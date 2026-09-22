Top 5 Most Fuel-efficient 7-Seater Cars You Can Buy Today Under Rs 30 Lakh

Fuel efficiency is an important consideration for buyers looking for a practical family car, especially when choosing a 7-seater that may be used regularly for city commutes and long-distance trips. While most three-row cars prioritise space and practicality, some models also offer impressive claimed mileage to help keep running costs in check.

If you are looking for a fuel-efficient 7-seater car under the price bracket of Rs 30 lakh, this list covers the five models with the highest claimed mileage currently on sale. The models are listed from the most efficient to the least efficient, based on their claimed fuel efficiency. Let’s have an in-depth look at these cars:

Toyota Innova Hycross

Price: Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 22.16 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

Starting from the top of the price range, the Toyota Innova Hycross with its strong-hybrid powertrain is the most fuel-efficient offering on this list. Powered by a 2-litre petrol engine, which is paired with a strong hybrid motor, the setup is able to generate 189 PS and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, with a claimed mileage of up to 22.16 kmpl. Ever since its launch, the Innova Hycross has gained a huge following because of its long list of features, spacious cabin, a comfortable drive, and Toyota’s known image for high reliability, stretching its waiting period to several months.

Apart from the strong hybrid setup, the Innova Hycross is also available with a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine without any hybrid technology, which is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. This engine produces 171 PS and 204 Nm, and the claimed mileage figure of this engine stands at 16.13 kmpl.

Maruti Invicto

Price: Rs 25.02 lakh to 28.70 lakh

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 22.16 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

The Maruti Invicto reserves a spot just below the Innova Hycross with an identical claimed fuel efficiency of up to 22.16 kmpl. Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, it shares its platform, features, and the hybrid powertrain. The Invicto is powered by the same 2-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid motor that produces 189 PS along with 191 Nm of engine torque and 206 Nm of motor torque and is offered with an e-CVT automatic transmission. Both the Innova Hycross and the Invicto continue to remain the most fuel-efficient cars on this list.

Unlike the Innova Hycross, the Invicto is available exclusively with a strong-hybrid powertrain and does not get the more affordable naturally aspirated petrol engine. This means the Invicto has a higher starting price, as it misses out on the lower-priced petrol variants offered with the Hycross. Toyota also keeps the more premium, fully loaded variants exclusive to the Innova Hycross, giving it a wider price range than the Invicto. The Invicto continues to cater to fleet operators and other buyers who are willing to skip the waiting period on the Hycross with an alternate offering that is just as great.

Maruti Ertiga / Toyota Rumion

Price(Ertiga): Rs 8.90 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh; Claimed Fuel Efficiency (Ertiga): 20.51 kmpl (MT), 20.3 kmpl (AT)

Price(Rumion): Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh; Claimed Fuel Efficiency (Rumion): 20.51 kmpl (MT), 20.11 kmpl (AT)

The Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion are two sides of the same coin. The Rumion is essentially a rebadged Ertiga, with both models sharing the same platform, powertrain options, and most of their features. They are also the most fuel-efficient, budget-friendly cars on this list, without integrating a strong hybrid setup.

Powering the Ertiga and Rumion is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that produces 103 PS and 139 Nm, and is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. With this setup, both cars are able to deliver a claimed fuel economy of up to 20.51 kmpl with their manual transmission option, whereas the automatic variants offer a slightly lower claimed figure of 20.3 kmpl on the Ertiga and 20.11 kmpl on the Rumion.

The Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion are also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit for buyers seeking even lower running costs. The large dimensions, spacious cabin, and fuel-efficient powertrains have long helped the MPVs be a top choice for usage in multiple applications.

Nissan Gravite

Price: Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

The Nissan Gravite is the most affordable car in here with an impressive fuel economy figure. Starting at a price of just Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the Gravite is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS and 96 Nm, and is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This setup helps the Gravite to deliver a claimed mileage of up to 19.3 kmpl with its manual transmission option, whereas the automatic variants offer a slightly higher claimed mileage of 19.6 kmpl.

Nissan also offers the Gravite with a dealer-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit, giving buyers an even more economical powertrain option to choose from. The compact dimensions and a small peppy engine make the Gravite well suited to everyday city driving.

Citroen Aircross X

Price: Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 18.5 kmpl (Turbo MT), 17.6 kmpl (1.2 Turbo AT), 17.5 kmpl (1.2 NA Petrol MT)

The Citroen Aircross X rounds off this list with the least fuel-efficient offering out of the five cars in comparison here. It continues to remain a rare sight on Indian roads, as it is still struggling to find the right amount of sales and strong customer outreach from the brand. Keeping all of this aside, the Aircross X has a distinctive design and a ride quality that is hard for rivals to match. Powering the Aircross X are two 1.2-litre petrol engines, including naturally aspirated and turbocharged options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 110 PS along with up to 205 Nm of torque. This setup helps the Aircross X to deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 18.5 kmpl with its manual transmission option, whereas the automatic variants offer a slightly lower figure of 17.6 kmpl.

The Aircross X can also be had with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine generates 82 PS and 115 Nm while giving a claimed mileage of 17.5 kmpl.

CarDekho Says…

The 7-seater segment under Rs 30 lakh has a mix of petrol, CNG and strong-hybrid powertrains, with the latter helping the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto deliver the highest claimed mileage figures on this list. Meanwhile, the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion offer an efficient petrol powertrain along with the most efficient CNG option, while the Nissan Gravite and Citroen Aircross X provide good fuel efficiency with their conventional petrol engines. With prices spread across a wide range, buyers can choose between affordable options and more premium models depending on their budget and requirements.

So, which of these fuel-efficient 7-seaters would you consider as your next family car? Let us know what matters most to you the most and what your pick is in the comments below.

All prices ex-showroom, all figures ARAI-claimed