol cars, alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) are growing in popularity. This demand has prompted Maruti to extend CNG variants to the AMT powertrains of the Baleno, Swift and Dzire S-CNG.

Till now, CNG was reserved only for the manual transmission variants. That is changing to make CNG more democratised for people looking for low running costs with the convenience of petrol.

Full variant-wise pricing of the new variants is yet to be announced. However, the starting price of each model is as follows:

Price

Baleno

The Baleno S-CNG AMT is available from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards:

Model 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS) Price Rs 8.32 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

For new drivers who just bought a Baleno, the appeal of getting a CNG variant is now even more given the convenience of the AMT, which will be a boon in the city.

The Baleno has a claimed efficiency of 34.47 km/kg

Swift

The Swift S-CNG with AMT is available from Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards:

Model 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS) Price Rs 7.92 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

First-time buyers and new drivers will definitely appreciate the option of CNG with an AMT transmission. For many who travel in the city, the Swift can also be a great option.

The Swift has a claimed effiency of 35.34 km/kg.

Dzire

The Dzire S-CNG with AMT is available from Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Detailed pricing is as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG (AGS) Price Rs 8.53 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India.

The new powertrain option will help fleet operators with an easier-to-drive Dzire while keeping running costs low.

The Dzire has a claimed efficiency of 36.47 km/kg.

Powertrain

The three cars come with identical powertrains under the bonnet. This includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

CarDekho Says…

The rising popularity of CNG has now pushed manufacturers to provide CNG options as much as possible. Until now, Tata was the only manufacturer giving factory-fitted CNG with AMT gearbox options. Now that Maruti has followed suit, this can further trigger a wider appeal towards CNG with automatic transmissions.

Meanwhile, we wish Maruti had added the underbody-mounted CNG tank like in the Brezza and Victoris. This will help open up boot space, which is otherwise eaten up by the CNG tank.

What do you think of the added powertrain flexibility? Let us know in the comments.