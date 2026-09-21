2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Zeta Vs Alpha: Should You Spend More For The One Below Top Alpha?

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is offered in five variants, with the Zeta and Alpha positioned towards the upper end of the lineup. With more than one lakh rupees separating the two corresponding petrol variants, the choice between them could come down to more than just the price.

The Zeta also gets a CNG option, which is not available with the Alpha, while the higher-spec variant brings a few additions that could make the extra spend worthwhile. So, what exactly do you get by moving from the Zeta to the Alpha, and is it worth paying more for? Let’s take a closer look.

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Variant Rs 8 lakh (MT) Rs 8.5 lakh (AMT) Rs 8.92 lakh (CNG) Rs 9.32 lakh (CNG - AMT) 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Variant Rs 9.10 lakh (MT) Rs 9.60 lakh (AMT)

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The Alpha variant costs Rs 1.10 lakh more than the Zeta with both manual and automatic transmissions. However, the Zeta also gets a CNG option at Rs 8.92 lakh, which is not available with the Alpha and gives buyers an alternative for lower running costs.

If you want to understand how the different variants of the 2026 Baleno are positioned, check out our detailed variant-wise guide that covers the entire lineup.

Exterior

Both the Zeta and Alpha variants get LED projector headlamps, auto headlamps with a follow-me function, LED taillamps and 16-inch alloy wheels. They also get chrome-finish on the updated grille and chrome-plated door handles.

There are, however, a few differences. The Zeta gets a single chrome strip on the grille, while the Alpha gets three chrome strips, giving it a slightly more detailed look. The Alpha also gets dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lamps, while the Zeta misses out on both.

At the rear, both variants look largely identical. The Alpha does get a 360-degree camera, though, which means the additional cameras mounted on the ORVMs are visible.

On the whole, the differences on the outside are subtle, but the Alpha does get a few changes that make it look slightly more premium.

Colour Options

Both the Zeta and Alpha variants are available with all the colour options offered with the 2026 Baleno facelift. These include:

Arctic White

Grandeur Grey

Splendid Silver

Nexa Blue

Opulent Red

Bluish Black

Enigmatic Teal

The newly introduced Enigmatic Teal is also available with both variants.

Interior

Inside, both the Zeta and Alpha variants of the 2026 Baleno get the same black-and-blue interior theme and overall dashboard layout. The silver accent running across the dashboard adds some contrast to the otherwise dark cabin, while the Zeta gets fabric seat upholstery.

The Alpha takes the cabin a step further with leatherette seat upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, giving it a more upmarket feel. Both also get piano-black surrounds around the AC vents, adding some visual interest to the cabin.

Both variants get the coloured TFT MID, front footwell illumination and the larger touchscreen infotainment system.

For a closer look at the Zeta variant, including its design and cabin, you can also check out our detailed Zeta variant image gallery.

Features

The Zeta variant is already fairly well equipped. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car technology, push-button start/stop, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

Other common features include a semi-digital driver's display, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls and keyless entry.

The Alpha adds several convenience and premium features over the Zeta. These include a head-up display, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, auto-folding ORVMs and ventilated front seats. The sound system also gets a different setup, with a 6-speaker Clarion system replacing the Arkamys unit offered on the Zeta.

The biggest difference in terms of everyday convenience is the addition of ventilated front seats on the Alpha, while the larger list of features gives the higher variant a more premium equipment package.

We have also covered the Alpha variant of the 2026 Baleno in detail, including its features and what it gets over the lower variants.

Safety

Both variants come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The Alpha gets an additional 360-degree camera over the Zeta, giving the driver a better view around the car while parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

It is worth noting that the Level-2 ADAS suite is reserved for the top-spec Alpha (O) variant and is therefore not available on either the Zeta or regular Alpha. If you are considering the Alpha (O), our Alpha vs Alpha (O) comparison looks at what the top-spec variant adds over the Alpha.

Powertrain Options

The 2026 Baleno facelift gets a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with both Zeta and Alpha available with manual and AMT options. However, only the Zeta gets the CNG powertrain.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg/34.47km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The Zeta is also available with a CNG powertrain, giving it an advantage for buyers looking for a more economical option. Moreover, the Baleno is now also available with an AMT gearbox in the CNG powertrain option. If you are considering the Zeta against the variant below it, our Delta vs Zeta comparison takes a closer look at what you get by moving up the lineup.

CarDekho Says…

The Zeta variant makes a strong case for itself as it gets most of the features you would want from the Baleno, including LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, connected car tech and a 6-speaker sound system. It also gets the same core safety equipment as the Alpha.

The Alpha adds more premium and convenience features, with ventilated front seats, a head-up display, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVMs, auto-folding ORVMs, leatherette upholstery, and a 360-degree camera. These additions make the cabin feel more upmarket.

However, the Rs 1.10 lakh premium is not small, especially since the Alpha does not offer the CNG option. If you want a well-equipped Baleno without spending more than necessary, the Zeta offers a more balanced package. The Alpha makes more sense if features such as ventilated seats, heads-up display, cruise control and the 360-degree camera are important to you.