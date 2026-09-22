Kia Cars August 2026 Sales Report: Kia Seltos And Sonet Witnessed The Highest Demand

As part of the ongoing festive season, many carmakers have recorded an uptick in their month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales. Kia is no different, and its sales performance in August 2026 was a notable one as well, especially when the YoY numbers are considered. Here’s a look at how every model performed in August:

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth/ Decline YoY Growth/ Decline 1 Kia Seltos 11,716 12,541 4,687 (- 7%) 150% 2 Kia Sonet 9,048 8,913 7,741 2% 17% 3 Kia Carens (Carens + Carens Clavis + Carens Clavis EV) 6,093 5,352 6,822 14% (- 11%) 4 Kia Syros (ICE+EV) 1,742 1,303 308 34% 466% 5 Kia Sorento 365 0 0 N/A N/A 6 Kia Carnival 78 91 50 (- 14%) 56% 7 Kia EV6 0 0 0 N/A N/A 8 Kia EV9 0 0 0 N/A N/A Total 29,042 28,200 19,608 3% 48%

Key Takeaways

The Kia Seltos was the only model from the carmaker’s Indian lineup to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark, with more than 11,700 units shipped in August 2026. While its MoM figure dropped by seven percent, its YoY number saw a massive growth of 150 percent.

On the second spot was the Sonet that registered a little over 9,000 unit sales in August 2026. Both its MoM and YoY numbers gained some upward movement by two percent and 17 percent, respectively.

The third rank on the podium was taken by the Carens and Carens Clavis with nearly 6,100 units dispatched in August 2026 (combined). Although their sales improved month-on-month by 14 percent, they witnessed a drop in their yearly performance by 11 percent. Do note that these figures also include the sales numbers of the Carens Clavis EV.

With over 1,700 units sold, the Syros came next in August 2026 sales of the Korean carmaker. While its MoM number rose by 34 percent, its YoY figure went up by a mammoth 466 percent. These numbers also include the sales figures of the Syros EV that was launched in July 2026 in India.

Up next is the newly introduced nameplate in India: the Kia Sorento. Since it was launched only in September 2026, the August 2026 figures are likely indicative of the dealership dispatches ahead of the price announcement. Given that it’s an all-new nameplate in our market, there is no MoM and YoY data for the SUV.

With fewer than 100 units sold, the Carnival took the next spot on the list in August 2026. While Kia had shipped 50 units of the MPV in August 2025, it had dispatched 90-odd units in July 2026, indicating a drop of 14 percent MoM and a growth of 56 percent YoY.

Both the EV6 and EV9 have failed to gather any demand in July and August 2026, with no sales recorded in August 2025 as well.

CarDekho Says…

Kia continued to witness high demand for two of its popular SUV nameplates: the Sonet and Seltos. While the MoM growth isn’t as impressive as it could have or should have been (at just three percent), the carmaker’s YoY performance jumped by nearly 50 percent. With the biggest festive period of 2026 having just begun, one would only expect these numbers to rise by high margins in the next couple of months.