Mahindra has the most number of SUV options available in this military-inspired colour

SUVs look elegant in white, and intimidating in black. But perhaps the most coveted hue for an SUV is one that resembles any green shade used by military vehicles around the world. While it is not allowed to paint your car as a civilian the exact same green colour as used by branches of the military, carmakers have recently started offering similar-looking versions of green that offer a combination of ruggedness and adventure. We refer to these shades as forest green while each brand has its own name for their unique hues. If you’re looking to buy an SUV priced below Rs 25 lakh, these are the top 10 options that are offered in forest green:

Hyundai Exter

Rs 6.13 lakh - Rs 10.28 lakh

The Hyundai Exter, the carmaker’s new micro SUV, introduced the option of a green exterior shade. It is offered across all variants of the Exter, and was later passed on to bigger SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar for their special Adventure Edition. The Exter’s Range Khaki colour is also available with the option of a black roof.

Hyundai offers the Exter with the same 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol powertrain and the exact set of transmissions as found on the Grand i10 Nios. There’s a choice of a CNG kit with the same petrol engine as well.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Rs 7.49 lakh - Rs 15.49 lakh

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO gets Deep Forest colour taken from Mahindra Scorpio N. It is available from the second-from-base MX2 trim onwards, and also gets the option of a black roof, although only with the higher-spec AX5 and AX7 trims.

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV is offered with a total of three engines: two turbo-petrols and a diesel. A 6-speed MT is provided as standard across all powertrains. While the petrol engines get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic, the diesel has carried on with the XUV300’s 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Kia Sonet

Rs 7.99 lakh - Rs 15.75 lakh

When the facelifted Kia Sonet was launched in India in early 2024, it got a range of additional features while also borrowing the refreshed Seltos’ new Pewter Olive shade. Kia is offering the new green shade across all variants of the Sonet. The Pewter Olive shade is provided as a single-tone option only.

The Kia SUV comes with three engine options to choose from: a 1.2-litre N/A petrol, a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. It gets as many as five different gearbox options, which includes Hyundai-Kia’s exclusive 6-speed iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) as well.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Rs 9.90 lakh - Rs 12.16 lakh

Although the Mahindra Bolero Neo gets the choice of a green shade like seen on other and more modern Mahindra SUVs, the carmaker is calling it ‘Rocky Beige’ instead of the ‘Deep Forest’ moniker used for other SUVs. It is available on all variants of the Bolero Neo.

Mahindra has provided the Bolero Neo with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/260 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Kia Seltos

Rs 10.90 lakh - Rs 20.35 lakh

It was back in July 2023 when the facelifted Kia Seltos was launched in India that the carmaker introduced a new Pewter Olive shade borrowed from the global-spec Seltos’ colour palette. As its younger SUV sibling, the Sonet, the Seltos is also offered with the new green hue across its entire lineup. However, Kia is not offering the Seltos’ Pewter Olive paint with a black roof option either.

The Seltos gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options, including the same 1.5-litre diesel unit as the Sonet. Its transmission choices are identical to those of the Kia sub-4m SUV as well.

Mahindra Thar

Rs 11.35 lakh - Rs 17.60 lakh

One of the recent colour revisions on an SUV was made to the Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra offroader is now also available in the same Deep Forest paint option as seen on other SUVs like the new XUV 3XO and Scorpio N. It is offered across both the LX and AX (O) trims of the SUV.

The Thar is also provided with three engines to pick from, including a 1.5-litre diesel engine, featuring rear-wheel-drive (RWD) option. Transmission options are limited to 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The larger 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines get a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Rs 13.60 lakh - Rs 24.54 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio N was the first model to be offered in the new Deep Forest colour in Mahindra’s SUV lineup. You can have the Scorpio N in the green shade in all variants save for the entry-level Z2.

It is available with two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel unit (offered in two states of tune depending on the variant chosen); and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It gets a choice of both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, while the SUV also comes with an optional 4x4 drivetrain.

Tata Harrier

Rs 15.49 lakh - Rs 26.44 lakh

The Tata Harrier was introduced with a new Seaweed Green paint option with its facelifted iteration. It is available from the second-to-top Adventure trim of the SUV, and is different from the Camo Edition’s green shade. You can even have a tan and black cabin theme with the Seaweed Green colour option.

For now, the Harrier is a diesel-only offering, sold with a 190 PS 2-litre unit with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

Force Gurkha 5-Door

Rs 18 lakh

The Force Gurkha was recently launched in a 5-door version, while the 3-door model got some updates alongside the launch of the 5-door SUV as well. Force is now offering both the SUVs with a new green paint shade.

Force is offering the SUV with a single 140 PS 2.6-litre diesel engine with a sole 5-speed MT. A 4x4 drivetrain is provided as standard.

Special Mention: MG 100-year Limited Editions

MG Motor is the latest automaker to unveil a limited-run 100-year edition in Evergreen color, inspired by the iconic British racing green, for its three SUVs: the Astor, Hector, and Hector Plus.

The MG Astor’s 100-year edition comes with only a 1.5-litre petrol unit. MG offers this engine with 5-speed manual and CVT automatic options. The Astor’s other variants are also available with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 220 Nm) which is paired with a 6-speed automatic only.

Colour preferences are indeed subjective, but this distinct hue is capturing considerable attention nowadays. Tell us in the comments would you choose this unique colour over more conventional options.

